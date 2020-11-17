N.H. patents through Nov. 15

By Targeted News Service



The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15



***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Signal Chopping Switch Circuit

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,833,691, initially filed Nov. 26, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “signal chopping switch circuit with shared bootstrap capacitor.” The co-inventors are Cameron Huang, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Randall M. White, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,833,691.PN.&OS=PN/10,833,691&RS=PN/10,833,691

***

Rustcraft Industries Assigned Patent for Keyed Cable, Connector System

Rustcraft Industries, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,833,431, initially filed Jan. 18, 2019) developed by Jonathan Rust, Exeter, New Hampshire, for a “keyed cable and connector system.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,833,431.PN.&OS=PN/10,833,431&RS=PN/10,833,431

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Embedded Wide Band Monocone Antenna

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,833,399, initially filed Aug. 30, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for an “embedded wide band monocone antenna.” The co-inventors are Dean W. Howarth, Sudbury, Massachusetts, Jonothan S. Jensen, Nashua, New Hampshire, Andrew C. Maccabe, Milford, New Hampshire, and Patrick D. McKivergan, Londonderry, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,833,399.PN.&OS=PN/10,833,399&RS=PN/10,833,399

***

Dartmouth College, Facebook Assigned Patent for Devices for Haptic Communication

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Facebook, Menlo Park, California, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,833,245, initially filed Jan. 26, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “methods and devices for haptic communication.” The co-inventors are Zi Chen, Hanover, New Hampshire, John X.J. Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire, Frances Lau, San Jose, California, and Ali Israr, Fremont, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,833,245.PN.&OS=PN/10,833,245&RS=PN/10,833,245



***

Light Steering Technologies Assigned Patent for Laterally Unconstrained Magnetic Joint

Light Steering Technologies, Hooksett, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,830,988, initially filed Sept. 9, 2018) developed by Vladimir G. Krylov, Brookline, New Hampshire, for a “laterally unconstrained magnetic joint for tip tilt and piston-tip-tilt mounts.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,830,988.PN.&OS=PN/10,830,988&RS=PN/10,830,988

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Visual Display System

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,830,899, initially filed Sept. 26, 2018) developed by Patrick S. Sweeney, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a “visual display system for use in testing or monitoring a GPS enabled device.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,830,899.PN.&OS=PN/10,830,899&RS=PN/10,830,899

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integregation Assigned Patent for Multi-Ship Coherent Geolocation System

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integregation, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,830,865, initially filed May 15, 2019) developed by Richard Schiffmiller, Teaneck, New Jersey, for a “multi-ship coherent geolocation system for airborne emitters.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,830,865.PN.&OS=PN/10,830,865&RS=PN/10,830,865

***

NEMO Equipment Assigned Patent for Temperature Adjustment Opening for Outdoor Equipment

NEMO Equipment, Dover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,827,789, initially filed Nov. 26, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “ventilation and temperature adjustment opening for outdoor equipment.” The co-inventors are Camon Brensinger, Stratham, New Hampshire, Suzanne Turell, Santa Cruz, California, Connie Yang, Santa Cruz, California, and Nathan Phipps, Watertown, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,827,789.PN.&OS=PN/10,827,789&RS=PN/10,827,789

***

LiteIdeas Assigned Patent for LED Control Circuits

LiteIdeas, Forest, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,827,584, initially filed April 26, 2019) by five co-inventors for LED control circuits. The co-inventors are Todd Hodrinsky, Mansfield Center, Connecticut, James Epperson, Ararat, Virginia, Calvin McCoy Winey III, Peterborough, New Hampshire, Karl Kenneth Karash, Berlin, Massachusetts, and Michael Varanka, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,827,584.PN.&OS=PN/10,827,584&RS=PN/10,827,584

***

LMS Consulting Group Assigned Patent for Thermal Substrate with High-Resistance Magnification

LMS Consulting Group, Marion, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,822,512, initially filed July 20, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “thermal substrate with high-resistance magnification and positive temperature coefficient.” The co-inventors are Shuyong Xiao, St-Laurent, Canada, and Richard C. Abbott, New Boston, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,822,512.PN.&OS=PN/10,822,512&RS=PN/10,822,512

***

OrthoSensor Assigned Patent for Orthopedic Leg Alignment System

OrthoSensor, Dania Beach, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,828,175, initially filed March 3, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for an “orthopedic leg alignment system and method.” The co-inventors are Ryan M. Chapman, North Hartland, Vermont, Doug W. Van Citters, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Gordon Goodchild, Coral Springs, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,828,175.PN.&OS=PN/10,828,175&RS=PN/10,828,175

***

CommScope Technologies Assigned Patent for MIMO Antenna Module for Distributed Antenna System