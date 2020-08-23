Select Page

Temperature-spotting kiosk is also a wear-a-mask reminder

by | Aug 23, 2020 | Blog | 0 comments

Temperature-spotting kiosk is also a wear-a-mask reminder
An Advanced Kiosks temperature and mask detection system at the Hall Memorial Library in Northfield on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Library Director Jennifer Davis says that the system is too expensive for now and, "for now, we'll be going with the human touch" when it comes to monitoring residents coming into the library. Photo by Geoff Forester / Monistor staff

A New Hampshire firm that makes stand-alone kiosks for things like buying tickets is creating COVID-specific products, including a kiosk that measures body temperature through thermal imaging (accurate enough to spot people who need a check w/ a thermometer) and also performs this interesting function:

Using limited facial-recognition programming, the kiosk can detect whether or not someone is wearing a mask. If someone is not wearing a mask, the kiosk will prompt them to put one on before entering a space.

Read the whole story here.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pin It on Pinterest