New Hampshire patents through Feb. 14

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Statistical Projection for Controlling BLER

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,917,856, initially filed Sept. 9, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “statistical projection for controlling BLER.” The co-inventors are Eric Mrozinski, Westford, Massachusetts, and Romain Wiorowski, Olemps, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,917,856.PN.&OS=PN/10,917,856&RS=PN/10,917,856

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Updating Multiple Packet Filters in Single Bearer Context IE

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,917,811, initially filed Nov. 6, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “updating multiple packet filters in a single bearer context IE.” The co-inventors are Ketan Parikh, Pune, India, and Nikhil Agarwal, Pune, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,917,811.PN.&OS=PN/10,917,811&RS=PN/10,917,811

SaySearch Assigned Patent for Communication Sessions Between Computing Devices

SaySearch, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,917,445, initially filed April 20, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “communication sessions between computing devices using dynamically customizable interaction environments.” The co-inventors are Charles A. Andon, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Steven W. Hansen, Groton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,917,445.PN.&OS=PN/10,917,445&RS=PN/10,917,445

Astronics AeroSat Assigned Patent for Information Transfer Using Discrete-Frequency Signals

Astronics AeroSat, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,917,183, initially filed Feb. 4, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “information transfer using discrete-frequency signals and instantaneous frequency measurement.” The co-inventors are Richard P. Lizotte, Hudson, New Hampshire, Jonathan E. Epstein, Acton, Massachusetts, and John M. Wilson, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,917,183.PN.&OS=PN/10,917,183&RS=PN/10,917,183

Collision Communications Assigned Patent for Methods for Creating Non-Orthogonal Dimensionality

Collision Communications, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,917,143, initially filed June 8, 2015) developed by three co-inventors for “systems and methods for creating non-orthogonal dimensionality between signals in electronic devices.” The co-inventors are Joseph Farkas, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Jared Fry, Boston, Massachusetts, and Barry West, Temple Hill, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,917,143.PN.&OS=PN/10,917,143&RS=PN/10,917,143

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor with Switching Network

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,917,092, initially filed April 6, 2018) developed by Hernan D. Romero, Buenos Aires, Argentina, for a “magnetic field sensor with switching network.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,917,092.PN.&OS=PN/10,917,092&RS=PN/10,917,092

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor Integrated Circuit with Integrated Coil

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,916,665, initially filed Jan. 21, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor integrated circuit with an integrated coil.” The co-inventors are Ravi Vig, Bedford, New Hampshire, William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire, Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, P. Karl Scheller, Dover, New Hampshire, and Andreas P. Friedrich, Metz-Tessy, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,916,665.PN.&OS=PN/10,916,665&RS=PN/10,916,665

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Method of Multiple Gate Oxide Forming with Hard Mask

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,916,438, initially filed May 9, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “method of multiple gate oxide forming with hard mask.” The co-inventors are Maxim Klebanov, Manchester, New Hampshire, Sundar Chetlur, Bedford, New Hampshire, and James McClay, Dudley, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,916,438.PN.&OS=PN/10,916,438&RS=PN/10,916,438

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Sensor Having Fault Trip Level Setting

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,914,797, initially filed Sept. 11, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “methods and apparatus for sensor having fault trip level setting.” The co-inventors are Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, Stephen Marshall, Concord, New Hampshire, and Aaron Cook, Deerfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,914,797.PN.&OS=PN/10,914,797&RS=PN/10,914,797

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Multi-Die Integrated Current Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,914,765, initially filed July 31, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “multi-die integrated current sensor.” The co-inventors are Wade Bussing, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,914,765.PN.&OS=PN/10,914,765&RS=PN/10,914,765

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Shearography Detection, Classification

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,914,573, initially filed May 29, 2019) developed by Andrew N. Acker, Honolulu, Hawaii, for “shearography detection and classification.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,914,573.PN.&OS=PN/10,914,573&RS=PN/10,914,573

Anvil International Assigned Patent for Adjustable Riser Support Assembly

Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,914,407, initially filed Nov. 16, 2018) developed by Gregory Nicholas Stagliano Ohnemus, Providence, Rhode Island, for an “adjustable riser support assembly.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,914,407.PN.&OS=PN/10,914,407&RS=PN/10,914,407

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Methods for Distributed Utilities

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,913,662, initially filed May 18, 2015) developed by three co-inventors for “systems and methods for distributed utilities.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Kingston Owens, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,913,662.PN.&OS=PN/10,913,662&RS=PN/10,913,662

Tender Corp. Assigned Patent for Multi-Stage Filter Assembly

Tender Corp., Littleton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,913,661, initially filed Aug. 16, 2017) developed by John Ruprecht, Lakeland, Minnesota, for a multi-stage filter assembly. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,913,661.PN.&OS=PN/10,913,661&RS=PN/10,913,661

FUJIFILM Dimatix Assigned Patent for Fluid Ejection Devices with Reduced Crosstalk

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,913,264, initially filed June 20, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for “fluid ejection devices with reduced crosstalk.” The co-inventors are Christoph Menzel, New London, New Hampshire, Kevin von Essen, San Jose, California, Steven H. Barss, Wilmot, New Hampshire, Mats G. Ottosson, Saltsjo-Boo, Sweden, and Darren T. Imai, Los Gatos, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,913,264.PN.&OS=PN/10,913,264&RS=PN/10,913,264



Red Hat Assigned Patent for Asserting Initialization Status of Virtualized System

Red Hat, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,915,352, initially filed Feb. 14, 2019) developed by Cleber Rodrigues Rosa Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire, for “asserting initialization status of virtualized system.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,915,352.PN.&OS=PN/10,915,352&RS=PN/10,915,352