NH patents through June 29

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through June 29.

Iron Nanoparticles and Methods of Production

UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE, Durham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12337301 B2, initially filed March 26, 2021) developed by David S. Lashmore, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Tyler Bennett, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Iron nanoparticles and methods of production.”

Clasp

ENDUR ID, INC., Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1080443 S1, initially filed Aug. 12, 2022) developed by Albert Larose, Dracut, Massachusetts, and Robert Chadwick, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Clasp.”

Stent Device Having Reduced Foreshortening and Recoil and Method of Making Same

ATRIUM MEDICAL CORPORATION, Merrimack, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12336921 B2, initially filed Nov. 16, 2023) developed by five inventors John Lane, Manchester, New Hampshire; David Heim, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Christine Schick, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Jennifer Letzelter, Littleton, Colorado; and Susan Hamelin, Dracut, Massachusetts, for “Stent device having reduced foreshortening and recoil and method of making same.”

Techniques for Verifying Veracity of Machine Learning Outputs

AMKS INVESTMENTS I LLC, Contoocook, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12340176 B2, initially filed Feb. 23, 2024) developed by Alexander C. Magary, Contoocook, New Hampshire, and Kareem Serageldin, London, United Kingdom, for “Techniques for verifying veracity of machine learning outputs.”

Adjustable Helmet

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12336588 B2, initially filed July 5, 2023) developed by four inventors Jacques Durocher, St-Jerome, Canada; Marie-Claude Genereux, Ste-Therese, Canada; Hugo Martin, Montreal, Canada; and Charles-Antoine Desrochers, Prevost, Canada, for “Adjustable helmet.”

Sunscreen Formulations and Methods of Making and Using the Same

W.S. BADGER COMPANY, Gilsum, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12337058 B1, initially filed Feb. 16, 2024) developed by Rebecca Hamilton, Gilsum, New Hampshire, and Flor Alvarez Mitre, Gilsum, New Hampshire, for “Sunscreen formulations and methods of making and using the same.”

Multi-Waveform Steering Vector Computation Engine

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12341586 B2, initially filed Aug. 24, 2023) developed by Ryan E. Long, Epsom, New Hampshire, and Christopher M. Muller, Milford, New Hampshire, for “Multi-waveform steering vector computation engine.”

Medical Imaging Technique Using X-Ray to Near-Infrared Downconverting Nanopowder

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12337041 B2, initially filed May 17, 2021) developed by three inventors Xiaoxin Wang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Jifeng Liu, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Shudong Jiang, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Medical imaging technique using X-ray to near-infrared downconverting nanopowder.”

RACH Response Preamble Prioritization

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12342390 B2, initially filed June 21, 2022) developed by three inventors Benjamin Abramovsky, Petah Tiqwa, Israel; Ido Shaked, Alfei Menashe, Israel; and Nimrod Gradus, Givatayim, Israel, for “RACH response preamble prioritization.”

Product Dispensing System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNESHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12338116 B2, initially filed April 24, 2023) developed by seven inventors Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Benjamin W. Jones, Jr., Salisbury, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Casey P. Manning, Manchester, New Hampshire; Felix Winkler, Oakland, California; and Robert A. Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Product dispensing system.”

System and Method for Attention-Based Classification of High-Resolution Microscopy Images

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12340506 B2, initially filed April 8, 2020) developed by Saeed Hassanpour, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Naofumi Tomita, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “System and method for attention-based classification of high-resolution microscopy images.”

Connector Configurable for High Performance

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12341301 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2022) developed by nine inventors Brian Kirk, Amherst, New Hampshire; Jason Si, Toronto, Canada; Ba Pham, Vaughan, Canada; Sam Kocsis, Nashua, New Hampshire; David Chan, Xiamen, China; Wonder Wang, Xiamen, China; Bob Tang, Xiamen, China; Martin Li, Xiamen, China; and Smith Wu, Xiamen, China, for “Connector configurable for high performance.”

Garden Tool

FISKARS FINLAND OY AB, Espoo, Finland has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1080330 S1, initially filed Feb. 16, 2023) developed by three inventors Nicholas Vallo, Milford, New Hampshire; Samuel Femal, Madison, Wisconsin; and Heidi Schultz, Madison, Wisconsin, for “Garden tool.”

Out of Band Control for Legacy Set Top Boxes

ARRIS ENTERPRISES LLC, Suwanee, Georgia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12342031 B2, initially filed Oct. 27, 2022) developed by four inventors Michael R. Morisseau, Lowell, Massachusetts; Clarke V. Greene, Middletown, Connecticut; David Bowler, Stow, Massachusetts; and Bruce Pratt, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Out of band control for legacy set top boxes.”

Switching Regulator With Configurable Snubber

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12341429 B2, initially filed May 30, 2024) developed by four inventors Henry L. Edwards, Garland, Texas; Wei Da, Manchester, New Hampshire; Stephen Brink, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Joseph Maurice Khayat, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Switching regulator with configurable snubber.”

Augmented Reality Headset With Varied Opacity for Navigated Robotic Surgery

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12336868 B2, initially filed April 23, 2024) developed by five inventors Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire; Weston Healy, Durham, North Carolina; Isaac Dulin, Somerville, Massachusetts; Dale Earle, Hudson, New Hampshire; and Keiichi Matsuda, London, United Kingdom, for “Augmented reality headset with varied opacity for navigated robotic surgery.”

Methods, Mediums, and Systems for Identifying Tunable Domains for Ion Beam Shape Matching

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12340967 B2, initially filed July 14, 2021) developed by six inventors Richard Allen Sprenkle, South Hamilton, Massachusetts; Richard White, Newmarket, New Hampshire; Eric Donald Wilson, Rockport, Massachusetts; Shane Conley, Gloucester, Massachusetts; Ana Samolov, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Nilay A. Pradhan, Santa Clara, California, for “Methods, mediums, and systems for identifying tunable domains for ion beam shape matching.”

Ransomware Protection Systems and Methods Leveraging Smart Network Interface Controllers

DELL PRODUCTS, L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12339958 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2022) developed by Wai Chuen Yim, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Walter O’Brien, III, Westboro, Massachusetts, for “Ransomware protection systems and methods leveraging smart network interface controllers.”

Automated Microscopic Cell Analysis

MEDICA CORPORATION, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12337315 B2, initially filed Feb. 27, 2023) developed by nine inventors Ronald Jones, Newton, New Hampshire; Adrian Gropper, Watertown, Massachusetts; Robert Hagopian, Belmont, Massachusetts; Charles Rogers, Halifax, Massachusetts; Thomas Vitella, Sandown, New Hampshire; Tyler Cote, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Donald Barry, Groton, Massachusetts; Dirk Osterloh, Unna, Germany; and Chen Yi, Boxborough, Massachusetts, for “Automated microscopic cell analysis.”

Endotracheal Tube Apparatus

MONITORING FOR LIFE, INC., Wilmington, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 12337115 B1, initially filed June 28, 2018) developed by Scott P. Geraghty, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Endotracheal tube apparatus.”

Power Converters With Modular Stages

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12341424 B2, initially filed March 3, 2022) developed by David Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Power converters with modular stages.”

Augmented Reality Navigation Systems for Use With Robotic Surgical Systems and Methods of Their Use

GLOBUS MEDICAL INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12336771 B2, initially filed March 6, 2023) developed by eight inventors Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts; Jeffrey Forsyth, Cranston, Rhode Island; Neil Crawford, Chandler, Arizona; Sanjay Joshi, Andover, Massachusetts; Bessam Al Jewad, Madbury, New Hampshire; Weston Healy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Christine Russ, Stoneham, Massachusetts; and Ken Jones, Wellesley, Massachusetts, for “Augmented reality navigation systems for use with robotic surgical systems and methods of their use.”

Communication With Home Dialysis Machines Using a Network Connected System

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12340901 B2, initially filed March 7, 2024) developed by seven inventors Aiyuan Wang, San Ramon, California; Martin Joseph Crnkovich, Walnut Creek, California; Fei Wang, Concord, California; Sue-Jane Lee, Fremont, California; David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire; Hak Kan Leung, Sunnyvale, California; and Jeffrey Tarn, Walnut Creek, California, for “Communication with home dialysis machines using a network connected system.”

Method and System of NFT Validation in a Broker Marketplace

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12340366 B2, initially filed April 19, 2022) developed by seven inventors Nicole Reineke, Northborough, Massachusetts; JoAnne Hubbard, Concord, Massachusetts; Hanna Yehuda, Acton, Massachusetts; Alan Sevajian, Salem, New Hampshire; Debra Arneson, Henniker, New Hampshire; Corinne Schulze, Hopkinton, Massachusetts; and Robert Alan Barrett, Austin, Texas, for “Method and system of NFT validation in a broker marketplace.”

Zero Modification Export Hooking

RIVERBED TECHNOLOGY LLC, Redwood City, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12340188 B1, initially filed Nov. 28, 2022) developed by John J. Delio, Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Zero modification export hooking.”

Systems and Methods for Determining Flow and Path Analytics of an Application of a Network Using Sampled Packet Inspection

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12341670 B2, initially filed Jan. 19, 2024) developed by four inventors Donald B. Grosser, Apex, North Carolina; Chun Zhang, Cary, North Carolina; Patrick A. Bosa, Exeter, New Hampshire; and Markus Nispel, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for determining flow and path analytics of an application of a network using sampled packet inspection.”

Heat Exchanger Tubing Assembly and Conductive Casing

Two inventors, Lawrence George Morano, III, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Mark Christopher McElligott, Windham, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12339074 B1, initially filed Feb. 3, 2025) for “Heat exchanger tubing assembly and conductive casing.”

Method and System to Analytically Optimize Telehealth Practice-Based Billing Processes and Revenue While Enabling Regulatory Compliance

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12340884 B2, initially filed Oct. 18, 2021) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Method and system to analytically optimize telehealth practice-based billing processes and revenue while enabling regulatory compliance.”

Skate Blade Sharpening System

VELASA SPORTS, INC., Acton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12337436 B2, initially filed April 29, 2024) developed by four inventors Daniel A. Beaudet, Lexington, Massachusetts; Ivan D. Goryachev, Nashua, New Hampshire; Brian Austin, Boston, Massachusetts; and Russell K. Layton, Jr., Acton, Massachusetts, for “Skate blade sharpening system.”

Methods and System for Throttling Analytics Processing

VIRTUAL INSTRUMENTS WORLDWIDE, INC., Palo Alto, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12340249 B2, initially filed Oct. 31, 2019) developed by six inventors Zhipeng Gong, San Jose, California; Xiongwei He, San Jose, California; Francis Niestemski, Longmeadow, Massachusetts; Devin Blinn Avery, Madbury, New Hampshire; Ryan E. Perkowski, Middletown, Delaware; and Nicholas York, San Ramon, California, for “Methods and system for throttling analytics processing.”

Water Catcher for Beacon

SHEAUMANN LASER, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12339345 B2, initially filed March 17, 2023) developed by three inventors John Gary Sousa, Nashua, New Hampshire; Andrew Carlin, Acton, Massachusetts; and James Skinner, Medford, Massachusetts, for “Water catcher for beacon.”

Systems and Methods for Detecting Lost Packets in an Event-Based Communication System

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC USA, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12341863 B2, initially filed Feb. 22, 2022) developed by Richard Andrew Blair, Plaistow, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for detecting lost packets in an event-based communication system.”

Accurate Reduced Gate-Drive Current Limiter

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Kyoto, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12341501 B2, initially filed Feb. 7, 2024) developed by four inventors Satish Kumar Vangara, Woodley, United Kingdom; Antony Christopher Routledge, Basingstoke Hampshire, United Kingdom; Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Xiaowu Sun, Milford, New Hampshire, for “Accurate reduced gate-drive current limiter.”

Micro-Volume Dispense Pump Systems and Methods

DL TECHNOLOGY, LLC., Haverhill, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12338821 B1, initially filed May 11, 2023) developed by Jeffrey P. Fugere, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Micro-volume dispense pump systems and methods.”

Golf Ball

ACUSHNET COMPANY, Fairhaven, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1080779 S1, initially filed March 13, 2023) developed by four inventors Vincent J. Simonds, Brimfield, Massachusetts; Matthew F. Hogge, Plymouth, Massachusetts; David C. Keaney, Burlington, Massachusetts; and Robert J. Heaps, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Golf ball.”

Print Cartridge for Additive Manufacturing

SEURAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12337383 B2, initially filed May 26, 2021) developed by sixteen inventors Andrew J. Bayramian, Marblehead, Massachusetts; April L. Cooke, Billerica, Massachusetts; Cote LeBlanc, Malden, Massachusetts; Drew W. Kissinger, Carlisle, Massachusetts; Francis L. Leard, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Harold W. Chittick, North Andover, Massachusetts; James A. DeMuth, Woburn, Massachusetts; Jeffrey Jarboe, Wakefield, Massachusetts; Joseph Gillespie, Boxford, Massachusetts; Kourosh Kamshad, Hudson, New Hampshire; Nicholas C. Ferreri, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Ning Duanmu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Susanne Kras, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Summer Kapuaimilia Mundon, Medford, Massachusetts; Yiyu Shen, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; and J. Thare MacDonald, Middleton, Massachusetts, for “Print cartridge for additive manufacturing.”

Using Pattern-Based Result Tables to Speed Up SPARQL Queries on RDF Graph Sets

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12339854 B1, initially filed Jan. 30, 2024) developed by five inventors Souripriya Das, Nashua, New Hampshire; Daniel Diaz Lopez, Jalisco, Mexico; Matthew Steven Perry, Brookline, New Hampshire; Eugene Inseok Chong, Concord, Massachusetts; and Ruben Alejandro Gonzalez Yanez, Jalisco, Mexico, for “Using pattern-based result tables to speed up SPARQL queries on RDF graph sets.”

Rapidly Cooling Food and Drinks

COLDSNAP, CORP., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12336549 B2, initially filed Nov. 17, 2022) developed by six inventors Matthew Fonte, Concord, Massachusetts; John Heymans, Hampstead, New Hampshire; Nicholas Fonte, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Robert Devaney, Auburndale, Massachusetts; Vincent Weaver, Brighton, Massachusetts; and Benjamin Fichera, Newburyport, Massachusetts, for “Rapidly cooling food and drinks.”

Machine Learning Techniques for Predictive Anomaly Detection

LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12341791 B1, initially filed Aug. 31, 2022) developed by four inventors Tran DePalo, Dover, New Hampshire; Jacob Miller, Newburgh, Indiana; Gary Bergeron, Dover, New Hampshire; and Cristiano Costa, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Machine learning techniques for predictive anomaly detection.”

TACI Binding Molecules

KITE PHARMA, INC., Santa Monica, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12337035 B2, initially filed March 25, 2022) developed by five inventors Jonathan Belk, Grantham, New Hampshire; Eugene Bolotin, Berkeley, California; Raghavender Chivukula, Hayward, California; Matthew Drever, Concord, California; and Edward Hai Dhow Liao, Petaluma, California, for “TACI binding molecules.”

Stacked Layer Memory Suitable for SRAM and Having a Long Cell

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12342578 B2, initially filed Nov. 21, 2022) developed by five inventors Brent A. Anderson, Jericho, Vermont; Albert M. Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Ruilong Xie, Niskayuna, New York; Junli Wang, Slingerlands, New York; and Carl Radens, LaGrangeville, New York, for “Stacked layer memory suitable for SRAM and having a long cell.”