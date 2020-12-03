Sing with me: “4,000 poles in Kancamagus Highway!”

Shawn Woods (left), and John Narrow who both work out of the Lincoln Deptartment of Transportation work on putting in the whips in the parking lot of overlook on the Kancamagus highway just out of Lincoln on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Winter is sort of here (although no sign of snow where I am, and ponds are still unfrozen) so I thought we could revisit one of my favorite stories from last year. It explained how the state collects roughly 4,000 small trees each year and put them next to road markers along the Kancamagus Highway and a couple other high-mountain roads, so they’ll stand above the snow and keep snowplow drivers from going off the pavement.

For years my family has commented on those sticks when winter hiking in the White Mountains. One of the advantages of being a reporter is that you have license to go find out about stuff like this!

You should click through and read the story (it’s right here) so you can see all of Geoff Forester’s photos.

Foolishly, I did not make any hoke in the story about the Beatles’ “Day in the Life” and that lyric about “4,000 holes in Blackburn, Lancashire.” What was I thinking? And speaking of which, check out this great story (here it is) that the Royal Albert Hall objected to the lyrics.