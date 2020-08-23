Temperature-spotting kiosk is also a wear-a-mask reminder

A New Hampshire firm that makes stand-alone kiosks for things like buying tickets is creating COVID-specific products, including a kiosk that measures body temperature through thermal imaging (accurate enough to spot people who need a check w/ a thermometer) and also performs this interesting function:
Using limited facial-recognition programming, the kiosk can detect whether or not someone is wearing a mask. If someone is not wearing a mask, the kiosk will prompt them to put one on before entering a space.
