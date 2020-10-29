Science fiction and pandemics & other online discussions

I am old enough to remember when “The Andromeda Strain” came out in 1969; it caused quite the sensation although “Jurassic Park” has overshadowed it since then among casual Michael Crichton fans.

So I’m happy to be part of a panel discussion about the book, sponsored by NHTI, Concord’s community college. From 7 to 9 p.m. next Wednesday Nov. 11, “Scientists, history buffs, policy makers, journalists, and students explore the plausibility of this novel and how it compares to our current pandemic.”

You can watch or ask questions: Zoom ID is 95849047229

Other virtual N.H. events coming up:

Nov. 10: SEE Science Center’s “Science on Tap” via Zoom, 7 p.m., Topic is cybersecurity: “Securing out Digital Future”. Details here.

Nov. 18: Science Cafe NH via Facebook Live or YouTube: “Climate change and food: What will we eat and grow in a hotter, wetter, wilder world?” Details at sciencecafenh.org/