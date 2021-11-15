N.H. patents through Nov. 14

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Virtual Guard Bands

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,172,396, initially filed Aug. 13, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for virtual guard bands. The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, Michael Saji, Brookline, Massachusetts, and Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,72,396.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,72,396&RS=PN/1,11,72,396

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Eliminating EEPROM Bit-Disturb

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,170,858, initially filed March 18, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “method and apparatus for eliminating EEPROM bit-disturb.” The co-inventors are Muhammad Sarwar, North Grafton, Massachusetts, Vyankatesh Gupta, Manchester, New Hampshire, James McClay, Dudley, Massachusetts, Sundar Chetlur, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Harianto Wong, Southborough, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,70,858.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,70,858&RS=PN/1,11,70,858

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Non-Volatile Memory Data

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,169,877, initially filed March 17, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “non-volatile memory data and address encoding for safety coverage.” The co-inventors are Nicolas Rigoni, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nicolas Rafael Biberidis, Barcelona, Spain, Ahmed Hassan Fahmy, Methuen, Massachusetts, and Octavio H. Alpago, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,69,877.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,69,877&RS=PN/1,11,69,877

***

Hyperblox Assigned Patent for Software Acceleration Platform for Supporting Decomposed, On-Demand Network Services

Hyperblox, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,169,787, initially filed Sept. 16, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “software acceleration platform for supporting decomposed, on-demand network services.” The co-inventors are Arun C. Alex, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Sudhir Kunnath, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,69,787.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,69,787&RS=PN/1,11,69,787

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Target Alignment, Stray Field Indicator

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,169,221, initially filed Feb. 26, 2020) developed by Jeffrey Eagen, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “target alignment and stray field indicator.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,69,221.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,69,221&RS=PN/1,11,69,221

***

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Techniques for Empirical Mode Decomposition -Based Noise Estimation

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,169,190, initially filed Sept. 19, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for “techniques for empirical mode decomposition (EMD)-based noise estimation.” The co-inventors are Mahdi H. Al-Badrawi, Durham, New Hampshire, Nicholas J. Kirsch, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Bessam Z. Al-Jewad, Madbury, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,69,190.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,69,190&RS=PN/1,11,69,190

***

Wilcox Industries Assigned Patent for Modular Underwater Torpedo System

Wilcox Industries, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,168,960, initially filed Jan. 10, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “modular underwater torpedo system.” The co-inventors are James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, David G. Kent, North Hampton, New Hampshire, John P. Bousquet, Rochester, New Hampshire, and Christopher Jay Palmer, Holliston, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,68,960.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,68,960&RS=PN/1,11,68,960

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Wing Mounted Seeker

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,168,959, initially filed July 31, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a wing mounted seeker. The co-inventors are Robert D. Frey, Jr., Bolton, Massachusetts, Maxwell L. Affleck, New Boston, New Hampshire, Jason H. Batchelder, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, Joseph P. Cullen, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and Matthew H. Robichaud, Hudson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,68,959.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,68,959&RS=PN/1,11,68,959

***

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Fatty-Acid Based Particles

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,166,929, initially filed Oct. 19, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for fatty-acid based particles. The co-inventors are Thomas M. Swanick, Hillsborough, New Hampshire, Joseph Ferraro, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Lisa Rogers, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Paul Martakos, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,66,929.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,66,929&RS=PN/1,11,66,929

***

Deka Products Assigned Patent for Method for Fluid Delivery

Deka Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,166,877, initially filed Oct. 18, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a “method for fluid delivery.” The co-inventors are Gregory R. Lanier Jr., Merrimack, New Hampshire, Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire, Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,66,877.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,66,877&RS=PN/1,11,66,877

***

Cascade Maverik Lacrosse Assigned Patent for Protective Headgear

Cascade Maverik Lacrosse, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,166,510, initially filed Feb. 14, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a protective headgear. The co-inventors are Jesse Newman, Liverpool, New York, Nicholas Colville, Syracuse, New York, David Winthrop Fream, Newfields, New Hampshire, Stephen Moore, Liverpool, New York. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,66,510.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,66,510&RS=PN/1,11,66,510

***

WAGZ Assigned Patent for Deterring Animals to Approach or Enter Identified Zones

WAGZ, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,166,435, initially filed May 28, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “methods and systems for deterring animals to approach or enter identified zones.” The co-inventors are Terry Anderton, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, and Samuel Stoddard, Somersworth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,66,435.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,66,435&RS=PN/1,11,66,435

***

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Assigned Patent for Solenoid Low Friction Bearing Liner

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Solon, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,162,531, initially filed Dec. 18, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “solenoid low friction bearing liner.” The co-inventors are Brian McNamara, Sixmilebridge, Ireland, Ian D. Hutcheson, Dublin, Ireland, Gerard T. Buss, Bedford, New Hampshire, and David A. Rich, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,162,531.PN.&OS=PN/11,162,531&RS=PN/11,162,531

***

Avery Dennison Retail Information Services Assigned Patent for Fastener Assembly

Avery Dennison Retail Information Services, Mentor, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,161,642, initially filed Aug. 11, 2014) developed by two co-inventors for a fastener assembly. The co-inventors are Thomas Shilale, Douglas, Massachusetts, and Charles Burout, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,161,642.PN.&OS=PN/11,161,642&RS=PN/11,161,642

***

ADA-ES Assigned Patent for Low Sulfur Coal Additive for Improved Furnace Operation

ADA-ES, Littleton, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,168,274, initially filed March 23, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “low sulfur coal additive for improved furnace operation.” The co-inventors are Stephen Allen Johnson, Windham, New Hampshire, John Wurster, Evergreen, Colorado, and John Philip Comer, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,168,274.PN.&OS=PN/11,168,274&RS=PN/11,168,274

***

Ansys Assigned Patent for Adaptive Polyhedra Mesh Refinement

Ansys, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,170,573, initially filed Sept. 1, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “adaptive polyhedra mesh refinement and coarsening.” The co-inventors are Sandeep Menon, Chicago, Illinois, and Thomas Gessner, Grantham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,70,573.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,70,573&RS=PN/1,11,70,573

***

Axcelis Technologies Assigned Patent for Liquid Metal Ion Source

Axcelis Technologies, Beverly, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,170,967, initially filed March 19, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “liquid metal ion source.” The co-inventors are Neil Bassom, Hamilton, Massachusetts, Neil Colvin, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Tseh-Jen Hsieh, Rowley, Massachusetts, and Michael Ameen, Newburyport, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,170,967.PN.&OS=PN/11,170,967&RS=PN/11,170,967

***

Alegeus Technologies Assigned Patent for Methods for Allocating Resources Using Information Technology Infrastructure

Alegeus Technologies, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,170,445, initially filed Aug. 15, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for “systems and methods for allocating resources using information technology infrastructure.” The co-inventors are Jennifer Irwin, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, John Bull, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Steven Auerbach, Boston, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,170,445.PN.&OS=PN/11,170,445&RS=PN/11,170,445

***

Indigo Ag Assigned Patent for Methods of Use of Seed-Origin Endophyte Populations

Indigo Ag, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,166,465, initially filed Oct. 18, 2019) developed by 10 co-inventors for “methods of use of seed-origin endophyte populations.” The co-inventors are Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Boston, Massachusetts, Richard Bailey Flavell, Thousand Oaks, California, Gerardo V. Toledo, Belmont, Massachusetts, Slavica Djonovic, Malden, Massachusetts, Luis Miguel Marquez, Belmont, Massachusetts), David Morris Johnston, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Yves Alain Millet, Newtonville, Massachusetts Jeffrey Lyford, Hollis, New Hampshire, Alexander Naydich, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Craig Sadowski, Somerville, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,66,465.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,66,465&RS=PN/1,11,66,465