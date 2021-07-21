N.H. patents through Aug. 1

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from July 18 to Aug. 1

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Circular Patch Array for Anti-Jam GPS

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,070,307, initially filed Feb. 26, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “circular patch array for anti-jam GPS.” The co-inventors are Gary A. Schay, Stony Brook, New York, and Corrado Mancini, Bogota, New Jersey. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,70,307.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,70,307&RS=PN/1,10,70,307

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Digital Amplitude Control for Transmission of Radio Frequency Signals

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,070,240, initially filed Oct. 13, 2020) developed by Michael A. Zalucki, Hollis, New Hampshire, for a “digital amplitude control for transmission of radio frequency signals.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,70,240.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,70,240&RS=PN/1,10,70,240

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Device and Method for Food Management

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,069,438, initially filed January 31, 2020) developed by Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for a “device and method for food management.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,69,438.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,69,438&RS=PN/1,10,69,438

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Bladed Rotating Assembly Mitigation in High Frame Rate Video

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,069,042, initially filed Dec. 19, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “bladed rotating assembly mitigation in high frame rate video.” The co-inventors are Jackson W. Volante, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Thomas E. Nielson, Westford, Massachusetts, and Katharine S. Steer, Newmarket, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,69,042.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,69,042&RS=PN/1,10,69,042

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Method for Double-Exposure Image Processing

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,069,035, initially filed Dec. 17, 2019) developed by Michael J. DeWeert, Kaneohe, Hawaii, for a “method for double-exposure image processing.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,69,035.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,69,035&RS=PN/1,10,69,035

Consortium P Assigned Patent for Integration of Disparate Systems

Consortium P, Rochester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,068,671, initially filed June 12, 2019) developed by Robert J. Duggan, Strafford, New Hampshire, for an “integration of disparate systems through the use of multi-UID RFiD encoding device system and method.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,68,671.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,68,671&RS=PN/1,10,68,671

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Rank Estimation of Electromagnetic Emitters

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,067,659, initially filed Dec. 15, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for a “system and method for rank estimation of electromagnetic emitters.” The co-inventors are Court E. Rossman, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Costin Barbu, Salem, New Hampshire, and Thomas R. Vaccaro, Hudson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,67,659.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,67,659&RS=PN/1,10,67,659

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Ordnance Nose Cone

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,067,372, initially filed Dec. 4, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for an ordnance nose cone. The co-inventors are David J. Schorr, Austin, Texas, Jason Batchelder, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, Richie Spitsberg, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Kenneth Cleveland, Hollis, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,67,372.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,67,372&RS=PN/1,10,67,372

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Trimmable Tail Kit Rudder

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,067,371, initially filed March 22, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “trimmable tail kit rudder.” The co-inventors are Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Jason T. Stockwell, Brookline, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,67,371.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,67,371&RS=PN/1,10,67,371

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Multi-Piece Cartridge Casing

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,067,370, initially filed Feb. 19, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “multi-piece cartridge casing and method of making.” The co-inventors are Jason W. Imhoff, Newington, New Hampshire, Thomas J. Burczynski, Montour Falls, New York, Keith E. Brown, Cabot, Arkansas, and Robert M. Grove, Beebe, Arkansas. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,67,370.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,67,370&RS=PN/1,10,67,370

Stump Chunks Assigned Patent for Heating Device

Stump Chunks, Hooksett, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,067,283, initially filed August 9, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a Heating device. The co-inventors are Daniel Roy, Derry, New Hampshire, David Roy, Derry, New Hampshire, and Norm Roy, Derry, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,67,283.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,67,283&RS=PN/1,10,67,283

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Detecting Substances from Spectral Signatures

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,066,191, initially filed Oct. 26, 2017) developed by John A. Salerno, Jr., Sherrill, New York, for a “system and method for detecting substances from spectral signatures.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,66,191.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,66,191&RS=PN/1,10,66,191

Cascade Maverik Lacrosse Assigned Patent for Sport Helmet

Cascade Maverik Lacrosse, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,064,754, initially filed May 9, 2019) developed by 10 co-inventors for a sport helmet. The co-inventors are William H. Brine, III, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Jonathan Baker, Thornton, New Hampshire, Eric Darnell, South Strafford, VT, Steve Moore, Liverpool, New York, Joel Robinson, Oswego, New York, Barclay Moore, Homewood, California, Romeo Graham, Chelsea, California, Luc Boucher, Ottawa, California, Rob Watters, Ottawa, California, and John Tutton, North Gower, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,64,754.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,64,754&RS=PN/1,10,64,754

Terrafugia Assigned Patent for Electronic Gear Shifter Assembly for Dual-Mode Flying, Driving Vehicle

Terrafugia, Woburn, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,067,164, initially filed April 13, 2017) developed by 10 co-inventors for an “electronic gear shifter assembly for a dual-mode flying and driving vehicle.” The co-inventors are Julie Henion, Arlington, Massachusetts, Kevin Colburn, Lexington, Massachusetts, Carl C. Dietrich, Petaluma, California, Dagny Dukach, Boston, Massachusetts, Edmund Golaski, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Andrew Heafitz, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Elizabeth Von Der Heydt, Carlisle, Massachusetts, Lluis Penalver-Aguila, Newton, Massachusetts, Bryan Sandoz, Winchester, Massachusetts, and Ethan Stowe, Hampstead, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,067,164.PN.&OS=PN/11,067,164&RS=PN/11,067,164

TC1 Assigned Patent for Communication Methods, Architecture for Heart Treatment Systems

TC1, Saint Paul, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,065,436, initially filed March 28, 2018) developed by seven co-inventors for “communication methods and architecture for heart treatment systems.” The co-inventors are Daniel I. Harjes, Acton, Massachusetts, John Freddy Hansen, Pleasanton, California, Joseph C. Stark, III, San Leandro, California, Ghazal Anvar Mauro, San Ramon, California, Eric Lee, Oakland, California, Justin A. Callaway, Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Onur Dur, Milpitas, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,065,436.PN.&OS=PN/11,065,436&RS=PN/11,065,436

Fuze Assigned Patent for Selecting Routes Through Network

Fuze, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,070,606, initially filed Dec. 23, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “selecting routes through a network.” The co-inventors are Julian Wray West, North Hampton, New Hampshire, Jason Paul Jeffords, Bedford, New Hampshire, Darryl Dietz, Rye, New Hampshire, and Rajesh K. Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,070,606.PN.&OS=PN/11,070,606&RS=PN/11,070,606

128 Technology Assigned Patent for Distribution of Multicast Information in Routing System

128 Technology, Burlington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,070,465, initially filed May 13, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for a “distribution of multicast information in a routing system.” The co-inventors are Hadriel S. Kaplan, Nashua, New Hampshire, Abilash Menon, Boxborough, Massachusetts, Patrick Timmons, Newton, Massachusetts, Michael Baj, Somerville, Massachusetts, Robert Penfield, Concord, Massachusetts, and Patrick MeLampy, Dunstable, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,070,465.PN.&OS=PN/11,070,465&RS=PN/11,070,465

Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates Assigned Patent for System Using Inline Surface Engineering Source

Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates, Gloucester, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,069,511, initially filed June 22, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a “system and methods using an inline surface engineering source.” The co-inventors are Christopher Hatem, Seabrook, New Hampshire, Peter F. Kurunczi, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Christopher A. Rowland, Rockport, Massachusetts, Joseph C. Olson, Beverly, Massachusetts, and Anthony Renau, West Newbury, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,069,511.PN.&OS=PN/11,069,511&RS=PN/11,069,511

Toast Assigned Patent for Method for Web-Enabled Transaction Completion

Toast, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,068,868, initially filed Dec. 31, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for an “apparatus and method for web-enabled transaction completion.” The co-inventors are Toshit Panigrahi, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Tiea I. O’Connell, Charlestown, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,068,868.PN.&OS=PN/11,068,868&RS=PN/11,068,868

Idemia Identity & Security USA Assigned Patent for Identification Document with Dynamic Window

Idemia Identity and Security USA, Billerica, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,066,786, initially filed Aug. 16, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for an “identification document with dynamic window.” The co-inventors are Robert Jones, Andover, Massachusetts, Daoshen Bi, Boxborough, Massachusetts, Dennis Mailloux, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and Arthur Patrick McDeed III, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,066,786.PN.&OS=PN/11,066,786&RS=PN/11,066,786

Shire Human Genetic Therapies Assigned Patent for Compositions for CNS Delivery of Heparan N-Sulfatase

Shire Human Genetic Therapies, Lexington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,065,308, initially filed July 16, 2018) developed by 10 co-inventors for “methods and compositions for CNS delivery of heparan n-sulfatase.” The co-inventors are Farah Natoli, Georgetown, Massachusetts, Gaozhong Zhu, Weston, Massachusetts, Jennifer Terew, Concord, Massachusetts, Yuan Jiang, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Jamie Tsung, Wellesley, Massachusetts, Zahra Shahrokh, Weston, Massachusetts, Brian Vernaglia, Winchester, Massachusetts, Jing Pan, Boxborough, Massachusetts, Richard Pfeifer, North Granby, Connecticut, and Pericles Calias, Melrose, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,065,308.PN.&OS=PN/11,065,308&RS=PN/11,065,308

Shire Human Genetic Therapies Assigned Patent for Therapeutic Fusion Protein Comprising Alpha-N-Acetylglucosaminidase

Shire Human Genetic Therapies, Lexington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,065,307, initially filed Sept. 26, 2017) developed by 15 co-inventors for a “therapeutic fusion protein comprising an alpha-n-acetylglucosaminidase and a lysosomal targeting moiety.” The co-inventors are Michael F. Concino, Bolton, Massachusetts, Pericles Calias, Melrose, Massachusetts, Jing Pan, Boxborough, Massachusetts, Kevin Holmes, Belmont, Massachusetts, Paolo Martini, Boston, Massachusetts, Alla Romashko, Lexington, Massachusetts, Muthuraman Meiyappan, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, Bohong Zhang, Newton, Massachusetts, Andrea Iskenderian, Arlington, Massachusetts, Dianna Lundberg, Brentwood, New Hampshire, Angela Norton, Reading, Massachusetts, Bettina Strack-Logue, Somerville, Massachusetts, Huang Yan, Billerica, Massachusetts, Mary Alessandrini, Clinton, Massachusetts, and Richard Pfeifer, North Granby, Connecticut. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,065,307.PN.&OS=PN/11,065,307&RS=PN/11,065,307

Covidien Assigned Patent for Oxidized Cellulose Microspheres

Covidien, Mansfield, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,065,204, initially filed Aug. 14, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for oxidized cellulose microspheres. The co-inventors are Phillip Blaskovich, Salem, Massachusetts, Rachit Ohri, Framingham, Massachusetts, and Lan Pham, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,065,204.PN.&OS=PN/11,065,204&RS=PN/11,065,204

Covidien Assigned Patent for Pre-Heating Fluid to be Introduced Into Patient During Surgical Procedure

Covidien, Mansfield, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,065,147, initially filed Oct. 18, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “devices, systems, and methods for pre-heating fluid to be introduced into a patient during a surgical procedure.” The co-inventors are Paul F. Prokop, Woburn, Massachusetts, Jordan A. Whisler, Brookline, Massachusetts, and Dale E. Whipple, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,065,147.PN.&OS=PN/11,065,147&RS=PN/11,065,147

Children’s Medical Center, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Assigned Patent for Instrument Port for Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery

Children’s Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,065,036, initially filed Sept. 18, 2015) developed by eight co-inventors for an “instrument port for minimally invasive cardiac surgery.” The co-inventors are Christopher DiBiasio, North Providence, Rhode Island, Keith Durand, Somerville, Massachusetts, Jonathan Brigham Hopkins, Salt Lake City, Utah, Zach Traina, Hingham, Massachusetts, Alexander Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, Samir Nayfeh, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Pedro J. del Nido, Lexington, Massachusetts, and Nikolay V. Vasilyev, Newton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,65,036.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,65,036&RS=PN/1,10,65,036



PATENTS ASSIGNED TO COMPANIES IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM JULY 25 – AUG. 1

The following federal patents were assigned to companies in New Hampshire.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Switch Turn on in Gate Driver Circuit

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,075,622, initially filed Dec. 4, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “switch turn on in a gate driver circuit.” The co-inventors are Thomas Ross, Livingston, United Kingdom, Michael Munroe, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and James McIntosh, Longniddry, United Kingdom. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,075,622.PN.&OS=PN/11,075,622&RS=PN/11,075,622

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for TMR Magnetic Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,073,577, initially filed Aug. 6, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a TMR magnetic sensor. The co-inventors are Hernan D. Romero, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Octavio H. Alpago, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,073,577.PN.&OS=PN/11,073,577&RS=PN/11,073,577

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Packages for Coil Actuated Position Sensors

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,073,573, initially filed April 17, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “packages for coil actuated position sensors.” The co-inventors are Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, Michael C. Doogue, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Jason Boudreau, Exeter, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,073,573.PN.&OS=PN/11,073,573&RS=PN/11,073,573

Plasma Tech Holdings Assigned Patent for Inductive Bath Plasma Cupola

Plasma Tech Holdings, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,073,049, initially filed Feb. 10, 2012) developed by two co-inventors for an “inductive bath plasma cupola.” The co-inventors are James Charles Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Thomas Raymond Juranitch, Delray Beach, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,073,049.PN.&OS=PN/11,073,049&RS=PN/11,073,049

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Three-Dimensional Structures Having Adjustable Auxetic Effects

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,072,874, initially filed April 23, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “three-dimensional structures having adjustable auxetic effects.” The co-inventors are Yaning Li, Durham, New Hampshire, and Yunyao Jiang, Durham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,072,874.PN.&OS=PN/11,072,874&RS=PN/11,072,874

Canopus Water Technologies Assigned Patent for Water Disinfection Chamber, System with UVC LEDs

Canopus Water Technologies, Windham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,072,543, initially filed May 23, 2018) developed by Souheil Benzerrouk, Windham, New Hampshire, for a “water disinfection chamber and system with UVC LEDs.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,072,543.PN.&OS=PN/11,072,543&RS=PN/11,072,543

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Ice Skate Blade

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,071,903, initially filed Dec. 22, 2016) developed by four co-inventors for an ice skate blade. The co-inventors are Ivan Labonte, Montreal, Canada, Alexis Seguin, Laval, Canada, Jean-Francois Corbeil, Prevost, Canada, and Candide Deschenes, St-Jerome, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,071,903.PN.&OS=PN/11,071,903&RS=PN/11,071,903

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Hockey Blade with Pin-Reinforced Core

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,071,896, initially filed April 30, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “hockey blade with pin-reinforced core.” The co-inventors are Jean-Frederik Caron Kardos, Laval, Canada, and Mathieu Ducharme, Prevost, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,071,896.PN.&OS=PN/11,071,896&RS=PN/11,071,896

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Protective Pant

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,071,340, initially filed Dec. 22, 2015) developed by three co-inventors for a protective pant. The co-inventors are Alexandre Lavallee, Morin-Heights, Canada, Jean-Marie Bidal, St-Jerome, Canada, and Pascal Martel, Montreal, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,071,340.PN.&OS=PN/11,071,340&RS=PN/11,071,340

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Augmented Reality Systems

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,071,515, initially filed Sept. 15, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for “augmented reality systems and methods for user health analysis.” The co-inventors are Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California, Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida, Charlotte Dorothea Wilhelmina Vinkers, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Nicholas Atkinson Kramer, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,071,515.PN.&OS=PN/11,071,515&RS=PN/11,071,515

Baxter Assigned Patent for Code for Patient Care Device Configuration

Baxter, Englewood, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,075,012, initially filed March 15, 2013) developed by Dennis I. Schneider, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a “code for patient care device configuration.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,075,012.PN.&OS=PN/11,075,012&RS=PN/11,075,012

Medtronic Navigation Assigned Patent for System, Method for Imaging Subject

Medtronic Navigation, Louisville, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,071,507, initially filed Dec. 27, 2018) developed by nine co-inventors for a “system and method for imaging a subject.” The co-inventors are Patrick A. Helm, Milton, Massachusetts, Rasika A. Parkar, Waltham, Massachusetts, Robert J. Reddy, Broomfield, Colorado, Kyo C. Jin, Durham, New Hampshire, Seunghoon Nam, Bedford, Massachusetts, Andre Souza, Boylston, Massachusetts, Xiaodong Tao, Westwood, Massachusetts, David A. Garlow, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and John R. Martin, Franklin, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,071,507.PN.&OS=PN/11,071,507&RS=PN/11,071,507

Sigma Labs Assigned Patent for Optical Manufacturing Process Sensing, Status Indication System

Sigma Labs, Santa Fe, New Mexico, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,073,431, initially filed Nov. 8, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for “optical manufacturing process sensing and status indication system.” The co-inventors are Vivek R. Dave, Concord, New Hampshire, Mark J. Cola, Santa Fe, New Mexico, R. Bruce Madigan, Butte, Montana, Martin S. Piltch, Los Alamos, New Mexico, and Alberto Castro, Santa Fe, New Mexico. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,073,431.PN.&OS=PN/11,073,431&RS=PN/11,073,431

Sigma Labs Assigned Patent for Layer-Based Defect Detection Using Normalized Sensor Data

Sigma Labs, Santa Fe, New Mexico, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,072,043, initially filed March 21, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for a “layer-based defect detection using normalized sensor data.” The co-inventors are Vivek R. Dave, Concord, New Hampshire, and Mark J. Cola, Santa Fe, New Mexico. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,072,043.PN.&OS=PN/11,072,043&RS=PN/11,072,043

Soft Robotics Assigned Patent for End of Arm Tools for Soft Robotic Systems

Soft Robotics, Bedford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,072,080, initially filed Dec. 19, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “end of arm tools for soft robotic systems.” The co-inventors are Jeffrey Curhan, Warwick, Rhode Island, Craig Demello, Newfields, New Hampshire, Thomas Womersley, Newton, Massachusetts, and William Gunner, Quincy, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,072,080.PN.&OS=PN/11,072,080&RS=PN/11,072,080

Toast Assigned Patent for Adaptive Dual Band Mobile Point-of-Sale Terminal

Toast, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,074,568, initially filed Nov. 21, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for an “adaptive dual band mobile point-of-sale terminal.” The co-inventors are Ronald Vick, Morton Grove, Illinois, and Steven P. Papa, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,074,568.PN.&OS=PN/11,074,568&RS=PN/11,074,568

Toast Assigned Patent for Dual Band Mobile Point-of-Sale Terminal

Toast, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,074,567, initially filed Nov. 21, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “dual band mobile point-of-sale terminal.” The co-inventors are Ronald Vick, Morton Grove, Illinois, and Steven P. Papa, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,074,567.PN.&OS=PN/11,074,567&RS=PN/11,074,567

ModernaTX Assigned Patent for Combinations of mRNAs Encoding Immune Modulating Polypeptides

ModernaTX, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,071,716, initially filed Oct. 15, 2020) developed by eight co-inventors for “combinations of mRNAs encoding immune modulating polypeptides and uses thereof.” The co-inventors are Joshua Frederick, Charlestown, Massachusetts, Ailin Bai, Newton, Massachusetts, Vladimir Presnyak, Manchester, New Hampshire, Stephen G. Hoge, Brookline, Massachusetts, Kerry Benenato, Sudbury, Massachusetts, Iain McFadyen, Arlington, Massachusetts, Ellalahewage Sathyajith Kumarasinghe, Harvard, Massachusetts, and Susannah Hewitt, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,071,716.PN.&OS=PN/11,071,716&RS=PN/11,071,716

Charm Sciences Assigned Patent for Method, Assay for Detection of Residues

Charm Sciences, Lawrence, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,073,520, initially filed March 29, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “method and assay for detection of residues.” The co-inventors are Robert J. Markovsky, Brentwood, New Hampshire, and David W. Douglas, Andover, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,073,520.PN.&OS=PN/11,073,520&RS=PN/11,073,520