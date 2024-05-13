NH patents through May 12

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through May 12.

***

System and Method for Generating a Drive Signal

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11975960 B2, initially filed May 30, 2023) developed by Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and James J. Dattolo, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System and method for generating a drive signal.”

***

Pre-Assembled Coupling Assembly With Cap

ASC ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11976757 B2, initially filed Nov. 12, 2021) developed by three inventors Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island; and Stephen Eric Scott, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, for “Pre-assembled coupling assembly with cap.”

***

Display Screen With an Animated Graphical User Interface

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1026021 S1, initially filed June 7, 2022) developed by five inventors Sandhya Pillalamarri, Acton, Massachusetts; Amanda Boston, North Berwick, Maine; Caitlin Reardon, Dover, New Hampshire; Leonardo Gil, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Nikki Mintrasak, Brooklyn, New York, for “Display screen with an animated graphical user interface.”

***

Demand-Based Dynamic Carrier Scaling

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11979757 B2, initially filed April 15, 2022) developed by Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Demand-based dynamic carrier scaling.”

***

Isolation and Analysis of Terpenes

ORANGE PHOTONICS, INC., Elkins, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11977011 B2, initially filed June 3, 2022) developed by Dylan Elmer Wilks, New London, New Hampshire, for “Isolation and analysis of terpenes.”

***

Database Query Processing for Hardware Component Identification Using Multi-Ordered Machine Learning Models

CAMP SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC., Merrimack, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11975862 B2, initially filed March 25, 2021) developed by six inventors Jason W Buhro, Austin, Texas; Heather O Levesque, New Brunswick, Canada; Lisa K Garcia, Olive Branch, Mississippi; Ashley B Neeley, Germantown, Tennessee; Sean M Lanagan, Concord, Massachusetts; and John P Herrman, Eads, Tennessee, for “Database query processing for hardware component identification using multi-ordered machine learning models.”

***

Software-Enabled Remote Licensing and Provisioning

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11977610 B2, initially filed Sept. 1, 2020) developed by three inventors Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire; Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; and Michael Yasuhiro Saji, Brookline, Massachusetts, for “Software-enabled remote licensing and provisioning.”

***

Locking Mechanisms in a Laser Nozzle Holder

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11975407 B2, initially filed June 25, 2020) developed by three inventors David L. Bouthillier, Hartford, Vermont; Carmen Harp, Grafton, New Hampshire; and David K. Knapp, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Locking mechanisms in a laser nozzle holder.”

***

Networking Module for Instrumentation and Control Devices

AIRMAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, Milford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11979257 B2, initially filed June 2, 2023) developed by Marshal W. Linder, New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and Alan J. Testani, Boca Raton, Florida, for “Networking module for instrumentation and control devices.”

***

***

Substrate Transport

BROOKS AUTOMATION US, LLC, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11978648 B2, initially filed May 23, 2023) developed by four inventors Daniel Babbs, Austin, Texas; Robert T Caveney, Windham, New Hampshire; Robert C May, Austin, Texas; and Krzysztof A Majczak, Beverly, Massachusetts, for “Substrate transport.”

***

Micro-Optic Security Device With Phase Aligned Image Layers

CRANE & CO., INC., Dalton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11975558 B2, initially filed Dec. 17, 2020) developed by four inventors Samuel M. Cape, Woodstock, Georgia; Jonathan D. Gosnell, Cumming, Georgia; Benjamin E. Bleiman, Cumming, Georgia; and Paul F. Cote, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Micro-optic security device with phase aligned image layers.”

***

Using Machine Learning to Predict Infrastructure Health

RIVERBED TECHNOLOGY LLC, San Francisco, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 11977466 B1, initially filed Feb. 3, 2022) developed by Ian D. Gregorio-de Souza, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Vincent H. Berk, Lyme, New Hampshire, for “Using machine learning to predict infrastructure health.”

***

Low Friction, Wear Resistant Piston Seal

RTX CORPORATION, Farmington, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11976732 B2, initially filed Feb. 21, 2022) developed by Pantcho P. Stoyanov, West Hartford, Connecticut, and Kelly M. Harrington, Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “Low friction, wear resistant piston seal.”

***

Medical Treatment System and Methods Using a Plurality of Fluid Lines

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 11975128 B2, initially filed May 23, 2022) developed by six inventors Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; David W. McGill, Woodstock, Georgia; Jacob W. Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire; James D. Dale, Milton, Florida; Jesse T. Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Tien-shoe Wang, Methuen, Massachusetts, for “Medical treatment system and methods using a plurality of fluid lines.”

***

Structural Electronics Wireless Sensor Nodes

MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11977020 B2, initially filed June 12, 2020) developed by four inventors Brian L. Wardle, Lexington, Massachusetts; Yosef Stein, Sharon, Massachusetts; Estelle Cohen, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; and Michael Murray, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Structural electronics wireless sensor nodes.”

***

Substrate Processing Apparatus

BROOKS AUTOMATION US, LLC, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11978649 B2, initially filed Dec. 7, 2021) developed by five inventors Robert T. Caveney, Windham, New Hampshire; Jayaraman Krishnasamy, Billerica, Massachusetts; Ulysses Gilchrist, Reading, Massachusetts; Mitchell Drew, Rye, New Hampshire; and Jairo Moura, Marlborough, Massachusetts, for “Substrate processing apparatus.”

***

Device and Method for Determining the Depth of a Subsurface Fluorescent Object Within an Optically Absorbing and Scattering Medium and for Determining Concentration of Fluorophore of the Object

UNIVERSITY HEALTH NETWORK, Toronto, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 11977027 B2, initially filed May 26, 2023) developed by five inventors Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire; David W. Roberts, Lyme, New Hampshire; Dennis Wirth, Hanover, New Hampshire; Brian C. Wilson, Toronto, Canada; and Mira Sibai, Toronto, Canada, for “Device and method for determining the depth of a subsurface fluorescent object within an optically absorbing and scattering medium and for determining concentration of fluorophore of the object.”

***

Wireless Mesh Network

VERANA NETWORKS, INC., Weston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11979350 B1, initially filed March 7, 2022) developed by three inventors Vedat Eyuboglu, Weston, Massachusetts; Evan Sabri Eyuboglu, Weston, Massachusetts; and Kenneth D. Jones, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Wireless mesh network.”

***

Bonding Washer

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 11976682 B2, initially filed Sept. 9, 2022) developed by Devan E. Johnston, Nottingham, New Hampshire, and Samuel Jackson Carbonneau, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “Bonding washer.”

***

Systems and Methods for Delivering Nitric Oxide

THIRD POLE, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11975139 B2, initially filed Sept. 23, 2022) developed by five inventors Christopher Miles, Acton, Massachusetts; Frank Heirtzler, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Gregory W. Hall, Belmont, Massachusetts; Sweta Patel, Waltham, Massachusetts; and Wolfgang Scholz, Beverly, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for delivering nitric oxide.”