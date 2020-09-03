N.H. patents through Sept. 6

The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Multi-Radio Access Technology Paging

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,764,863, initially filed Sept. 1, 2017) by two co-inventors for "multi-radio access technology paging." The co-inventors are Anoop Gupta, Pune, India, and Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for PHY Error Indication Messaging

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,763,996, initially filed Nov. 20, 2018) by three co-inventors for "PHY error indication messaging." The co-inventors are Mudassar Khan, Pune, India, Ajay Sharma, Pune, India, and Somasekhar Pemmasani, Bangalore, India.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Signal Conductor Routing Configurations, Techniques

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,763,219, initially filed Aug. 14, 2018) by two co-inventors for "signal conductor routing configurations and techniques." The co-inventors are Cristian David Almiron, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Juan Jose Baudino, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Software-Enabled Remote Licensing, Provisioning

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,762,175, initially filed Aug. 21, 2018) by three co-inventors for "software-enabled remote licensing and provisioning." The co-inventors are Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Michael Yasuhiro Saji, Brookline, Massachusetts.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Current Sensor System

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,761,120, initially filed Feb. 17, 2017) by two co-inventors for a current sensor system. The co-inventors are Christian Feucht, Annecy, France, and Shaun D. Milano, Dunbarton, New Hampshire.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Detecting Air in Fluid Line Using Active Rectification

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,761,061, initially filed Nov. 2, 2016) by two co-inventors for a "system, method, and apparatus for detecting air in a fluid line using active rectification." The co-inventors are Michael J. Wilt, Wilt, New Hampshire, and Jason M. Sachs, Chandler, Arizona.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Direct Current Power Plant

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,760,541, initially filed Jan. 9, 2019) by 10 co-inventors for a "direct current power plant." The co-inventors are Andrew A. Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire, James R. Lowell, Goffstown, New Hampshire, Bryan A. Finseth, Newbury, New Hampshire, Christopher L. Barber, Exeter, Rhode Island, Jason M. Sachs, Chandler, Arizona, Donald J. Lucas, Windham, New Hampshire, Shannon Prescott, Loudon, New Hampshire, Jeffrey W. Kite, Manchester, New Hampshire, Andras K. Fekete, Fremont, New Hampshire, and Douglas R. Adams, Pepperell, Massachusetts.

***

AgaMatrix Assigned Patent for Reagents for Electrochemical Test Strips

AgaMatrix, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,760,111, initially filed July 25, 2012) by three co-inventors for "reagents for electrochemical test strips." The co-inventors are Ian Harding, Wells, United Kingdom, Mary Y. Lee, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, and Sandie Tan, Belmont, Massachusetts.

***

Albany International Assigned Patent for Improved Abrasion Resistance of Polymeric Components

Albany International, Rochester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,759,923, initially filed May 18, 2016) by two co-inventors for "compositions and methods for improved abrasion resistance of polymeric components." The co-inventors are Dhruv Agarwal, Cortland, New York, and Louis Jay Jandris, Lafayette, New York.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Fluid Vapor Distillation System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,759,676, initially filed March 24, 2017) by eight co-inventors for "water vapor distillation apparatus, method and system." The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Ryan K. LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Andrew Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire, Otis L. Clapp, Epping, New Hampshire, Stanley B. Smith III, Raymond, New Hampshire, and Stephen M. Ent, Derry, New Hampshire.

***

Nemo Equipment Assigned Patent for Swinging Chair with Auto-Reclining Feature

Nemo Equipment, Dover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,758,047, initially filed Jan. 25, 2018) by two co-inventors for a "swinging chair with auto-reclining feature." The co-inventors are Camon Brensinger, Stratham, New Hampshire, and Patrick McCluskey, Lee, New Hampshire.

***

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Assigned Patent for Architectural Membrane

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Solon, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,751,973, initially filed March 21, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for an architectural membrane. The co-inventors are Joseph G. Sargent, Lowell, Massachusetts, Michael P. Cushman, Williamstown, Massachusetts, Michael J. Lussier, Hooksett, New Hampshire, and James M. McMartin, Hooksett, New Hampshire.

***

Medtronic Navigation Assigned Patent for Filter System and Method for Imaging Subject

Medtronic Navigation, Louisville, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,758,194, initially filed April 17, 2019) by two co-inventors for a "filter system and method for imaging a subject." The co-inventors are David A. Garlow, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and Kyo C. Jin, Durham, New Hampshire.

***

Red Hat Assigned Patent for Dynamic Virtual Input/Output, NUMA Node Management

Red Hat, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,761,874, initially filed Nov. 27, 2018) by two co-inventors for "dynamic virtual input/output and NUMA node management." The co-inventors are Karen Lee Noel, Pembroke, New Hampshire, and Michael Tsirkin, Westford, Massachusetts.