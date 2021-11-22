N.H. patents through Nov. 21

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Wireless Backhaul Resiliency

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,178,558, initially filed May 23, 2016) developed by two co-inventors for a wireless backhaul resiliency. The co-inventors are Sumit Garg, Hudson, Massachusetts, and Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,178,558.PN.&OS=PN/11,178,558&RS=PN/11,178,558

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Suppression of Iron Sight Blooming in Infrared Weapon Sights

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,178,314, initially filed Dec. 5, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “suppression of iron sight blooming in infrared weapon sights.” The co-inventors are Derek T. Robison, Acton, Massachusetts, and Brendan P. Cirillo, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,178,314.PN.&OS=PN/11,178,314&RS=PN/11,178,314

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Digital Detection, Tracking of Signals Over Multiple Frequency Bins

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,177,852, initially filed Sept. 22, 2020) developed by Michael A. Zalucki, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “digital detection and tracking of signals over multiple frequency bins.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,177,852.PN.&OS=PN/11,177,852&RS=PN/11,177,852

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Signal Detection Based on Gibbs Phenomenon

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,177,848, initially filed Sept. 11, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “signal detection based on Gibbs phenomenon.” The co-inventors are Michael A. Zalucki, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Tyler M. Hayslett, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,177,848.PN.&OS=PN/11,177,848&RS=PN/11,177,848

***

Desprez Assigned Patent for Systems for Secure Collaborative Graphical Design Using Secret Sharing

Desprez, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,176,730, initially filed Jan. 15, 2020) developed by James L. Jacobs II, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “systems for secure collaborative graphical design using secret sharing.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,176,730.PN.&OS=PN/11,176,730&RS=PN/11,176,730

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for on-Chip RF Interrogation for Heterogeneous RFIDS

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,176,338, initially filed Nov. 1, 2019) developed by Thomas E. Collins III, Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, for “on-chip RF interrogation for heterogeneous RFIDS.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,176,338.PN.&OS=PN/11,176,338&RS=PN/11,176,338

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Angle Only Target Tracking Solution Using Built-In Range Estimation

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,175,395, initially filed Oct. 18, 2018) developed by Quang M. Lam, Fairfax, Virginia, for an “angle only target tracking solution using a built-in range estimation.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,175,395.PN.&OS=PN/11,175,395&RS=PN/11,175,395

***

Position Imaging Assigned Patent for Position Tracking System, Method Using Radio Signals, Inertial Sensing

Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,175,375, initially filed Sept. 16, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “position tracking system and method using radio signals and inertial sensing.” The co-inventors are Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire, and Mark Schneider, Williston, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,175,375.PN.&OS=PN/11,175,375&RS=PN/11,175,375

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Multiple Long Baseline Interferometry Geolocation

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,175,370, initially filed May 27, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “multiple long baseline interferometry geolocation.” The co-inventors are Richard Schiffmiller, Teaneck, New Jersey, and Eleanna Georgiadis, Franklin Square, New York. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,175,370.PN.&OS=PN/11,175,370&RS=PN/11,175,370

***

Allegro Microsystems Assigned Patent for Reducing Voltage Non-Linearity in Bridge Having Tunneling Magnetoresistance

Allegro Microsystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,175,359, initially filed Aug. 28, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “reducing voltage non-linearity in a bridge having tunneling magnetoresistance (TMR) elements.” The co-inventors are Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, Pierre Belliot, Bourg-la-reine, France, Christophe Hoareau, Jouy-en-Josas, France, and Jean-Michel Daga, Marseilles, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,175,359.PN.&OS=PN/11,175,359&RS=PN/11,175,359

***

AgaMatrix Assigned Patent for Electrochemical Assay Device, Related Methods

AgaMatrix, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,175,256, initially filed Aug. 27, 2013) developed by Ian Harding, Wells, United Kingdom, for an “electrochemical assay device and related methods.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,175,256.PN.&OS=PN/11,175,256&RS=PN/11,175,256

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor, Method with Reduced Distortion Measurement

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,175,160, initially filed Oct. 18, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor and method with reduced distortion measurement in sideshaft applications.” The co-inventors are Pablo Aguirre, Montevideo, Uruguay, Juan Manuel Cesaretti, Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Jesse Lapomardo, Pembroke, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,175,160.PN.&OS=PN/11,175,160&RS=PN/11,175,160

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Determination of Guided-Munition Roll Orientation

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,175,115, initially filed Jan. 5, 2017) developed by five co-inventors for “determination of guided-munition roll orientation.” The co-inventors are David J. Schorr, Austin, Texas, Jason H. Batchelder, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, Jeremy B. Gibson, Bedford, New Hampshire, James H. Steenson Jr., Hudson, New Hampshire, and Joseph D. Vasile, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,175,115.PN.&OS=PN/11,175,115&RS=PN/11,175,115

***

Laars Heating Systems Assigned Patent for Heat Exchanger for Heating Water

Laars Heating Systems, Rochester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,175,070, initially filed Dec. 28, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for a “heat exchanger for heating water.” The co-inventors are Christopher J. Jacques, West Newbury, Massachusetts, and Andrew Hodsdon, Berwick, Maine. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,175,070.PN.&OS=PN/11,175,070&RS=PN/11,175,070

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Mobile Waterjet Rail Repair System

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,174,609, initially filed Sept. 17, 2019) developed by Joep Jacobs, PB Breda, The Netherlands, for “mobile waterjet rail repair system.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,174,609.PN.&OS=PN/11,174,609&RS=PN/11,174,609

***

GTAT Assigned Patent for Method of Automatically Measuring Seed Melt Back of Crystalline Material

GTAT, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,174,567, initially filed Nov. 1, 2019) developed by John T. MacDonald, Reading, Massachusetts, for a “method of automatically measuring seed melt back of crystalline material.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,174,567.PN.&OS=PN/11,174,567&RS=PN/11,174,567

***

Worthen Industries Assigned Patent for Radiation Curable Primer Adhesive

Worthen Industries, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,174,414, initially filed Jan. 3, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “radiation curable primer adhesive.” The co-inventors are Bob Chang, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Vincent Chevalier, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,174,414.PN.&OS=PN/11,174,414&RS=PN/11,174,414

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Multi-Language/Multi-Processor Infusion Pump Assembly

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,173,243, initially filed June 17, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “multi-language/multi-processor infusion pump assembly.” The co-inventors are Geoffrey P. Spencer, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Robert J. Bryant, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,173,243.PN.&OS=PN/11,173,243&RS=PN/11,173,243

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Infusion Pump Assembly

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,173,242, initially filed Nov. 14, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for an infusion pump assembly. The co-inventors are Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,173,242.PN.&OS=PN/11,173,242&RS=PN/11,173,242

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Dynamic Support Apparatus

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,173,056, initially filed Oct. 27, 2014) developed by two co-inventors for a dynamic support apparatus. The co-inventors are David E. Altobelli, Hollis, New Hampshire, and N. Christopher Perry, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,173,056.PN.&OS=PN/11,173,056&RS=PN/11,173,056

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for System for Orientation Control

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,172,881, initially filed Nov. 19, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “system, method and apparatus for orientation control.” The co-inventors are Dirk Albertus van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, and Thomas A. Doyon, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,172,881.PN.&OS=PN/11,172,881&RS=PN/11,172,881

***

Summit Packaging Systems Assigned Patent for Food Product Dispenser Valve Normally Biased Into Closed Position

Summit Packaging Systems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,172,787, initially filed March 4, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “food product dispenser valve normally biased into closed position.” The co-inventors are Kevin G. Verville, Deerfield, New Hampshire, and Elizabeth A. Heron, Kingston, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,172,787.PN.&OS=PN/11,172,787&RS=PN/11,172,787

***

Johnson Controls Fire Protection Assigned Patent for Interface Actuator Device

Johnson Controls Fire Protection, Boca Raton, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,176,808, initially filed Jan. 6, 2016) developed by four co-inventors for an “interface actuator device and method of use.” The co-inventors are John Bradley Stowell, Hollis, New Hampshire, James T. Roberts, Amherst, New Hampshire, Joseph Piccolo III, Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire, and Jean Claude Dore, Longueuil, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,176,808.PN.&OS=PN/11,176,808&RS=PN/11,176,808

***

Johnson Controls Fire Protection Assigned Patent for Methods for Controlling Addressable Combined Initiating Device

Johnson Controls Fire Protection, Boca Raton, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,176,804, initially filed June 17, 2020) developed by Joseph Piccolo III, Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire, for “systems and methods for controlling addressable combined initiating device and notification appliance circuits.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,176,804.PN.&OS=PN/11,176,804&RS=PN/11,176,804

***

ETAK Systems Assigned Patent for Battery Installation with Security Screws for Theft Deterrence in Cell Site Shelters

ETAK Systems, Huntersville, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,177,543, initially filed June 20, 2017) developed by eight co-inventors for a “battery installation with security screws for theft deterrence in cell site shelters and the like.” The co-inventors are James Perry, Princeton, Massachusetts, Joe Hummer, Nashua, New Hampshire, Ross Erickson, Charlotte, North Carolina, Lee Priest, Charlotte, North Carolina, Jeremiah Sauriol, Aurora, Illinois, Anthony Gentile, Milford, Pennsylvania, Steve Arneman, Matamoras, Pennsylvania, and George Praschil, Milford, Pennsylvania. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,177,543.PN.&OS=PN/11,177,543&RS=PN/11,177,543

***

Bank of America Assigned Patent for Detection of Dispensing Errors in Automated Teller Machines

Bank of America, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,176,785, initially filed June 15, 2020) developed by Douglas Scott Wilson, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “detection of dispensing errors in automated teller machines.“ The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,176,785.PN.&OS=PN/11,176,785&RS=PN/11,176,785

***

Rohm & Haas Electronic Materials Assigned Patent for Aromatic Resins for Underlayers

Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials, Marlborough, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,175,581, initially filed Nov. 2, 2017) developed by seven co-inventors for “aromatic resins for underlayers.” The co-inventors are Sheng Liu, Bow, New Hampshire, Shintaro Yamada, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, James F. Cameron, Brookline, Massachusetts, Li Cui, Westborough, Massachusetts, Suzanne M. Coley, Mansfield, Massachusetts, Joshua A. Kaitz, Watertown, Massachusetts, and Keren Zhang, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,175,581.PN.&OS=PN/11,175,581&RS=PN/11,175,581

***

Ledvance Assigned Patent for Downlight Having Quick Connect Driver Assembly

Ledvance, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,175,003, initially filed April 13, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “downlight having quick connect driver assembly with switch selectable light characteristics.” The co-inventors are Anil Jeswani, Acton, Massachusetts, Renaud Richard, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Ahmed Eissa, Cambridge, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,175,003.PN.&OS=PN/11,175,003&RS=PN/11,175,003

***

Ledvance Assigned Patent for Laterally Configured Form Factor Junction

Ledvance, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,174,998, initially filed April 13, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “laterally configured form factor junction and driver electronics box for small diameter light installations.” The co-inventors are Anil Jeswani, Acton, Massachusetts, Renaud Richard, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Ahmed Eissa, Cambridge, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,174,998.PN.&OS=PN/11,174,998&RS=PN/11,174,998

***

ZOLL Medical Assigned Patent for Ventilation Monitoring

ZOLL Medical, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,173,265, initially filed Jan. 8, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a ventilation monitoring. The co-inventors are Gary A. Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts, Guy R. Johnson, Wilton, New Hampshire, and Annemarie Silver, Bedford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,173,265.PN.&OS=PN/11,173,265&RS=PN/11,173,265

***

Covidien Assigned Patent for Reciprocating Rotary Surgical Cutting Device, System for Tissue Resecting

Covidien, Mansfield, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,172,954, initially filed May 9, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “reciprocating rotary surgical cutting device and system for tissue resecting, and method for its use.” The co-inventors are Mirelle Akilian, Candia, New Hampshire, and Tejas Inamdar, Petaluma, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,172,954.PN.&OS=PN/11,172,954&RS=PN/11,172,954

***

ZOLL Medical Assigned Patent for Patient Interface for Reusable Optical Sensor

ZOLL Medical, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,172,883, initially filed Feb. 28, 2019) developed by nine co-inventors for “patient interface for reusable optical sensor.” The co-inventors are Steven J. Weisner, Bedford, Massachusetts, Peter J. Scott, Sutton, Massachusetts, Gwenn Ellerby, Natick, Massachusetts, John Cain, Nashua, New Hampshire, Sean M. Frick, Nashua, New Hampshire, Babs R. Soller, Carlsbad, California, Ulrich R. Herken, Medford, Massachusetts, Annemarie Silver, Bedford, Massachusetts, and Gary A. Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,172,883.PN.&OS=PN/11,172,883&RS=PN/11,172,883