2020 was state’s deadliest year in recent history

NHPR crunched the numbers and found that more New Hampshire residents died in 2020 than any year on record, thanks to COVID-19. The story is here.

An interesting tidbit is that not only did more people die, more died at home: “Medical providers cautioned early in the pandemic that they were seeing a steep decline in non-COVID patients arriving at emergency rooms, signaling that some residents with serious conditions — from heart attack to stroke — may have been delaying care due to fears of catching the virus, and perhaps were dying at home. There was also a decline in deaths recorded inside hospice facilities.”