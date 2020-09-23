Solar dominates Maine’s big renewables push

From Greentech Media (whole story is here):

Solar will account for about 482 megawatts of the 546 megawatts of projects approved Tuesday by the Maine Public Utilities Commission. Maine now has about 90 megawatts of solar installed, putting it in the bottom ten states according to rankings from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association.

The 17 projects okayed this week also include onshore wind, hydro and biomass. They were the first to get the go-ahead after Maine increased its renewable portfolio standard to 80 percent by 2030 in a suite of climate and clean energy laws signed last year. Maine also set a goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.