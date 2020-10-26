Patents through Oct. 25

By Targeted News Service



The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25.



***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Spectrum Sharing System

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,812,985, initially filed Dec. 18, 2018) developed by six co-inventors for a "spectrum sharing system and method thereof." The co-inventors are Apurva N. Mody, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Kenneth Carrigan, Stafford, Virginia, Jack Chuang, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Alex Lackpour, Haddonfield, New Jersey, Matthew J. Sherman, Succasunna, New Jersey, and Alan M. Rosenwinkel, Haddonfield, New Jersey.



***

Astronics AeroSat Assigned Patent for Information Transfer Using Discrete-Frequency Signals

Astronics AeroSat, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,812,201, initially filed Dec. 19, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for "information transfer using discrete-frequency signals and instantaneous frequency measurement." The co-inventors are Richard P. Lizotte, Hudson, New Hampshire, Jonathan E. Epstein, Acton, Massachusetts, and John M. Wilson, Hanover, New Hampshire.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Top-Off Charge Pump

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,811,961, initially filed Sept. 9, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a "top-off charge pump and methods of operating same." The co-inventors are Thomas Ross, West Lothian, United Kingdom, Aldo Togneri, Midlothian, United Kingdom, James McIntosh, East Lothian, United Kingdom, and Gianluca Allegrini, Musselburgh, United Kingdom.

***

Hyperblox Assigned Patent for Software Acceleration Platform for Supporting Decomposed

Hyperblox, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,809,987, initially filed Feb. 12, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a "software acceleration platform for supporting decomposed, on-demand network services." The co-inventors are Arun C. Alex, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Sudhir Kunnath, Nashua, New Hampshire.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Multi-Octave-Tunable Magnetostatic

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,809,322, initially filed July 30, 2019) developed by Renyuan Wang, Windham, New Hampshire, for "multi-octave-tunable magnetostatic/spin-wave microwave passive components with zero-quiescent-power and high-Q in chip-scale."

***

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Molecularly Imprinted Polymer Sensors

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,809,215, initially filed June 8, 2018) developed by Joseph J. BelBruno, Hanover, New Hampshire, for "molecularly imprinted polymer sensors."

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,809,094, initially filed Jan. 30, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a "magnetic field sensor having compensation for magnetic field sensing element placement." The co-inventors are Andrea Foletto, Annecy le Vieux, France, Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, Yannick Vuillermet, Voglans, France, Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, and Jeffrey Eagen, Manchester, New Hampshire.

***

Galvion Assigned Patent for Helmet Accessory Attachment System

Galvion, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,809,039, initially filed Feb. 11, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a "helmet accessory attachment system." The co-inventors are Edward R. Hall, Starksboro, Vermont, Pierre-Luc Lussier, Longueuil, Canada, Nicolas Desjardins, Pincourt, Canada, Dominic Giroux Bernier, St-Gabriel De Brandon, Canada, and Stephane Lebel, St. Redempteur, Canada.

***

Roofers’ Advantage Products Assigned Patent for Second Layer Roofing Drip Edge with Protruding Edge

Roofers' Advantage Products, Wakefield, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,808,406, initially filed March 15, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a "second layer roofing drip edge with protruding edge." The co-inventors are Jonny E. Folkersen, Wakefield, New Hampshire, and Benjamin J. Folkersen, Wakefield, New Hampshire.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Fluid pumping, Bioreactor System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,808,218, initially filed March 21, 2019) developed by 10 co-inventors for a "fluid pumping and bioreactor system." The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, Frederick Morgan, Canton, Massachusetts, Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire, Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Matthew Ware, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, Michael A. Baker, Manchester, New Hampshire, and David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire.

***

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Self-Bonding Fluoropolymers

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,808,054, initially filed March 15, 2013) developed by Thomas M. Swanick, Hillsborough, New Hampshire, for "self-bonding fluoropolymers and methods of producing the same."

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Water Vapor Distillation System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,807,883, initially filed April 3, 2017) developed by eight co-inventors for "water vapor distillation apparatus, method and system." The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Ryan K. LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire, Chris C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Stephen M. Ent, Derry, New Hampshire, Andrew A. Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire, Stanley B. Smith, Raymond, New Hampshire, and Otis L. Clapp, Epping, New Hampshire.

***

Souhegan Wood Products Assigned Patent for Reinforced Wood Fiber Core

Souhegan Wood Products, Wilton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,807,829, initially filed Sept. 14, 2017) developed by Randolph A Dunn, Wilton, New Hampshire, for a "reinforced wood fiber core."

***

Dedicated2Imaging Assigned Patent for CT Imaging Systems

Dedicated2Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,806,415, initially filed April 11, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for CT imaging systems. The co-inventors are Eric M. Bailey, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Andrew Tybinkowski, Silver Lake, New Hampshire.

***

WAGZ Assigned Patent for Methods for Detecting Barks

WAGZ, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,806,126, initially filed June 1, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for "methods and systems for detecting barks." The co-inventors are Kevin Loewke, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Terry Anderton, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, and Samuel Stoddard, Somersworth, New Hampshire.

***

Schul International Assigned Patent for Joint Seal with Internal Bodies

Schul International, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,808,398, initially filed April 9, 2019) developed by Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, for a "joint seal with internal bodies and vertically-aligned major bodies."