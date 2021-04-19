N.H. patents through April 18

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from April 11 to April 18.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Hand-In with Topology Hiding

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,979,948, initially filed Nov. 10, 2017) developed by five co-inventors for a "hand-in with topology hiding." The co-inventors are Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, Zeev Lubenski, North Andover, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts, and Rahul Atri, Pune, India.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Hand-In with Topology Hiding

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,979,946, initially filed July 5, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a "hand-in with topology hiding." The co-inventors are Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, Zeev Lubenski, North Andover, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts, and Rahul Atri, Pune, India.

Micro Macro Assets Assigned Patent for Optimizing Next Step Action

Micro Macro Assets, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,979,566, initially filed June 5, 2020) developed by Senraj Soundar, Salem, New Hampshire, for an "optimizing next step action based on agent availability for effective sales and marketing engagement."

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Level Shifter with State Reinforcement Circuit

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,979,051, initially filed June 22, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a "level shifter with state reinforcement circuit." The co-inventors are Thomas Ross, Livingston, United Kingdom, and James McIntosh, Longniddry, United Kingdom.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Methods for Suppressing Undesirable Voltage Supply Artifacts

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,978,897, initially filed April 2, 2018) developed by Sam Tran, Lee, New Hampshire, for "systems and methods for suppressing undesirable voltage supply artifacts."

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Gateless Reset for Image Sensor Pixels

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,978,504, initially filed May 7, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a "gateless reset for image sensor pixels." The co-inventors are Eric R. Fossum, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and Jiaju Ma, Monrovia, California.

Xmos Assigned Patent for Methods for Improved Measurement, Entity

Xmos, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,978,088, initially filed Oct. 17, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for "methods and systems for improved measurement, entity and parameter estimation, and path propagation effect measurement and mitigation in source signal separation." The co-inventors are Kevin M. Short, Durham, New Hampshire, Brian T. Hone, Ipswich, Massachusetts, and Pascal Brunet, Pasadena, California.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,976,183, initially filed July 26, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a "magnetic field sensor and method having reduced false switching." The co-inventors are Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire.

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Pumping Fluid Delivery Systems

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,975,854, initially filed Nov. 18, 2013) developed by three co-inventors for "pumping fluid delivery systems and methods using force application assembly." The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry Brian Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Eric Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire.

XDI Holdings Assigned Patent for Direct Steam Generator Degassing

XDI Holdings, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,975,676, initially filed Sept. 28, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a "direct steam generator degassing." The co-inventors are Edward Latimer, Ponca City, Oklahoma, Chris Copeland, Calgary, Canada, Michelle Fiedler, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and David Lamont, Calgary, Canada.

Worthen Industries Assigned Patent for Two Component Sprayable Adhesive Additive

Worthen Industries, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,975,270, initially filed Nov. 9, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for "two component sprayable adhesive additive and method of use." The co-inventors are Ian L. Churcher, Richmond, Virginia, and Steven E. Adams, Richmond, Virginia.

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Ice Skate Blade

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,974,123, initially filed Feb. 27, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for an ice skate blade. The co-inventors are Ivan Labonte, Montreal, Canada, Alexis Seguin, Laval, Canada, Jean-Francois Corbeil, Prevost, Canada, and Candide Deschenes, St-Jerome, Canada.

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for Humidifier for Breathing Gas Heating, Humidification System

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,974,016, initially filed Dec. 22, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for a "humidifier for breathing gas heating and humidification system." The co-inventors are Felino V. Cortez Jr., Bowie, Maryland, Owen S. Bamford, Linthicum, Maryland, William F. Niland, Arnold, Maryland, George McGarrity, Centreville, Maryland, Carl Buyer, Denton, Maryland, Kenneth Miller, Costa Mesa, California, and Peter Boyd, Charlottesville, Virginia.

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for Hyperthermic Humidification System

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,974,014, initially filed Nov. 16, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a hyperthermic humidification system. The co-inventors are William F. Niland, Arnold, Maryland, Owen S. Bamford, Linthicum, Maryland, and Felino V. Cortez Jr., Bowie, Maryland.

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for Hyperthermic Humidification System

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,974,013, initially filed Nov. 16, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a hyperthermic humidification system. The co-inventors are William F. Niland, Arnold, Maryland, Owen S. Bamford, Linthicum, Maryland, and Felino V. Cortez Jr., Bowie, Maryland.

Sleepnet Assigned Patent for Facemask Seal

Sleepnet, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,974,007, initially filed March 7, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a facemask seal. The co-inventors are Thomas M. Moulton, Rye, New Hampshire, and Jerry J. Gong, Andover, Massachusetts.

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Electrical Impedance Sensing Dental Drill System

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,973,610, initially filed March 8, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a "electrical impedance sensing dental drill system configured to detect cancellous-cortical bone and bone-soft tissue boundaries." The co-inventors are Ryan Halter, Lyme, New Hampshire, Rebecca Butler, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Michael Salin, Lower Gwynedd, Pennsylvania.

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Methods for Guiding Tissue Resection

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,973,589, initially filed April 27, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for "systems and methods for guiding tissue resection." The co-inventors are Venkataramanan Krishnaswamy, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Richard J. Barth Jr., Hanover, New Hampshire, and Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire.

Dedicated2Imaging Assigned Patent for CT Systems for Imaging of Breast

Dedicated2Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,973,480, initially filed Feb. 11, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for "CT systems for imaging of the breast." The co-inventors are Eric M. Bailey, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Andrew Tybinkowski, Topsfield, Massachusetts.



Owens Corning Intellectual Capital Assigned Patent for Oil-Enhanced Polymer Modified Asphalt Adhesive Compositions

Owens Corning Intellectual Capital, Toledo, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,968,376, initially filed Feb. 21, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for "oil-enhanced polymer modified asphalt adhesive compositions and methods of making." The co-inventors are Corey Richard Croteau, Exeter, New Hampshire, and John Mathias Lackner Jr., Bedford, New Hampshire.

University of Virginia Patent Foundation Assigned Patent for Catalysts, Methods for Forming Alkenyl, Alkyl Substituted Arenes

The University of Virginia Patent Foundation, Charlottesville, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,967,364, initially filed March 24, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for "catalysts and methods for forming alkenyl and alkyl substituted arenes." The co-inventors are Thomas B. Gunnoe, Palmyra, Virginia, Benjamin Austin Vaughan, Dover, New Hampshire, and Michael S. Webster-Gardiner, Mims, Florida.

Keystone Tower Systems Assigned Patent for Tapered Structure Construction

Keystone Tower Systems, Denver, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,974,298, initially filed Dec. 21, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for a tapered structure construction. The co-inventors are Eric D. Smith, Denver, Colorado, Rosalind K. Takata, Denver, Colorado, Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Samir A. Nayfeh, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.