N.H. patents through Nov. 22

By Targeted News Service



The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for IuGW Architecture

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,841,969, initially filed April 16, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for an IuGW architecture. The co-inventors are Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, Zeev Lubenski, North Andover, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts, and Rahul Atri, Pune, India.

***

Wilcox Industries Assigned Patent for Wearable Illuminating, Video Recording Devices

Wilcox Industries, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,841,541, initially filed March 5, 2019) developed by James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for a "wearable illuminating and video recording devices, systems, and methods of use thereof."

***

RegDOX Solutions Assigned Patent for Secure Document Storage System

RegDOX Solutions, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,841,308, initially filed July 11, 2019) developed by William Lawrence O'Brien, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for a "secure document storage system."

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Full Duplex Laser Communication

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,841,007, initially filed Dec. 19, 2019) developed by Robert T. Carlson, New Boston, New Hampshire, for "full duplex laser communication terminal architecture without dedicated beacon laser."

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Clock Alignment System

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,840,917, initially filed Dec. 9, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for a "clock alignment system having a dual-loop delay-locked loop." The co-inventors are Joseph D. Cali, Nashua, New Hampshire, Curtis M. Grens, Manchester, New Hampshire, Richard L. Harwood, Westford, Massachusetts, Gary M. Madison, Waltham, Massachusetts, James M. Meredith, Westford, Massachusetts, Zachary D. Schottmiller, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Randall M. White, Merrimack, New Hampshire.

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Multi-Junction Pixel Image Sensor

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,840,291, initially filed Dec. 25, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a "multi-junction pixel image sensor with dielectric reflector between photodetection layers." The co-inventors are Leo Anzagira, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Eric R. Fossum, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetoresistance Element with Extended Linear Response

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,840,001, initially filed March 6, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a "magnetoresistance element with extended linear response to magnetic fields." The co-inventors are Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, and Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Pill Dispenser

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,839,953, initially filed Oct. 30, 2019) developed by nine co-inventors for a "pill dispenser." The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, James G. Turner, Manchester, New Hampshire, Erik N. Sabin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Gregg W. Rivinius, Bedford, New Hampshire, David E. Collins, Amesbury, Massachusetts, Benjamin Zaslow, Brooklyn, New York, Jonathan Zobro, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Alexander R. Therrien, Zionsville, Indiana, and Jared N. Farlow, Boston, Massachusetts.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Low Power Charge Pump for Storing Information

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,839,920, initially filed Aug. 19, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a "circuit having a low power charge pump for storing information in non-volatile memory during a loss of power event." The co-inventors are Juan Manuel Cesaretti, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Javier Osinaga, Montevideo, Uruguay.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Level of Regulated Source

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,837,987, initially filed Dec. 26, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for "methods and apparatus for monitoring a level of a regulated source." The co-inventors are Sam Tran, Lee, New Hampshire, Jay M. Towne, Bow, New Hampshire, and P. Karl Scheller, Manchester, New Hampshire.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor with Error Calculation

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,837,943, initially filed May 26, 2017) developed by Hernan D. Romero, Buenos Aires, Argentina, for a "magnetic field sensor with error calculation."

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Arrangements for Magnetic Field Sensors

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,837,800, initially filed April 4, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for "arrangements for magnetic field sensors that act as movement detectors." The co-inventors are Ravi Vig, Bedford, New Hampshire, Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, and Eric G. Shoemaker, Windham, New Hampshire.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,837,753, initially filed Jan. 10, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a "magnetic field sensor using MR elements for detecting flux line divergence." The co-inventors are Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, Jeffrey Eagen, Manchester, New Hampshire, Andrea Foletto, Annecy le Vieux, France, and Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire.

***

Adimab, Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Albert Einstein College of Medicine Assigned Patent for Monoclonal Antibodies

Adimab, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Mapp Biopharmaceutical, San Diego, California, and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,836,810, initially filed Feb. 17, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for "monoclonal antibodies and cocktails for treatment of ebola infections." The co-inventors are Zachary A. Bornholdt, Encinitas, California, Larry Zeitlin, San Diego, California, Kartik Chandran, Brooklyn, New York, Anna Wec, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Laura Walker, Norwich, Vermont.

***

Bore Repair Systems Assigned Patent for Disengagement Mechanism for Boring Bar

Bore Repair Systems, Alstead, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,835,962, initially filed March 6, 2019) developed by Thomas Esslinger, Langdon, New Hampshire, for a "disengagement mechanism for boring bar apparatus."

***

Anvil International Assigned Patent for Sprinkler Drop Bracket for Intersecting Downlight

Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,835,772, initially filed Aug. 14, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a "sprinkler drop bracket for intersecting downlight." The co-inventors are Joseph Beagen, Providence, Rhode Island, and Odair Dafonseca, Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Peripheral Systems for Medical Devices

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,835,669, initially filed April 16, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for "adhesive and peripheral systems and methods for medical devices." The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire.

***

Materion Assigned Patent for High Optical Power Light Conversion Device

Materion, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,833,211, initially filed Sept. 23, 2016) by five co-inventors for a "high optical power light conversion device using a phosphor element with solder attachment." The co-inventors are Michael P. Newell, Groton, Massachusetts, Zan Aslett, Brookline, New Hampshire, Robert Cuzziere, Westford, Massachusetts, Andrew P. Houde, Lowell, Massachusetts, and Derrick Brown, Hamilton, Canada.

***

Rockwell Automation Technologies Assigned Patent for Linear Drive Transport System, Method

Rockwell Automation Technologies, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,829,317, initially filed Feb. 12, 2020) by five co-inventors for a "linear drive transport system and method." The co-inventors are Glen C. Wernersbach, Cincinnati, Ohio, Keith G. Jacobs, Loveland, Ohio, Dean L. Higgins, Lakeland, Minnesota, James A. Craver, Gilford, New Hampshire, and Peter T. Boyle, Bayport, New York.

***

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Visualization Using Augmented, Virtual Reality Eyewear

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,838,210, initially filed July 24, 2017) developed by six co-inventors for an "imaging modification, display and visualization using augmented and virtual reality eyewear." The co-inventors are Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida, Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, Rony Abovitz, Hollywood, Florida, Mark Baerenrodt, Delray Beach, Florida, and Brian Lloyd Schmidt, Bellevue, Washington.