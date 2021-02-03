N.H. cities, towns think about buying their own electricity

The Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire is a nonprofit that is trying to get enough cities and towns to buy their electricity together, bypassing the utilities (for energy but not transmission – there’s no getting around that).

The select board in Hanover has decided to join and neighboring Lebanon may follow suit, reports the Valley News (story here). They’re trying to line up some of the state’s big players, like Nashua or some county governments.