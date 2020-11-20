Maine proposes a floating wind farm

A dozen wind turbines floating 20 miles off the coast of Maine are being proposed by that state, which is looking to have a stake in what is going to be a huge offshore wind industry.

“The primary purpose of the project would be research, with a goal of working with the fishing industry to develop the technology in a sustainable way” says the Portland Press-Herald in its story. (Full story here) “The Outer Continental Shelf of the Gulf of Maine is thought to have valuable potential for generating clean energy because of strong and consistent winds. “