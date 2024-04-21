Select Page

Anti-vax bills get approval from GOP in NH House

Apr 21, 2024

A couple of anit-vaccine bills are making it through the GOP-controlled NH House.

One would remove all vaccine requirements (including polio!) for children entering daycare or private kindergarten (HB 1213), leaving it in place only for public school, while another (HB1194) that tries to sidestep vaccine requirements by changing the definition of “noncommunicable disease”, removing “infectious” as part of the definition, leaving only “transmissible from person-to-person.”

Obviously, either of these would be really stupid.

