N.H. patents through Sept. 5

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Multiple Message Single Timeslot Link 16 Relay Transmission

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,109,373, initially filed Oct. 18, 2019) developed by John H. Chongoushian, Emerson, New Jersey, for “multiple message single timeslot Link 16 relay transmission.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,09,373.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,09,373&RS=PN/1,11,09,373

***

Single Digits Connection Assigned Patent for Alerting Systems

Single Digits Connection, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,109,232, initially filed Oct. 2, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “alerting systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Michael Sym, Austin, Texas, and Craig Needels, San Antonio, Texas. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,09,232.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,09,232&RS=PN/1,11,09,232

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Spatial Energy Rank Detector

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,108,457, initially filed Dec. 5, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “spatial energy rank detector and high-speed alarm.” The co-inventors are Ryan E. Long, Epsom, New Hampshire, and Thomas R. Vaccaro, Hudson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,08,457.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,08,457&RS=PN/1,11,08,457

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Clock Phase Control

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,108,383, initially filed Sept. 18, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for clock phase control. The co-inventors are David D. Moser, Haymarket, Virginia, Michael J. Frack, Reva, Virginia, Mark R. Shaffer, Culpeper, Virginia, and Daniel L. Stanley, Warrenton, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,08,383.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,08,383&RS=PN/1,11,08,383

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Bandwidth Configurable Signal Server

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,108,381, initially filed May 29, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for a “bandwidth configurable signal server.” The co-inventors are Bradley R. Alford, Dallas, Texas, Nathan R. Broyer, Oxford, Maine, Greg M. Fehling, Hollis, New Hampshire, Hock J. Lee, Fairview, Texas, Jeffrey P. Woodward, Nashua, New Hampshire, AND John Cummings, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,08,381.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,08,381&RS=PN/1,11,08,381

***

Position Imaging Assigned Patent for Article-Identification

Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,107,337, initially filed June 3, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for “article-identification and location device systems and methods of using same.” The co-inventors are Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire, YiFeng Xiong, Madbury, New Hampshire, Narasimhachary Nallana Chakravarty, Rollinsford, New Hampshire, Brian Martel, Farmington, New Hampshire, Marc Bujold, Stratham, New Hampshire, and Brett Bilbrey, Sunnyvale, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,07,337.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,07,337&RS=PN/1,11,07,337

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Multi-Sensor Analysis

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,106,191, initially filed Sept. 19, 2018) developed by nine co-inventors for “multi-sensor analysis and data point correlation for predictive monitoring and maintenance of a pressurized fluid cutting system.” The co-inventors are Cedar Vandergon, New Brighton, Minnesota, David Osterhouse, New Brighton, Minnesota, Steven Voerding, New Brighton, Minnesota, Sara Mancell, Ham Lake, Minnesota, Paul T. Fransen, Mounds View, Minnesota, Kimberly Catten Ely, St. Paul, Minnesota, Jon Lindsay, Grantham, New Hampshire, Garrett Quillia, Enfield, New Hampshire, and Brett Hansen, Mapleton, Utah. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,06,191.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,06,191&RS=PN/1,11,06,191

***

Antenum Assigned Patent for Orientation Independent Antennas

Antenum, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,105,882, initially filed March 20, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “orientation independent antennas with direction finding for remote keyless entry.” The co-inventors are John T. Apostolos, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, William Mouyos, Windham, New Hampshire, and James D. Logan, Candia, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,05,882.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,05,882&RS=PN/1,11,05,882

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Integrated Data Registration

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,105,655, initially filed Oct. 17, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for integrated data registration. The co-inventors are Wayne W. Altrichter, Chatham, New Jersey. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,05,655.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,05,655&RS=PN/1,11,05,655

***

Deka Products Ltd Partnership Assigned Patent for Blood Treatment Systems

Deka Products Ltd Partnership, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,103,625, initially filed Feb. 3, 2017) developed by Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire, for “blood treatment systems and methods.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,03,625.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,03,625&RS=PN/1,11,03,625

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Power Distribution Device

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,104,457, initially filed Dec. 9, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for a power distribution device. The co-inventors are Richard M. Brosh, Manassas, Virginia, Jonathan W. Edwards, Brookeville, Maryland, Eric H. Liu, McLean, Virginia, Todd W. Montgomery, Arlington, Virginia, Christopher T. Scioscia, Centreville, Virginia, and Daniel L. Stanley, Warrenton, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,04,457.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,04,457&RS=PN/1,11,04,457

***

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for Humidifier for Breathing Gas Heating

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,103,670, initially filed Jan. 22, 2021) developed by seven co-inventors for “humidifier for breathing gas heating and humidification system.” The co-inventors are Felino V. Cortez Jr., Bowie, Maryland, Owen S. Bamford, Linthicum, Maryland, William F. Niland, Arnold, Maryland, George McGarrity, Centreville, Maryland, Carl Buyer, Denton, Maryland, Kenneth Miller, Costa Mesa, California, and Peter Boyd, Charlottesville, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,03,670.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,03,670&RS=PN/1,11,03,670

***

Deka Products Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Control of Prosthetic

Deka Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,103,368, initially filed Feb. 26, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “apparatus for control of a prosthetic.” The co-inventors are Gregory R. Lanier Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire, N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire, Andrew P. Pascoe, Windham, New Hampshire, and Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,03,368.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,03,368&RS=PN/1,11,03,368

***

Rockwell Automation Technologies Assigned Patent for Providing Bi-Directional Signal Level Shifting

Rockwell Automation Technologies, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,101,789, initially filed Dec. 19, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “systems and methods for providing bi-directional signal level shifting.” The co-inventors are Paul V. Mullins Jr., Salem, New Hampshire, and Gabriel J. Kuenn, Medford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,101,789.PN.&OS=PN/11,101,789&RS=PN/11,101,789

***

Cole Haan Assigned Patent for Tongueless Upper with Lacing System

Cole Haan, Greenland, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,103,029, initially filed Dec. 3, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “tongueless upper with lacing system.” The co-inventors are Mattias Verfl, Greenland, New Hampshire, and Pablo Chao, Greenland, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,103,029.PN.&OS=PN/11,103,029&RS=PN/11,103,029

***

Globus Medical Assigned Patent for Infrared Signal-Based Position Recognition System

Globus Medical, Audubon, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,103,320, initially filed April 1, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for an “infrared signal-based position recognition system for use with a robot-assisted surgery.” The co-inventors are Robert J. LeBoeuf II, Salem, New Hampshire, Zachary Olenio, Derry, New Hampshire, James Yau, Methuen, Massachusetts, and Neil R. Crawford, Chandler, Arizona. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,103,320.PN.&OS=PN/11,103,320&RS=PN/11,103,320

***

Raytheon Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Fabricating Z-Axis Vertical Launch Within Printed Circuit Board

Raytheon, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,109,489, initially filed Aug. 15, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for an “apparatus for fabricating Z-axis vertical launch within a printed circuit board.” The co-inventors are Mikhail Pevzner, Woburn, Massachusetts, James E. Benedict, Lowell, Massachusetts, Andrew R. Southworth, Lowell, Massachusetts, Thomas V. Sikina, Acton, Massachusetts, Kevin Wilder, Derry, New Hampshire, Matthew Souza, North Easton, Massachusetts, and Aaron Michael Torberg, East Waterboro, Maine. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,109,489.PN.&OS=PN/11,109,489&RS=PN/11,109,489

***

EMC IP Holding Assigned Patent for Security for Network Computing Environment Using Centralized Security System

EMC IP Holding, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,109,229, initially filed July 9, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “security for network computing environment using centralized security system.” The co-inventors are Mohamed Sohail, Sheikh Zayed, Egypt, Stephen Todd, Conway, New Hampshire, Said Tabet, Sherborn, Massachusetts, and Khaled Ahmed, Giza, Egypt. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,109,229.PN.&OS=PN/11,109,229&RS=PN/11,109,229

***

Pow Audio Assigned Patent for Portable Speaker Apparatus

Pow Audio, Boxford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,109,127, initially filed July 11, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “portable speaker apparatus and method.” The co-inventors are Cameron V. Walter, Boxford, Massachusetts, Glen V. Walter, Boxford, Massachusetts, Gabor Paulke, Littleton, New Hampshire, Michael Arthur Siegel, Somerville, Massachusetts, and Michael G. Zartarian, Belmont, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,109,127.PN.&OS=PN/11,109,127&RS=PN/11,109,127