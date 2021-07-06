N.H. patents through July 4

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from June 27 to July 4.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Wireless Resilient Routing Reconfiguration Linear Program

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,051,230, initially filed Aug. 22, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a "wireless resilient routing reconfiguration linear program." The co-inventors are Steven C. Huntsman, Alexandria, Virginia, Brian T. Decleene, North Reading, Massachusetts, and Jeong-O Jeong, Ashburn, Virginia.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Sensor Readout with Timestamp Calibration

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,050,964, initially filed Jan. 21, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a "sensor readout with timestamp calibration." The co-inventors are Robert Daniel McGrath, Lexington, Massachusetts, and Dimitre P. Dimitrov, Wayland, Massachusetts.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Network Defense System

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,050,770, initially filed Aug. 2, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a "network defense system and method thereof." The co-inventors are Soumendra Nanda, Billerica, Massachusetts, Rebecca Cathey, Apison, Tennessee, Lawrence A. Clough Jr., Reston, Virginia, Adrian E. Conway, Weston, Massachusetts, and Fang Liu, Cupertino, California.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Synchronization of Data Across Low-Bandwidth Links

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,050,675, initially filed May 31, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for "scheduler for coordination and synchronization of data across low-bandwidth links and method thereof." The co-inventors are Michael W. Holm, Escondido, California, Michael A. Jeamel, Utica, New York, nd Erik Visnyak, San Diego, California.

Minim Assigned Patent for Method for Onboarding in Wi-Fi Mesh Network

Minim, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,050,631, initially filed June 20, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a "system and method for onboarding in a Wi-Fi mesh network." The co-inventors are Alec Rooney, Eliot, Maine, Denis Bakin, Lee, New Hampshire, and Zachary Mattor, Manchester, New Hampshire.

BAE Systems Information & Electronics Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Median Based Frequency Separation Local Area Contrast Enhancement

BAE Systems Information and Electronics Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,049,226, initially filed April 23, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for "median based frequency separation local area contrast enhancement." The co-inventors are Derek T. Robison, Acton, Massachusetts, Robin L. Brown, Leominster, Massachusetts, Jason V. Irr, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and Gregory W. Sletterink, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent for Visual and Text Pattern Matching

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,049,204, initially filed Dec. 7, 2018) developed by Scot Calitri, Durham, New Hampshire, for "visual and text pattern matching."

AMI Research & Development Assigned Patent for Techniques for Fingerprint Detection, User Authentication

AMI Research and Development, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,048,786, initially filed Oct. 7, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for "techniques for fingerprint detection and user authentication." The co-inventors are John T. Apostolos, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, William Mouyos, Windham, New Hampshire, and James D. Logan, Candia, New Hampshire.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Single Beamline Multiwavelength Infrared Radiation Source

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,048,143, initially filed Oct. 2, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a "single beamline multiwavelength infrared radiation source." The co-inventors are York E. Young, Amherst, New Hampshire, Andrew J. Radl, Dunbarton, New Hampshire, and Glen A. Rines, Hollis, New Hampshire.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Sensor Fusing Using 3D Fiber Coupled Scanning LIDAR

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,047,958, initially filed March 13, 2020) developed by Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for "sensor fusing using 3D fiber coupled scanning LIDAR."

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Intelligent Pulse Jam Detection for Identification Friend

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,047,954, initially filed May 20, 2019) developed by Peter Ladubec Jr., Centereach, New York, for "intelligent pulse jam detection for identification friend or foe (IFF) systems."

Allegro MicroSystems bAssigned Patent for Fast Response Magnetic Field Sensors, Associated Methods

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,047,933, initially filed April 2, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for "fast response magnetic field sensors and associated methods for removing undesirable spectral components." The co-inventors are Hernan D. Romero, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Roman Prochazka, Struharov, Czech Republic, and Martin Drinovsky, Horomerice, Czech Republic.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Frequency Effect Compensation in Magnetic Field Current Sensors

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,047,928, initially filed July 15, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for "methods and apparatus for frequency effect compensation in magnetic field current sensors." The co-inventors are Yannick Vuillermet, Voglans, France, and Loic Andre Messier, Vanzy, France.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Vector Processing Using Amplitude

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,047,898, initially filed Feb. 12, 2019) developed by David A. Lang, San Diego, California, for "vector processing using amplitude or power detectors."

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Methods for Supplying, Distributing Power

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,046,447, initially filed April 30, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for "systems and methods for supplying and distributing power." The co-inventors are Michael N. Mercier, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Michael R. Sweeney, Windham, New Hampshire.

SoClean Assigned Patent for Technologies for Sanitizing Beverage Makers

SoClean, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,045,040, initially filed March 6, 2019) developed by Timothy Leyva, Bellingham, Massachusetts, for "technologies for sanitizing beverage makers."



PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM JUNE 27 – JULY 4

WASHINGTON, July 4 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

AFL Telecommunications Assigned Patent for Methods for Identification, Testing of Optical Fibers

AFL Telecommunications, Duncan, South Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,047,766, initially filed April 11, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for "systems and methods for identification and testing of optical fibers." The co-inventors are Dale Eddy, Gilford, New Hampshire, Scott Prescott, Belmont, New Hampshire, and Lee Woodworth, Penacook, New Hampshire.

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Augmented Reality Display System

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,049,326, initially filed June 15, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for an "augmented reality display system for evaluation and modification of neurological conditions, including visual processing and perception conditions." The co-inventors are Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California, Stephen Vincent Mangiat, San Francisco, California, Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida, Adam Carl Wright, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Light Field Processor System

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,048,101, initially filed Sept. 6, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a "light field processor system." The co-inventors are John Graham Macnamara, Plantation, Florida, Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida, Eric Baerenrodt, Milford, New Hampshire, and Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire.

ARRIS Enterprises Assigned Patent for Launching Tranverse Magnetic Waves Using Data-Carrying Arrestor

ARRIS Enterprises, Suwanee, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,050,490, initially filed March 9, 2020) developed by 13 co-inventors for "methods and systems for launching tranverse magnetic waves using data-carrying arrestor." The co-inventors are David B. Bowler, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Shaoting Gu, Acton, Massachusetts, Xinfa Ma, Acton, Massachusetts, Clarke V. Greene, Middletown, Connecticut, David Grubb, III, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Samuel Francois, Boston, Massachusetts, Lawrence M. Hrivnak, Lowell, Massachusetts, Bruce C. Pratt, Bedford, New Hampshire, Theodore A. Colarusso, Madbury, New Hampshire, Thomas F. Kister, Chalfont, Pennsylvania, Robert Noonan, Wauconda, Illinois, Vincent T. Lucarini, North Andover, Massachusetts, and David F. Hubbell, Stratham, New Hampshire.

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Assigned Patent for Fiber Management Assembly

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,047,687, initially filed Jan. 12, 2018) developed by Gilbert D. Feke, Windham, New Hampshire, for a "fiber management assembly for multi-axis fiber optic gyroscope."

Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics Assigned Patent for Transparent Composite Having Laminated Structure

Saint-Gobain Ceramics and Plastics, Worcester, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,047,650, initially filed Sept. 11, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a "transparent composite having a laminated structure." The co-inventors are Drew T. Haven, Milford, New Hampshire, Charles Wooddell, Colleyville, Texas, and David J. Weeden, Concord, New Hampshire.

Compass Therapeutics Assigned Patent for Multispecific Binding Constructs Against Checkpoint Molecules

Compass Therapeutics, Brighton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,046,769, initially filed Nov. 13, 2019) developed by eight co-inventors for "multispecific binding constructs against checkpoint molecules and uses thereof." The co-inventors are Bing Gong, Brighton, Massachusetts, Rachel Rennard, Stoneham, Massachusetts, Amanda Frank Oliphant, Boston, Massachusetts, Cheuk Lun Leung, Quincy, Massachusetts, Benjamin Jacob Wolf, Seattle, Washington, Ugur Eskiocak, Somerville, Massachusetts, Pearl Bakhru, Ashland, Massachusetts, and Diana I. Albu, Windham, New Hampshire.

Soft Robotics Assigned Patent for End of Arm Tools for Soft Robotic Systems

Soft Robotics, Bedford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,045,959, initially filed Feb. 20, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for "end of arm tools for soft robotic systems." The co-inventors are Jeffrey Curhan, Warwick, Rhode Island, Craig Demello, Newfields, New Hampshire, and Thomas Womersley, Newton, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary, Department of Health & Human Services Assigned Patent for RPGR Gene Therapy for Retinitis Pigmentosa

Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Boston, Massachusetts, UCL Business, London, United Kingdom, and Department of Health and Human Services, Bethesda, Maryland, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,045,558, initially filed June 10, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for "RPGR gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa." The co-inventors are Michael A. Sandberg, Reading, Massachusetts, Basil Pawlyk, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, Alan Finlay Wright, Edinburgh, United Kingdom, Xinhua Shu, Glasgow, United Kingdom, Tiansen Li, Clarksburg, Maryland, and Robin Ali, London, United Kingdom.

Bose Assigned Patent for Augmenting Human Motion

Bose, Framingham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,045,381, initially filed July 19, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for augmenting human motion. The co-inventors are Michael J. Daley, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Zhen Sun, Allston, Massachusetts, and Andrew J. Kuusisto, Greenville, New Hampshire.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Assigned Patent for On-Chip Per-Pixel Pseudo-Random Time Coded Exposure

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,050,963, initially filed March 12, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a "method and apparatus for on-chip per-pixel pseudo-random time coded exposure." The co-inventors are Brian M. Tyrrell, Brookline, New Hampshire, Christy Fernandez Cull, Sunnyvale, California, and Andrew K. Bolstad, Arlington, Massachusetts.

Optodot Assigned Patent for Nanoporous Separators for Batteries

Optodot, Devens, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,050,119, initially filed May 6, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for "nanoporous separators for batteries and related manufacturing methods." The co-inventors are Steven A. Carlson, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Benjamin Sloan, Exeter, New Hampshire, and David W. Avison, Boxborough, Massachusetts.

Analog Devices Assigned Patent for Monolithically Integrated Nanoemitter Light Source Assembly

Analog Devices, Norwood, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,049,900, initially filed Aug. 5, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a "monolithically integrated nanoemitter light source assembly." The co-inventors are Mohamed Azize, Medford, Massachusetts, Alain Valentin Guery, Boston, Massachusetts, and Mario Joseph Freni, Windham, New Hampshire.