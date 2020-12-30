U.K. approves COVID vaccine being tested in N.H.

The BBC reports that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the United Kingdom (which might not be all that united soon, but that’s another story).

A clinical trial for this vaccine is being run in New Hampshire. Among the testers is my wife; she had no reaction to the first shot, so she fears it was the placebo. She’s also having trouble spending the $100 payment she got – it’s on a card that doesn’t seem to work.

