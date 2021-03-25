Blueberries for solar Sal

There’s a 4-MW solar farm being built in and among a 10-are wild blueberry farm in Maine. It’s partly an experiment to determine the best practices for “agrivoltaic” systems, which combine solar with farming lowbush blueberries.

” One of the many project innovations will include manufacturing custom equipment to be used within the rows of solar panels for wild blueberry management.” – that’s from this story.

At 4.2 MW, this will be bigger than any solar array in New Hampshire, which has become a real solar laggard.

If the headline confuses you, check out one of the great children’s books of my youth: Robert McClosky’s “Blueberries for Sal.” in New England he’s better known for “Make Way for Ducklings.”