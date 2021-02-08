How far did Alan Shepard’s lunar golf shots go?

Hats off to whoever at the Union-Leader spotted this little bit of analysis about the distance traveled by the golf balls hit on the moon by New Hampshire’s own Alan Shepard. The story is here.

The conclusion: the first ball went 24 yards and the second 40 yards, according to the research released on Friday. Saunders used high-resolution scans of the actual original flight film and other image enhancement techniques to come to the conclusion.

Shepard said they went “miles and miles” which shows that he’s a typical sportsman when evaluating his own achievements.