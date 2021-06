It’s daring, it’s jumping, it’s an official spider

New Hampshire, I’m happy to say now has an official state spider: The daring jumping spider, which is an awesome name for an awesome arachnid.

The story is here; a bunch of third-graders were behind the push.

South Carolina has an also-awesomely-named state spider, the Carolina Wolf Spider, but most state’s lack an official spider for some reason.