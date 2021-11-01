N.H. patents through Halloween

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31.

***

Yogibo Assigned Patent for Structurally Stable Quilted Stretchable Fabric & Methods of Preparation Thereof

Yogibo, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,154,104, initially filed March 23, 2016) developed by Giora Liran, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a “structurally stable quilted stretchable fabric and methods of preparation thereof.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,54,104.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,54,104&RS=PN/1,11,54,104

***

Lantos Technologies Assigned Patent for Inflatable Membrane for Fluorescent Imaging & Improvements in Dye Materials

Lantos Technologies, Derry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,154,197, initially filed March 14, 2014) developed by six co-inventors for an “inflatable membrane for fluorescent imaging and improvements in dye materials.” The co-inventors are Alison M. Forsyth, Boston, Massachusetts, Manas Menon, Boston, Massachusetts, Stan Najmr, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Federico Frigerio, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, Ben Frantzdale, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, and Michael Rishton, Cambridge, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,54,197.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,54,197&RS=PN/1,11,54,197

***

DEKA Products Limited Partnership Assigned Patent for Hemodialysis Systems

DEKA Products Limited Partnership, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,154,646, initially filed Oct. 21, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for “hemodialysis systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, and James D. Dale, Milton, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,54,646.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,54,646&RS=PN/1,11,54,646

***

DEKA Products Limited Partnership Assigned Patent for Microneedle Systems

DEKA Products Limited Partnership, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,154,698, initially filed Aug. 25, 2008) developed by two co-inventors for “microneedle systems and apparatus.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,54,698.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,54,698&RS=PN/1,11,54,698

***

Adhesive Technologies Assigned Patent for Hot Melt Glue Gun Having Needle Valve

Adhesive Technologies, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,154,899, initially filed March 15, 2021) developed by Richard A. Belanger, Kensington, New Hampshire, for a “hot melt glue gun having needle valve.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,54,899.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,54,899&RS=PN/1,11,54,899

***

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Unglycosylated Lysostaphin Variant Protein

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,155,801, initially filed July 16, 2014) developed by two co-inventors for an “unglycosylated lysostaphin variant protein.” The co-inventors are Karl E. Griswold, Lyme, New Hampshire, and Hongliang Zhao, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,55,801.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,55,801&RS=PN/1,11,55,801

***

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Molecularly-Imprinted-Polymer Coated Conductive Nanoparticles for Cotinine Detection

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,156,622, initially filed April 5, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for a “molecularly-imprinted-polymer coated conductive nanoparticles for cotinine detection, and associated devices and methods.” The co-inventors are Joseph J. Belbruno, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Ziyi Chai, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,56,622.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,56,622&RS=PN/1,11,56,622

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Method to Estimate Rise-Time of Pulse

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,156,647, initially filed June 5, 2020) developed by Masoud Farshchian, Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, for a “method to estimate the rise-time of a pulse for single and multi-channel data.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,56,647.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,56,647&RS=PN/1,11,56,647

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Decorrelation of Intermodulation Products in Mixer Circuits

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,158,941, initially filed Nov. 4, 2019) developed by Mark D. Hickle, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for a “decorrelation of intermodulation products in mixer circuits.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,58,941.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,58,941&RS=PN/1,11,58,941

***

Parallel Wireless, Innophase, Assigned Patent for Microcomponent Massive MIMO Arrays

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, and

Innophase, San Diego, California, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,159,187, initially filed Feb. 26, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “microcomponent massive MIMO arrays.” The co-inventors are Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, and Yang Xu, Chicago, Illinois. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,59,187.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,59,187&RS=PN/1,11,59,187

***

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Efficient Threat Context-Aware Packet Filtering for Network Protection

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,159,546, initially filed April 20, 2021) developed by four co-inventors for “methods and systems for efficient threat context-aware packet filtering for network protection.” The co-inventors are Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, Vincent Mutolo, Summit, New Jersey, and Peter P. Geremia, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,59,546.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,59,546&RS=PN/1,11,59,546

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Featureless Low-Probability Interception/Detection Waveform Via Continuously Variable Symbol Rate Transmission

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,159,939, initially filed Oct. 31, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “featureless low-probability interception/detection waveform via continuously variable symbol rate transmission.” The co-inventors are Jonathan P. Beaudeau, Littleton, Massachusetts, and Prabahan Basu, Lexington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,59,939.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,59,939&RS=PN/1,11,59,939

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Signaling Storm Reduction from Radio Networks

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,159,980, initially filed Feb. 17, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “signaling storm reduction from radio networks.” The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,59,980.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,59,980&RS=PN/1,11,59,980

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Role Assignment for Caching

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,159,984, initially filed March 11, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “role assignment for caching.” The co-inventors are Zeev Lubenski, North Andover, Massachusetts, and Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,59,984.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,59,984&RS=PN/1,11,59,984

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Self-Calibrating & Self-Adjusting Network

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,160,034, initially filed Aug. 25, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “self-calibrating and self-adjusting network.” The co-inventors are Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire, Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, and Simon Mellor, Heathfield, United Kingdom. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,60,034.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,60,034&RS=PN/1,11,60,034

***

Warwick Mills Assigned Patent for Flexible & Foldable Electromagnetic Shielding

Warwick Mills, New Ipswich, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,160,200, initially filed March 27, 2020) developed by Charles A. Howland, Temple, New Hampshire, for a “flexible and foldable electromagnetic shielding.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,60,200.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,60,200&RS=PN/1,11,60,200

***

***

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Systems for Diagnosing, Treating Health Ailments

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,156,835, initially filed March 16, 2016) developed by six co-inventors for “methods and systems for diagnosing and treating health ailments.” The co-inventors are Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, John Graham Macnamara, Plantation, Florida, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, Brian T. Schowengerdt, Seattle, Washington, Rony Abovitz, Hollywood, Florida, and Mark Baerenrodt, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,156,835.PN.&OS=PN/11,156,835&RS=PN/11,156,835

***

Red Hat Assigned Patent for Idle Processor Management in Virtualized Systems Via Paravirtualization

Red Hat, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,157,302, initially filed May 13, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for an “idle processor management in virtualized systems via paravirtualization.” The co-inventors are Henri Han van Riel, Concord, New Hampshire, and Michael Tsirkin, Ra’anana, Israel. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,157,302.PN.&OS=PN/11,157,302&RS=PN/11,157,302

***

RISC Networks Assigned Patent for Method, Device for Evaluating System Assets of Communication Network

RISC Networks, Asheville, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,159,394, initially filed Nov. 15, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “method and device for evaluating the system assets of a communication network.” The co-inventors are Jeremy Lynn Littlejohn, Fairview, North Carolina, and Gregory Evan Watts, Nottingham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,159,394.PN.&OS=PN/11,159,394&RS=PN/11,159,394

***

Scholar Rock Assigned Patent for Compositions, Methods for Making, Using Anti-Myostatin Antibodies

Scholar Rock, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,155,611, initially filed Jan. 5, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “compositions and methods for making and using anti-myostatin antibodies.” The co-inventors are Adriana Donovan, West Roxbury, Massachusetts, Stefan Wawersik, Westborough, Massachusetts, Yung Chyung, Lexington, Massachusetts, and Micah Webster, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,55,611.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,55,611&RS=PN/1,11,55,611

***

Teradiode Assigned Patent for Wavelength Beam Combining Laser Systems with High Beam Quality Factor

Teradiode, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,156,848, initially filed Nov. 12, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for “wavelength beam combining laser systems with high beam quality factor.” The co-inventors are Parviz Tayebati, Sherborn, Massachusetts, Wang-Long Zhou, Andover, Massachusetts, Bien Chann, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Robin Huang, North Billerica, Massachusetts, and Michael Cruz, Wilmington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,156,848.PN.&OS=PN/11,156,848&RS=PN/11,156,848

***

President and Fellows of Harvard College Assigned Patent for Screening Assays & Methods

President and Fellows of Harvard College, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,154,833, initially filed Oct. 25, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “screening assays and methods.” The co-inventors are J. Christopher Love, Somerville, Massachusetts, Hidde L. Ploegh, Brookline, Massachusetts, and Jehnna Ronan, Chester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,54,833.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,54,833&RS=PN/1,11,54,833

***

EMD Millipore Assigned Patent for Nanofiber Containing Composite Membrane Structures

EMD Millipore, Burlington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,154,821, initially filed March 30, 2012) developed by six co-inventors for a “nanofiber containing composite membrane structures.” The co-inventors are Onur Y. Kas, Boston, Massachusetts, Mikhail Kozlov, Belmont, Massachusetts, Gabriel Tkacik, Bedford, Massachusetts, David Nhiem, Lowell, Massachusetts, Philip Goddard, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Sherry A. Leon, Leominister, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,54,821.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,54,821&RS=PN/1,11,54,821

***

Tepha Assigned Patent for Medical Implants Including Laminates of Poly-4-Hydroxybutyrate Copolymers Thereof

Tepha, Lexington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,154,642, initially filed Dec. 18, 2014) developed by six co-inventors for a “medical implants including laminates of poly-4-hydroxybutyrate and copolymers thereof.” The co-inventors are Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire, David P. Martin, Arlington, Massachusetts, Fabio Felix, Foxborough, Massachusetts, Matthew Bernasconi, Norwood, Massachusetts, Bhavin Shah, Lowell, Massachusetts, and Simon F. Williams, Sherborn, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,54,642.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,54,642&RS=PN/1,11,54,642