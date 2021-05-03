N.H. patents through May 2

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from April 25 to May 2.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for SSID to QCI Mapping

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,993,135, initially filed Oct. 30, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for "SSID to QCI mapping." The co-inventors are Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, Anand Bhaskarwar, Nashua, New Hampshire, Steven Beaudette, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Mohit Chugh, Nashua, New Hampshire.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Rolling Subframe Pulsed Bias Microbolometer Integration

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,992,895, initially filed May 21, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for "rolling subframe pulsed bias microbolometer integration." The co-inventors are Allen W. Hairston, Andover, Massachusetts, and Daniel P. Lacroix, Westford, Massachusetts.

***

Astronics Aerosat Assigned Patent for Dielectric Lens for Antenna System

Astronics Aerosat, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,992,052, initially filed Aug. 27, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for "dielectric lens for antenna system." The co-inventors are Eric W. Kratzenberg, Peterborough, New Hampshire, Joseph A. Hoell Jr., Dunbarton, New Hampshire, and John W. Berrigan, Nashua, New Hampshire.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Modular Power Conversion System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,992,136, initially filed Oct. 18, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a "modular power conversion system." The co-inventors are Donald J. Lucas, Windham, New Hampshire, Christopher L. Barber, Exeter, Rhode Island, and Xiaorong Xia, Manchester, New Hampshire.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Low Profile High Gain Dual Polarization UHF/VHF Antenna

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,992,046, initially filed June 12, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a "low profile high gain dual polarization UHF/VHF antenna." The co-inventors are Dean W. Howarth, Sudbury, Massachusetts, Timothy J. McLinden, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Court E. Rossman, Merrimack, New Hampshire.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Integrated Circuit Package Having Low Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,991,644, initially filed Aug. 22, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for an "integrated circuit package having a low profile." The co-inventors are Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, Harry Chandra, Phoenix, Arizona, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Method for Radiation Hardening of Integrated Circuits

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,990,727, initially filed Sept. 10, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for a "method for radiation hardening of integrated circuits." The co-inventors are Brian A. Saari, Manassas, Virginia, Stephen A. Chadwick, Bristow, Virginia, Jason T. Dowling, Ijamsville, Maryland, Michael J. Frack, Reva, Virginia, David D. Moser, Haymarket, Virginia, and Mark R. Shaffer, Culpeper, Virginia.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Method for Reducing Radiation Induced Multiple-Bit Memory Soft Errors

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,990,471, initially filed May 29, 2019) developed by Jason F. Ross, Haymarket, Virginia, for an "apparatus and method for reducing radiation induced multiple-bit memory soft errors."

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integrations Assigned Patent for Passive Altimeter System

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integrations, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,989,797, initially filed April 25, 2018) developed by Michael N. Mercier, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a "passive altimeter system for a platform and method thereof."

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Alignment of Electrical Devices Using Inertial Measurement Units

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,989,539, initially filed April 25, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for an "alignment of electrical devices using inertial measurement units." The co-inventors are Robert D. Frey Jr., Bolton, Massachusetts, Austin J. Dionne, Chester, New Hampshire, and Michael N. Mercier, Nashua, New Hampshire.

***

Aavid Thermalloy Assigned Patent for Thermosiphon with Multiport Tube, Flow Arrangement

Aavid Thermalloy, Laconia, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,989,483, initially filed Oct. 18, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for a "thermosiphon with multiport tube and flow arrangement." The co-inventors are Morten Soegaard Espersen, Bologna, Italy, Maria Luisa Angrisani, Bologna, Italy, Marco La Foresta, Bologna, Italy, and Sukhvinder S. Kang, Concord, New Hampshire.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Infusion Pump Assembly

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,987,505, initially filed March 7, 2013) developed by nine co-inventors for an infusion pump assembly. The co-inventors are Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, Gregory R. Lanier Jr., Merrimack, New Hampshire, Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Lisa A. Panneton, Manchester, New Hampshire, Bright C.K. Foo, Hollis, New Hampshire, Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire, Thomas F. Soldau, Bedford, New Hampshire, and David D.B. Cannan, Manchester, New Hampshire.

***

Cole Haan Assigned Patent for Shoe Having Cushion Within Heel Member

Cole Haan, Greenland, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,986,891, initially filed Jan. 4, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a "shoe having cushion within heel member." The co-inventors are Jeffrey Mokos, New York, Caroline Swierszczyk, New York, Brett Brown, New York, Mathew Chapdelaine, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Scott Patt, New York.

***

Nicox Ophthalmics Assigned Patent for Ophthalmic Formulations of Cetirizine, Methods of Use

Nicox Ophthalmics, Durham, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,987,352, initially filed April 3, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for "ophthalmic formulations of cetirizine and methods of use." The co-inventors are Mark Barry Abelson, Andover, Massachusetts, Matthew J. Chapin, Amesbury, Massachusetts, Paul Gomes, Andover, Massachusetts, George Minno, Windham, New Hampshire, and Jackie Nice, Medford, Massachusetts.

***

ARRIS Enterprises Assigned Patent for Switched Amplifier for Data Transmission

ARRIS Enterprises, Suwanee, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,992,446, initially filed Dec. 18, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a "switched amplifier for data transmission." The co-inventors are David B. Bowler, Stow, Massachusetts, Clarke V. Greene, Middletown, Connecticut, Lawrence Hrivnak, Lowell, Massachusetts, Samuel Francois, Boston, Massachusetts, Xinfa Ma, Acton, Massachusetts, and Bruce C. Pratt, Bedford, New Hampshire.