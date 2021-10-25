All together now: “4,000 poles in Kancamagus Highway!”

Shawn Woods (left), and John Narrow who both work out of the Lincoln Deptartment of Transportation work on putting in the whips in the parking lot of overlook on the Kancamagus highway just out of Lincoln on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

On Oct. 24, the state highway department announced the first snowfall on the Kancamagus Highway, which gives me an excuse to point again to my 2019 story explaining how the state collects roughly 4,000 small trees each year and attaches them to road markers on some high-mountain roads. They stand above the snow and keep snowplow drivers from going off the pavement.

For years my family has commented on those sticks when winter hiking in the White Mountains. One of the advantages of being a reporter is that you have license to go find out about stuff like this!

You should click through and read the story (it’s right here) so you can see all of Geoff Forester’s photos.

