N.H. patents through Jan. 24

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24.

***

Nonvologic Assigned Patent for Chemical Detection Mixture with Integrated Circuit Microsensor Elements

Nonvologic, Meredith, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,897,257, initially filed Nov. 20, 2018) developed by Mark B Johnson, Potomac, Maryland, for a “chemical detection mixture with integrated circuit microsensor elements.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,897,257.PN.&OS=PN/10,897,257&RS=PN/10,897,257

***

Nonvologic Assigned Patent for Integrated Circuit Based Microsensor Chemical Detection System

Nonvologic, Meredith, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,897,256, initially filed Nov. 20, 2018) developed by Mark B Johnson, Potomac, Maryland, for an “integrated circuit based microsensor chemical detection system and elements.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,897,256.PN.&OS=PN/10,897,256&RS=PN/10,897,256

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Management of Remotely Controlled Devices

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,895,898, initially filed April 16, 2009) developed by three co-inventors for “management of remotely controlled devices.” The co-inventors are Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Chris P. Jennings, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Matthew J. Pilotte, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,895,898.PN.&OS=PN/10,895,898&RS=PN/10,895,898

***

XDI Holdings Assigned Patent for Real Time Modeling, Control System

XDI Holdings, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,895,137, initially filed Feb. 2, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for a “method, apparatus, real time modeling and control system, for steam and super-heat for enhanced oil and gas recovery.” The co-inventors are James C. Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Raymond Clifford Skinner, Coral Springs, Florida, and Alan Craig Reynolds, Novi, Michigan. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,895,137.PN.&OS=PN/10,895,137&RS=PN/10,895,137

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Method for Transferring Tissue

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,894,942, initially filed Jan. 24, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “system and method for transferring tissue.” The co-inventors are Michael C. Tilley Jr., Amherst, New Hampshire, Richard E. Andrews, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Dane C. Fawkes, Amesbury, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,894,942.PN.&OS=PN/10,894,942&RS=PN/10,894,942

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Method for Monitoring, Controlling Fluid Flow

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,894,638, initially filed Aug. 26, 2016) developed by six co-inventors for a “system, method, and apparatus for monitoring, regulating, or controlling fluid flow.” The co-inventors are Bob D. Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire, Brian H. Yoo, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire, Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,894,638.PN.&OS=PN/10,894,638&RS=PN/10,894,638

***

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for Hyperthermic Humidification System

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,894,141, initially filed Aug. 24, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a hyperthermic humidification system. The co-inventors are William F. Niland, Arnold, Maryland, Owen S. Bamford, Linthicum, Maryland, and Felino V. Cortez Jr., Bowie, Maryland. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,894,141.PN.&OS=PN/10,894,141&RS=PN/10,894,141

***

Roofers Advantage Products Assigned Patent for Field Shingle Layout Marks on Roof Drip Edge

Roofers Advantage Products, Wakefield, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,895,076, initially filed Sept. 21, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “field shingle layout marks on roof drip edge.” The co-inventors are Jonny E Folkersen, Wakefield, New Hampshire, and Benjamin J Folkersen, Wakefield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,895,076.PN.&OS=PN/10,895,076&RS=PN/10,895,076

***

***

ESAB Group Assigned Patent for Power Source Cooling Apparatus, Method

ESAB Group, Florence, South Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,897,807, initially filed Sept. 21, 2018) developed by Andrew Raymond, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for a “power source cooling apparatus, method, and configuration.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,897,807.PN.&OS=PN/10,897,807&RS=PN/10,897,807

***

Keystone Tower Systems Assigned Patent for Tapered Spiral Welded Structure

Keystone Tower Systems, Denver, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,895,088, initially filed Aug. 22, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “tapered spiral welded structure.” The co-inventors are Eric D. Smith, Denver, Colorado, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,895,088.PN.&OS=PN/10,895,088&RS=PN/10,895,088