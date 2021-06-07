Even for the rich, the good old days included intestinal parasites

Archaeologists love trash pits and outhouse sites because what we discard, either physical or biological, tells a lot about life.

The Valley News has a good story about a dig in a former “privy” (love that word) in Hanover that reminded us how much unpleasant interaction with nature no longer occurs.

An archaeological excavation in the heart of Dartmouth College’s campus found evidence that a parasitic infection affected a wealthy Hanover household during the early 19th century. Research showed that parasitic infection was common in low-income, urban communities. Poor sanitation and medical care access, population density, and the ingestion of raw or undercooked meat are thought to have created conditions prime for parasites like tapeworm and whipworm. These findings suggest that even this household (that) was very wealthy by the standards of the day, still seem to (have been) exposed to infection

