FCC says: Run a net-speed app to check ISP’s broadband data fudging

The FCC is encouraging people to use its internet speed mobile app to get accurate broadband data across the United States.

As The Register notes (article is here): “For years, Big Cable has been manipulating the data it is obliged to send the FCC over the speeds and provision of its broadband services, making the market appear much more competitive and internet access much faster than in reality.” This app dates back to 2014 and was improved in 2018 but Trump’s FCC shelved it. The new administration has brought it back to the fore.

You can get the app here.