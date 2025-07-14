NH patents through July 13

Measuring Abrasive Flow Rates in a Conduit



HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12350790 B2, initially filed July 29, 2020) developed by three inventors Ernst H. Schubert, Snoqualmie Pass, Washington; Kevin A. Hay, Des Moines, Washington; and Axel H. Henning, Black Diamond, Washington, for “Measuring abrasive flow rates in a conduit.”





Multinetting Time Synchronization



BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12356350 B2, initially filed Oct. 24, 2023) developed by John H. Chongoushian, Emerson, New Jersey, for ”Multinetting time synchronization.”







Flatbed Printer With Integrated Creasing and Cutting



ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12350928 B2, initially filed Jan. 13, 2023) developed by Peter Heath, Alexandria, New Hampshire, for “Flatbed printer with integrated creasing and cutting.”







Cancer Immunotherapy Using Virus Particles



TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12350326 B2, initially filed Aug. 22, 2023) developed by four inventors Nicole F. Steinmetz, San Diego, California; Amy M. Wen, Cleveland, Ohio; Steven Fiering, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Patrick H. Lizotte, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Cancer immunotherapy using virus particles.”





Mechanically Interlocked Molecules-Based Materials for 3-D Printing



TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12351655 B2, initially filed Oct. 30, 2023) developed by Chenfeng Ke, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Qianming Lin, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Mechanically interlocked molecules-based materials for 3-D printing.”







Smart Frame for Vehicle Registration Plate and Related System and Methods



RJR WIRELESS LLC, Hollis, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12354482 B2, initially filed May 4, 2023) developed by Robert William Sengstaken, Jr., Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Smart frame for vehicle registration plate and related system and methods.”







Shoe Insert



HBN SHOE, LLC, Salem, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1082267 S1, initially filed April 9, 2024) developed by Brian G. R. Hughes, San Antonio, Texas, for “Shoe insert.”





Slide Clamp



DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1083091 S1, initially filed Feb. 21, 2024) developed by Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Slide clamp.”



Machine Proximate Nebulize



VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12350422 B2, initially filed Feb. 9, 2023) developed by Scott A. Leonard, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Jesse Bodwell, Exeter, New Hampshire, for “Machine proximate nebulizer.”







Reducing Angle Error in Angle Sensor Due to Orthogonality Drift Over Magnetic-Field



ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12352832 B2, initially filed Jan. 30, 2023) developed by four inventors Samridh Jaiswal, London, United Kingdom; Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France; Ronald Lehndorff, Mainz, Germany; and Yen Ting Liu, Hsinchu, Taiwan, for “Reducing angle error in angle sensor due to orthogonality drift over magnetic-field.”







Thermocompression Bonding With Passivated Tin-Based Contacting Metal



SET NORTH AMERICA, LLC, Chester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12356553 B2, initially filed Oct. 30, 2020) developed by Eric Frank Schulte, Santa Barbara, California, for ”Thermocompression bonding with passivated tin-based contacting metal.”







Skate or Other Footwear



BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12349765 B2, initially filed Oct. 29, 2019) developed by six inventors Ivan Labonte, Montreal, Canada; Jean-Francois Corbeil, Prevost, Canada; Alexis Seguin, Laval, Canada; Conrad Payeur, Prevost, Canada; Sebastien Lambert, Saint-Jerome, Canada; and Garnet Alexander, Beaconsfield, Canada, for “Skate or other footwear.”





Tissue Retraction Device and Delivery System



BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12349887 B2, initially filed Nov. 22, 2023) developed by nine inventors Danny Shu-Huan Lee, Framingham, Massachusetts; Paul Smith, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Ryan V. Wales, Northborough, Massachusetts; Jialiang Wang, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Niklas Andersson, Wayland, Massachusetts; Gregory Hurley, Windham, New Hampshire; Jon Taylor, Groton, Massachusetts; John Unger, Wrentham, Massachusetts; and Irina Pyataeva, Moscow, Russian Federation, for “Tissue retraction device and delivery system.”





Lightweight Building Assembly



Three inventors Kim Dupont-Madinier, Miami, Florida; John Strauss, Rindge, New Hampshire; and Jon Knowles, Providence, Rhode Island, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12352041 B2, initially filed April 24, 2023) for “Lightweight building assembly.”





High Strength Biomedical Materials



ACCESS VASCULAR, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12350405 B2, initially filed June 16, 2022) developed by three inventors James F. Biggins, Waltham, Massachusetts; Michael Bassett, Hampton, New Hampshire; and Daniel T. Donahue, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “High strength biomedical materials.”





Methods and Systems for Controlling Vehicle Body Motion and Occupant Experience



CLEARMOTION, INC., Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12350988 B2, initially filed Nov. 6, 2023) developed by nine inventors Zackary Martin Anderson, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Marco Giovanardi, Melrose, Massachusetts; Jack A. Ekchian, Belmont, Massachusetts; Olivia D. Godwin, Waterloo, Canada; Clive Tucker, Charlestown, Massachusetts; John A. Laplante, Concord, New Hampshire; William Graves, Somerville, Massachusetts; Shakeel Avadhany, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Michael W. Finnegan, Medford, Massachusetts, for “Methods and systems for controlling vehicle body motion and occupant experience.”





Locating Shadow Vulnerable Datastores for Cloud Data Table/Api/Data Lake Stores



Fourteen inventors Supreeth Hosur Nagesh Rao, Cupertino, California; Navindra Yadav, Cupertino, California; Ravi Sankuratri, Cupertino, California; Alok Lalit Wadhwa, Milipitas, California; Aria Rahadian, San Jose, California; Brady Schulman, Milforn, New Hampshire; Ravi Shanker Prasad, San Jose, California; Vasil Dochkov Yordanov, San Jose, California; Yiwei Wang, San Jose, California; Zhiwen Zhang, San Jose, California; Udayan Joshi, San Diego, California; Soumyadeep Choudhury, San Jose, California; Muhammada Furqan, Lowell, Massachusetts; and Danesh Irani, San Jose, California, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12355796 B2, initially filed April 1, 2022) for “Locating shadow vulnerable datastores for cloud data table/API/data lake stores.”





Aiming and Illumination Device



STEINER EOPTICS, INC., Waitsfield, Vermont has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1082885 S1, initially filed March 21, 2023) developed by four inventors Nathaniel Gregg Wright, Grantham, New Hampshire; Robert Jeffrey Kogut, Waitsfield, Vermont; Alan Michael Page, Beavercreek, Ohio; and Thomas Allen Haynes, Indianapolis, Indiana, for “Aiming and illumination device.”





Nursing Bag



COLUMBIA INSURANCE COMPANY, Omaha, Nebraska has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1082288 S1, initially filed July 6, 2022) developed by Lynne Dejadon, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Nursing bag.”





Firearm Ammunition Component and Method of Use



TRADITIONAL SPORTING GOODS INC., Old Saybrook, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12352546 B2, initially filed May 30, 2023) developed by three inventors Thomas F. Hall, Higganum, Connecticut; Karl K. Ricker, Brookfield, New Hampshire; and Ryan Nicholas, Scottsdale, Arizona, for “Firearm ammunition component and method of use.”





Beamforming Optimization to Adapt to Environmental Changes and RF Consumption Patterns



DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12356208 B2, initially filed March 22, 2023) developed by Qing Ye, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and Rowland Shaw, Chester, New Hampshire, for ”Beamforming optimization to adapt to environmental changes and RF consumption patterns.”





System With Ultrasound Sensor



ORCHID SOUND TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, Stamford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12353531 B2, initially filed Jan. 21, 2022) developed by twelve inventors Butrus T. Khuri-Yakub, Palo Alto, California; Gerard Touma, Sunnyvale, California; Arif Sanli Ergun, Sunnyvale, California; George Quintin Stedman, Mountain View, California; Morten F. Rasmussen, San Francisco, California; Chunfu Lin, Redwood City, California; Paul Khuri-Yakub, Palo Alto, California; Priscilla Marie Babb, Walnut, California; Andre T. Khoury-Yacoub, Purchase, New York; John N. Irwin, III, Greenwich, Connecticut; R. Maxwell Flaherty, Topsfield, Massachusetts; and J. Christopher Flaherty, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “System with ultrasound sensor.”





Direct Current Power Plant



Ten inventors Andrew A. Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire; James R. Lowell, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Bryan A. Finseth, Newbury, New Hampshire; Christopher L. Barber, Exeter, Rhode Island; Jason M. Sachs, Chandler, Arizona; Donald J. Lucas, Windham, New Hampshire; Shannon Prescott, Loudon, New Hampshire; Jeffrey W. Kite, Manchester, New Hampshire; Andras K. Fekete, Fremont, New Hampshire; and Douglas R. Adams, Pepperell, Massachusetts, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12352230 B2, initially filed Nov. 20, 2023) for “Direct current power plant.”





Machine Learning-Based Selection of a Representative Video Frame Within a Messaging Application



SNAP INC., Santa Monica, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12354355 B2, initially filed May 2, 2024) developed by eight inventors Kavya Venkata Kota Kopparapu, Herndon, Virginia; Benjamin Dodson, Dover, New Hampshire; Francesc Xavier Drudis Rius, Bellevue, Washington; Angus Kong, Seattle, Washington; Richard Leider, San Francisco, California; Jian Ren, Marina Del Ray, California; Sergey Tulyakov, Santa Monica, California; and Jiayao Yu, Venice, California, for “Machine learning-based selection of a representative video frame within a messaging application.”





Provisioning a Database Management Platform in a Cloud Computing Environment



FMR LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12353430 B1, initially filed July 15, 2024) developed by four inventors Jason A. Custodio, Manchester, New Hampshire; Raghu Kumar Thukral, Apex, North Carolina; James Dooney, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Victor Soohoo, Wellesley, Massachusetts, for “Provisioning a database management platform in a cloud computing environment.”





Vacuum-Environment Robot With Distributed Actuators



PERSIMMON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, Wakefield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12350821 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2021) developed by five inventors Martin Hosek, Salem, New Hampshire; Tuan Ha, Randolph, Massachusetts; Dennis Poole, East Derry, New Hampshire; Sripati Sah, Wakefield, Massachusetts; and Himanshu Shukla, Malden, Massachusetts, for “Vacuum-environment robot with distributed actuators.”





Automated Control of Cell Culture Using Raman Spectroscopy



LONZA LTD, Visp, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12352625 B2, initially filed Feb. 20, 2023) developed by ten inventors Thaddaeus Webster, Rollinsford, New Hampshire; Brian Hadley, Dover, New Hampshire; Carrie Mason, Brentwood, New Hampshire; Colin Jaques, London, United Kingdom; Seshu Tummala, Newburyport, Massachusetts; Ruth Christine Rowland-Jones, Chelmsford, United Kingdom; Yonatan Levinson, Silver Spring, Maryland; Nicholas Uth, Washington, District of Columbia; Pankaj Sinha, Alpharetta, Georgia; and Eytan Abraham, Potomac, Maryland, for “Automated control of cell culture using Raman spectroscopy.”





Computation of Parameters of a Body Using an Electric Field



LIFE DETECTION TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12350029 B2, initially filed Sept. 7, 2022) developed by eleven inventors Eric Carlin Howie, Henderson, Nevada; Mark Bradford Flowers, Los Gatos, California; Tandhoni Srinivasa Rao, Charlestown, Massachusetts; Orville Rey Rule, III, Los Altos Hills, California; Darpan Dinesh Damani, Milpitas, California; Guy McIlroy, Los Gatos, California; John Robert Haggis, San Jose, California; John Bertram Langley, II, Half Moon Bay, California; Steven Sven Fastert, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; William Frederick Ellersick, Hampton, New Hampshire; and Dwight David Birdsall, Fort Collins, Colorado, for “Computation of parameters of a body using an electric field.”





PFAS Remediation Option Explorer Tool



THE MITRE CORPORATION, McLean, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12353695 B2, initially filed April 16, 2024) developed by eleven inventors Gary Lee Klein, Reston, Virginia; Ryan Douglas Hollins, Rockville, Maryland; Mark Stephen Pfaff, Woburn, Massachusetts; Brittany Allison Tracy, Garden City, Georgia; Elizabeth Haines, Bellingham, Massachusetts; James Alex Philp, Missoula, Montana; Jay Nathan Lustig, Nashua, New Hampshire; Thomas W. Whieldon, Roy, Washington; Joseph John Patrick Roberts, Clifton, Virginia; Christopher M. Berger, Lowell, Massachusetts; and Gavin Timothy Plesko, Melrose, Massachusetts, for ”PFAS remediation option explorer tool.”





Intent-Based Cluster Administration



INTEL CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12353561 B2, initially filed Dec. 23, 2021) developed by fifteen inventors Adrian Hoban, Cratloe, Ireland; Thijs Metsch, Bruehl, Germany; Francesc Guim Bernat, Barcelona, Spain; John J. Browne, Limerick, Ireland; Kshitij Arun Doshi, Tempe, Arizona; Mark Yarvis, Portland, Oregon; Bin Li, Portland, Oregon; Susanne M. Balle, Hudson, New Hampshire; Benjamin Walker, Chandler, Arizona; David Cremins, Toomaline, Ireland; Mats Gustav Agerstam, Portland, Oregon; Marcos E. Carranza, Portland, Oregon; Mikko Ylinen, Lempaala, Finland; Dario Nicolas Oliver, Hillsboro, Oregon; and John Mangan, Shannon, Ireland, for “Intent-based cluster administration.”





Waste Receptacle and Vacuum Cleaner



ORIGYN LLC, Wayland, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12349858 B2, initially filed June 16, 2023) developed by Jason Thorne, Dover, Massachusetts, and Charles S. Brunner, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Waste receptacle and vacuum cleaner.”





System and Method for Providing a Network Traffic Portal



Four inventors Kenneth Faiczak, Waterloo, Canada; Kamakshi Sridhar, Plano, Texas; Sheryl Tarnaske, Waterloo, Canada; and Samuel Cameron Cullen, Windham, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12355634 B2, initially filed Jan. 12, 2023) for “System and method for providing a network traffic portal.”





Extended Reality Headset Tool Tracking and Control



GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12349987 B2, initially filed Dec. 8, 2023) developed by four inventors Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire; Dana Wisniewski, Audubon, Pennsylvania; Amaya Raphaelson, Upperville, Virginia; and Michael Robinson, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Extended reality headset tool tracking and control.”





Devices for Deploying Tissue Fasteners



OPUS KSD INC., Pembroke, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12349911 B2, initially filed Nov. 27, 2023) developed by five inventors Charles H. Rogers, Halifax, Massachusetts; Eduard Ulise Milea, Irvine, California; Robert F. Hatch, Pembroke, Massachusetts; Karl Robert Leinsing, Dover, New Hampshire; and Joseph Mark Durant, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Devices for deploying tissue fasteners.”





System, Method, and Computer Program Product for Consent Management



VISA INTERNATIONAL SERVICE ASSOCIATION, San Francisco, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12353596 B2, initially filed Feb. 12, 2024) developed by eight inventors Kimberly E. Bella, Walnut Creek, California; Nirmal Kumar Baid, San Jose, California; Robert B. Hedges, Jr., Orford, New Hampshire; David Alan Henstock, San Francisco, California; Shashi Kumar Velur, Austin, Texas; Sonia Gupta, Pleasanton, California; Cindy Hong, Palo Alto, California; and Jonathan Twichell, Cedar Park, Texas, for “System, method, and computer program product for consent management.”





Methods and Apparatus for Radiographic Source Exposure



QSA GLOBAL INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12352907 B2, initially filed April 4, 2023) developed by Paul Benson, Waltham, Massachusetts, and Joseph Ryan Lapinskas, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Methods and apparatus for radiographic source exposure.”





Self Centering Vial Holder for Immersion Probes



THERMO SCIENTIFIC PORTABLE ANALYTICAL INSTRUMENTS INC., Tewksbury, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12350232 B2, initially filed Oct. 23, 2023) developed by six inventors Andrew Leoni, Billerica, Massachusetts; Michael Dugas, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Sue Woods, Sutton, Massachusetts; Eden Couillard, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Nimesh Khadka, Dracut, Massachusetts; and Eric Martin, Medford, Massachusetts, for “Self centering vial holder for immersion probes.”





Airflow Management System for Power Module



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC IT CORPORATION, Foxboro, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12356592 B2, initially filed May 17, 2022) developed by three inventors Rong Long, St. Louis, Missouri; Joseph H. Bergesch, Chesterfield, Missouri; and Lianne M. McMahan, Atkinson, New Hampshire, for “Airflow management system for power module.”





Data Guard at PDB (Pluggable Database) Level



ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12353434 B2, initially filed Feb. 9, 2024) developed by ten inventors Yunrui Li, Fremont, California; Giridhar Ravipati, Foster City, California; Ian Neall, Henley-on-Thames, United Kingdom; Frank de Lange, Woerden, Netherlands; Jing Zheng, Foster City, California; Mahesh Girkar, Los Altos, California; David Gagne, Goffstown, New Hampshire; Nitin Karkhanis, Nashua, New Hampshire; Sadhana Kyathappala, Westford, Massachusetts; and Qingguang Cui, Redwood Shores, California, for “Data guard at PDB (pluggable database) level.”





Pattern Learning to Eliminate Repetitive Compute Operations in a Data Communication Network



DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12356274 B2, initially filed March 22, 2023) developed by Qing Ye, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and Rowland Shaw, Chester, New Hampshire, for “Pattern learning to eliminate repetitive compute operations in a data communication network.”





Secret Management in Distributed Systems Through Onboarding



DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12355878 B2, initially filed Aug. 31, 2023) developed by three inventors Eric Joseph Bruno, Shirley, New York; Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Joseph Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “Secret management in distributed systems through onboarding.”





Methods and Systems for Treating Phosphogypsum-Containing Water



EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12351497 B2, initially filed Aug. 21, 2019) developed by six inventors Wenxin Du, Dover, New Hampshire; Hao Dang, Dracut, Massachusetts; George Y. Gu, Andover, Massachusetts; Michael J. Shaw, Derry, New Hampshire; Simon P. Dukes, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and Justin Wayne Higgs, Nolensville, Tennessee, for “Methods and systems for treating phosphogypsum-containing water.”