N.H. patents through June 20

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from June 13 to June 20.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Paging Optimization for VeNB

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,039,419, initially filed June 9, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for “paging optimization for VeNB.” The co-inventors are Karuppasamy Kasirajan, Pune, India, Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India, Rajesh Gupta, Pune, India, Anoop Gupta, Pune, India, and Michael Yasuhiro Saji, Brookline, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,039,419.PN.&OS=PN/11,039,419&RS=PN/11,039,419

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent for Method for Detecting Diverted Drugs

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,037,666, initially filed May 29, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “method and apparatus for detecting diverted drugs.” The co-inventors are Mark Benoit, Seattle, Washington, Benjamin Smith, Hampden, Maine, and Shawn Curtiss, O’Fallon, Missouri. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,037,666.PN.&OS=PN/11,037,666&RS=PN/11,037,666

4D Technologies Assigned Patent for System for Providing Optimized Matching Between Projects, Individuals

4D Technologies, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,037,079, initially filed Aug. 30, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a “system and method for providing optimized matching between projects and individuals having applicable competencies.” The co-inventors are James Hancock, West Chesterfield, New Hampshire, Jared Germano, Nashua, New Hampshire, David Micciche, Manchester, New Hampshire, Matthew Murphy, New Durham, New Hampshire, and Daniel Dolan, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,037,079.PN.&OS=PN/11,037,079&RS=PN/11,037,079

Wilcox Industries Assigned Patent for Grenade Launcher With Modular Interface

Wilcox Industries, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,035,646, initially filed Dec. 23, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “grenade launcher with modular interface.” The co-inventors are James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire, and John P. Bousquet, Rochester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,035,646.PN.&OS=PN/11,035,646&RS=PN/11,035,646

XDI Holdings Assigned Patent for Completions for Well Zone Control

XDI Holdings, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,035,181, initially filed Nov. 1, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “completions for well zone control.” The co-inventors are James C. Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Alan C. Reynolds, Novi, Michigan. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,035,181.PN.&OS=PN/11,035,181&RS=PN/11,035,181

Schul International Assigned Patent for Vapor Permeable Water

Schul International, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,035,116, initially filed April 26, 2019) developed by Steven R. Robinson, Windham, New Hampshire, for a “vapor permeable water and fire-resistant expansion joint seal having a closed cell foam member, and permitting varied compressibility and height differentials.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,035,116.PN.&OS=PN/11,035,116&RS=PN/11,035,116

Albany Engineered Composites Assigned Patent for Curved Preform

Albany Engineered Composites, Rochester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,035,059, initially filed Aug. 1, 2019) developed by Stephen Biddle, Alton, New Hampshire, for a “curved preform and method of making thereof.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,035,059.PN.&OS=PN/11,035,059&RS=PN/11,035,059

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for High Affinity B7-H6 Antibodies

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,034,767, initially filed April 14, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for “high affinity B7-H6 antibodies and antibody fragments.” The co-inventors are Margaret Ackerman, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Casey Hua, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Charles Sentman, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,034,767.PN.&OS=PN/11,034,767&RS=PN/11,034,767

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Anti-B7-H6 Antibody, Fusion Proteins

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,034,766, initially filed Oct. 16, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “anti-B7-H6 antibody, fusion proteins, and methods of using the same.” The co-inventors are Charles L. Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire, and Tong Zhang, Beijing, China. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,034,766.PN.&OS=PN/11,034,766&RS=PN/11,034,766

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Systems for Detecting Vascular Access Disconnection

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,033,671, initially filed June 18, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for “systems and methods for detecting vascular access disconnection.” The co-inventors are Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, Michael G. Norris, Manchester, New Hampshire, Michael A. Baker, Manchester, New Hampshire, Todd A. Ballantyne, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,033,671.PN.&OS=PN/11,033,671&RS=PN/11,033,671

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Medical Treatment System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,033,670, initially filed Nov. 22, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “medical treatment system and methods using a plurality of fluid lines.” The co-inventors are Jacob W. Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire, Simon C. Helmore, San Francisco, California, Eric J. VanWyk, Austin, Texas, and Matthew J. Finch, Somerville, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,033,670.PN.&OS=PN/11,033,670&RS=PN/11,033,670



Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Methods for Manipulating Light from Ambient Light Sources

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,036,049, initially filed Dec. 21, 2017) developed by five co-inventors for “systems and methods for manipulating light from ambient light sources.” The co-inventors are Eric Baerenrodt, Milford, New Hampshire, Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida, Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Mark Baerenrodt, Delray Beach, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,036,049.PN.&OS=PN/11,036,049&RS=PN/11,036,049

Hussey Seating Assigned Patent for Bleacher Deck Interlock Apparatus

Hussey Seating, North Berwick, Maine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,035,138, initially filed Oct. 30, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “bleacher deck interlock apparatus and method.” The co-inventors are Michael L. Leighton, Saco, Maine, and Chi-lam Yau, Dover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,035,138.PN.&OS=PN/11,035,138&RS=PN/11,035,138

Third Pole Assigned Patent for Methods for Ambulatory Generation of Nitric Oxide

Third Pole, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,033,705, initially filed Dec. 21, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for “systems and methods for ambulatory generation of nitric oxide.” The co-inventors are David G. Zapol, San Francisco, California, Gregory W. Hall, Belmont, Massachusetts, Wolfgang Scholz, Beverly, Massachusetts, Benjamin Apollonio, Lunenburg, Massachusetts, Frank Heirtzler, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Andrew Ferencz, Southborough, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,033,705.PN.&OS=PN/11,033,705&RS=PN/11,033,705

NanoSemi Assigned Patent for Crest Factor Reduction

NanoSemi, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,038,731, initially filed June 8, 2018) developed by seven co-inventors for a crest factor reduction. The co-inventors are Dmitri Fomin, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Alexandre Megretski, Concord, Massachusetts, Kevin Chuang, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zohaib Mahmood, Westwood, Massachusetts, Yan Li, Lexington, Massachusetts, Helen H. Kim, Sudbury, Massachusetts, and George Stone, Hollis, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,038,731.PN.&OS=PN/11,038,731&RS=PN/11,038,731

Osram Sylvania Assigned Patent for Remote Configuration of Lighting Power Supply

Osram Sylvania, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,038,707, initially filed Nov. 6, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for a “remote configuration of lighting power supply.” The co-inventors are Michael Ardai, Malden, Massachusetts, Lin Yang, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Suraj Gajendar, Dover, New Hampshire, and Sivakumar Thangavelu, Billerica, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,038,707.PN.&OS=PN/11,038,707&RS=PN/11,038,707

EMC IP Holding Assigned Patent for Policy-Driven Dynamic Consensus Protocol Selection

EMC IP Holding, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,038,690, initially filed Oct. 4, 2018) developed by Stephen J. Todd, Conway, New Hampshire, for a “policy-driven dynamic consensus protocol selection.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,038,690.PN.&OS=PN/11,038,690&RS=PN/11,038,690

Magellan Diagnostics Assigned Patent for Methods for Optical Hemoglobin Measurement

Magellan Diagnostics, North Billerica, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,035,784, initially filed Nov. 11, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “methods and systems for optical hemoglobin measurement.” The co-inventors are Norman F. Sheppard Jr., New Ipswich, New Hampshire, and Gary Conrad Jensen, Cambridge, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,035,784.PN.&OS=PN/11,035,784&RS=PN/11,035,784

Charm Sciences Assigned Patent for Extraction of Mycotoxins

Charm Sciences, Lawrence, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,035,764, initially filed Feb. 4, 2013) developed by three co-inventors for extraction of mycotoxins. The co-inventors are John Jabour, Farmington, New Hampshire, Steven J. Saul, Arlington, Massachusetts, and Mark E. Tess, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,035,764.PN.&OS=PN/11,035,764&RS=PN/11,035,764

Ledvance Assigned Patent for Self-Supporting Filament Light

Ledvance, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,035,524, initially filed Feb. 28, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “self-supporting filament light emitting diode light engine lamp assembly.” The co-inventors are Tom Spehalski, Emporium, Pennsylvania, and Steve Farley, Derry, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,035,524.PN.&OS=PN/11,035,524&RS=PN/11,035,524

ColdSnap Assigned Patent for Rapidly Cooling Food, Drinks

ColdSnap, Billerica, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,033,044, initially filed Oct. 2, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for “rapidly cooling food and drinks.” The co-inventors are Matthew Fonte, Concord, Massachusetts, John Heymans, Hampstead, New Hampshire, Nicholas Fonte, Sudbury, Massachusetts, Robert Devaney, Auburndale, Massachusetts, Ian McGinty, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Vincent Weaver, Brighton, Massachusetts, and Benjamin Fichera, Newburyport, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,033,044.PN.&OS=PN/11,033,044&RS=PN/11,033,044