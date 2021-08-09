New Hampshire patents through Aug. 8

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Gate Driver Isolating Circuit

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,082,038, initially filed September 10, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “gate driver isolating circuit.” The co-inventors are Thomas Ross, Livingston, United Kingdom, James McIntosh, Longniddry, United Kingdom, and Gianluca Allegrini, Musselburgh, United Kingdom. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,82,038.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,82,038&RS=PN/1,10,82,038

Konark Research Assigned Patent for System for Selection of Hardware

Konark Research, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,080,168, initially filed May 15, 2019) developed by Durga Prasad Choudhury, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a “system, method and apparatus for selection of hardware and software for optimal implementation of one or more functionality or algorithm.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,80,168.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,80,168&RS=PN/1,10,80,168

Samson Manufacturing Assigned Patent for Underfolding Arm Brace Apparatus for Firearms

Samson Manufacturing, Keene, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,079,200, initially filed October 21, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “underfolding arm brace apparatus for firearms.” The co-inventors are Scott Samson, Spofford, New Hampshire, and Krzysztof Muskus, Keene, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,79,200.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,79,200&RS=PN/1,10,79,200

Standex International Assigned Patent for Method for Controlling Defrost in Refrigeration Systems

Standex International, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,079,163, initially filed June 18, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “method for controlling defrost in refrigeration systems.” The co-inventors are Teddy Glenn Bostic Jr., Summerville, South Carolina, Gregory Joseph Deutschmann, Summerville Pleasant, South Carolina, Chang H. Luh, Summerville, South Carolina, and Laura Steiner, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,79,163.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,79,163&RS=PN/1,10,79,163

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Stirling Cycle Machine

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,079,145, initially filed Oct. 23, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for a stirling cycle machine. The co-inventors are Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Prashant Bhat, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,79,145.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,79,145&RS=PN/1,10,79,145

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Fluid Delivery

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,077,965, initially filed April 24, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for an “apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.” The co-inventors are Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,77,965.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,77,965&RS=PN/1,10,77,965

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for High Flow Therapy With Built-In Oxygen Concentrator

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,077,279, initially filed Aug. 30, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for a “high flow therapy with built-in oxygen concentrator.” The co-inventors are Felino V. Cortez Jr., Bowie, Maryland, Charles Busey, Easton, Maryland, and George C. Dungan II, Dallas, Texas. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,77,279.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,77,279&RS=PN/1,10,77,279

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Pump Assembly With Switch

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,077,245, initially filed Feb. 12, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “pump assembly with switch.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry Brian Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Gerald Michael Guay, Greenville, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,10,77,245.PN.&OS=PN/1,10,77,245&RS=PN/1,10,77,245

Rockwell Automation Technologies Assigned Patent for Safety Switch, Associated Methods

Rockwell Automation Technologies, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,075,046, initially filed May 12, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for “safety switch and associated methods.” The co-inventors are Andrew L. Tsang, Lowell, Massachusetts, Burt Sacherski, Nashua, New Hampshire, Steven Robert Tambeau, Marlborough, Massachusetts, Arvind Ananthanarayanan, Medford, Massachusetts, James Edward Dogul, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Todd Bubar, Hollis, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,075,046.PN.&OS=PN/11,075,046&RS=PN/11,075,046

Johnson Controls Fire Protection Assigned Patent for Methods for Controlling Combined Initiating Device

Johnson Controls Fire Protection, Boca Raton, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,080,984, initially filed June 17, 2020) developed by Joseph Piccolo III, Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire, for “systems and methods for controlling combined initiating device and notification appliance circuits.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,080,984.PN.&OS=PN/11,080,984&RS=PN/11,080,984

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Augmented Reality Spectroscopy

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,079,598, initially filed Jan. 28, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for an augmented reality spectroscopy. The co-inventors are Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida, Adrian Kaehler, Los Angeles, California, Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California, Eric Baerenrodt, Milford, New Hampshire, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Tammy Sherri Powers, Coral Springs, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,079,598.PN.&OS=PN/11,079,598&RS=PN/11,079,598

EMC IP Holding Assigned Patent for Layout-Independent Cryptographic Stamp of Distributed Dataset

EMC IP Holding, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,082,206, initially filed July 10, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “layout-independent cryptographic stamp of a distributed dataset.” The co-inventors are David Meiri, Somerville, Massachusetts, Xiangping Chen, Sherborn, Massachusetts, William R. Stronge, Westford, Massachusetts, and Felix Shvaiger, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,082,206.PN.&OS=PN/11,082,206&RS=PN/11,082,206

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Assigned Patent for Peptides Binding to BFL-1

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,078,246, initially filed Aug. 26, 2016) developed by two co-inventors for “peptides binding to BFL-1.” The co-inventors are Loren D. Walensky, Newton, Massachusetts, and Gregory H. Bird, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,078,246.PN.&OS=PN/11,078,246&RS=PN/11,078,246