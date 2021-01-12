N.H. patents through Jan. 10

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Base Station Power Management Using Solar Panel

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,887,848, initially filed March 24, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a "base station power management using solar panel and battery forecasting." The co-inventors are Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, and Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Digital Mobile Radio Denial of Service Techniques

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,887,838, initially filed Feb. 18, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for "digital mobile radio denial of service techniques." The co-inventors are William H. Alexander, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Ryan E. Long, Epsom, New Hampshire, and Joshua L. Petersen, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Sound Reputation

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,887,334, initially filed Sept. 6, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for sound reputation. The co-inventors are Peter D. Lebling, Concord, Massachusetts, Clifton A. Lin, Arlington, Massachusetts, Andrew J. Macbeth, Westford, Massachusetts, and Karen D. Uttecht, Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for RAN for Multimedia Delivery

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,887,239, initially filed June 19, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for "RAN for multimedia delivery." The co-inventors are Zeev Lubenski, North Andover, Massachusetts, and Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Multi-Hop Security Amplification

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,887,091, initially filed Nov. 27, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for multi-hop security amplification. The co-inventors are Benjamin Kapp, San Diego, California, and Jibu Abraham, San Diego, California.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Calibration Technique for Determining Laser Beam Location

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,886,688, initially filed Aug. 30, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for "calibration technique for determining laser beam location after azimuth mirror." The co-inventors are Kevin W. Peters, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Chapin T. Johnson, Nashua, New Hampshire, Frank N. Makrides, Belmont, Massachusetts, and Kurt P. Neeb, Weare, New Hampshire.

***

Wilcox Industries Assigned Patent for High Speed Hot Shoe

Wilcox Industries, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,886,646, initially filed June 14, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a "high speed hot shoe." The co-inventors are Dominic R. Goupil, Kittery, Maine, and Ned A. Dalzell, Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Geolocation Using Time Difference

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,884,095, initially filed March 13, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for "geolocation using time difference of arrival and long baseline interferometry." The co-inventors are Richard Schiffmiller, Teaneck, New Jersey, and Lawrence Sheldon, Flushing, New York.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Non-Orthogonality Compensation of Magnetic Field Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,884,092, initially filed Dec. 10, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for "non-orthogonality compensation of a magnetic field sensor." The co-inventors are Nicolas Rigoni, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Octavio H. Alpago, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nicolas Rafael Biberidis, Barcelona, Spain, and Hernan D. Romero, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Current Sensor System

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,884,031, initially filed Aug. 17, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a current sensor system. The co-inventors are Yannick Vuillermet, Voglans, France, and Andreas P. Friedrich, Metz-Tessy, France.

***

Adimab Assigned Patent for Polyspecificity Reagents

Adimab, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,883,997, initially filed Nov. 20, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for "polyspecificity reagents, methods for their preparation and use." The co-inventors are Piotr Bobrowicz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Amber D. Hanna, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Jerry M. Thomas, Lebanon, New Hampshire.

***

XenoTherapeutics Inc., XenoTherapeutics Corp. Assigned Patent for Personalized Cells for Transplantation

XenoTherapeutics Inc., Enfield, New Hampshire, and XenoTherapeutics Corp., Boston, Massachusetts, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,883,084, initially filed March 25, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for "personalized cells, tissues, and organs for transplantation from a humanized, bespoke, designated-pathogen free, (non-human) donor and methods and products relating to same." The co-inventors are Paul W. Holzer, Enfield, New Hampshire, Jon Adkins, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Rodney L. Monroy, North Fort Myers, Florida, and Elizabeth J. Chang, Pittsford, New York.

***

Adimab, Genentech Assigned Patent for Antibodies Against BACE1, Use Thereof for Neural Disease Immunotherapy

Adimab, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Genentech, South San Francisco, California, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,882,920, initially filed Nov. 18, 2015) developed by seven co-inventors for "antibodies against BACE1 and use thereof for neural disease immunotherapy." The co-inventors are Yichin Liu, South San Francisco, California, Jasvinder Atwal, South San Francisco, California, Cecilia Pui Chi Chiu, South San Francisco, California, Ryan J. Watts, South San Francisco, California, Yan Wu, South San Francisco, California, Eric Krauland, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Michael Feldhaus, Lebanon, New Hampshire.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Peripheral Systems for Medical Devices

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,881,790, initially filed Sept. 10, 2018) developed by Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for "adhesive and peripheral systems and methods for medical devices."

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Medical Treatment System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,881,778, initially filed May 29, 2018) developed by 10 co-inventors for a "medical treatment system and methods using a plurality of fluid lines." The co-inventors are Jacob W. Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire, Robert J. Bryant Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire, Geoffrey P. Spencer, Manchester, New Hampshire, David J. Hibbard, Bedford, New Hampshire, James D. Dale, Nashua, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Andrew S. Coll, Goffstown, New Hampshire, David A. Beavers, Manchester, New Hampshire, David W. McGill, Woodstock, Georgia, and Simon C. Helmore, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Mobility Device Seat

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,881,562, initially filed July 13, 2018) developed by six co-inventors for a mobility device seat. The co-inventors are Matthew A. Norris, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Trevor A. Conway, Manchester, New Hampshire, Paul R. Curtin, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Zachary E. Cranfield, Manchester, New Hampshire, Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire, and Dale B. McGrath, Manchester, New Hampshire.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Software Integration into Hardware Verification

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,885,251, initially filed Feb. 22, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for "software integration into hardware verification." The co-inventors are Jeffrey E. Robertson, Ashubrn, Virginia, Mary T. Hanley, Ashburn, Virginia, and Elizabeth J. Williams, Warrenton, Virginia.

***

MITRE Assigned Patent for Method for Low Power Correlator Architecture

MITRE, McLean, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,879,877, initially filed Sept. 28, 2018) developed by Rishi Yadav, Nashua, New Hampshire, for "systems and method for a low power correlator architecture using distributed arithmetic."

***

Timken Assigned Patent for Absolute Position Sensor Using Hall Array

Timken, North Canton, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,876,863, initially filed Dec. 4, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for an "absolute position sensor using Hall array." The co-inventors are Alfred John Santos, Keene, New Hampshire, Mark E. LaCroix, Winchester, New Hampshire, and Lei Wang, Solon, Ohio.

***

Faro Technologies Assigned Patent for Background Light Suppression for Laser Projector

Faro Technologies, Lake Mary, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,884,257, initially filed June 25, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for "background light suppression for a laser projector." The co-inventors are Arkady Savikovsky, Burlington, Massachusetts, Joel H. Stave, New Boston, New Hampshire, and Michael L. Veksland, Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

***

Medtronic Navigation Assigned Patent for System, Method for Imaging Subject

Medtronic Navigation, Louisville, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,881,371, initially filed Dec. 27, 2018) developed by nine co-inventors for a "system and method for imaging a subject." The co-inventors are Patrick A. Helm, Milton, Massachusetts, Rasika A. Parkar, Waltham, Massachusetts, Robert J. Reddy, Broomfield, Colorado, Kyo C. Jin, Durham, New Hampshire, Seunghoon Nam, Bedford, Massachusetts, Andre Souza, Boylston, Massachusetts, Xiaodong Tao, Westwood, Massachusetts, David A. Garlow, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and John R. Martin, Franklin, Massachusetts.

***

RISC Networks Assigned Patent for Method for Gathering Traffic Analytics Data

RISC Networks, Asheville, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,887,184, initially filed Oct. 7, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a "method for gathering traffic analytics data about a communication network." The co-inventors are Jeremy Littlejohn, Fairview, North Carolina, and Greg Watts, Nottingham, New Hampshire.