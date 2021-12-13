New Hampshire patents through Dec. 12

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12.Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Locally-Generated TEIDs for Core High Availability

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,197,215, initially filed November 5, 2019) developed by Manisha Sameer Gambhir-Parekh, Pune, India, for “locally-generated TEIDs for core high availability.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,197,215.PN.&OS=PN/11,197,215&RS=PN/11,197,215

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Electrostatic Discharge Protection

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,195,826, initially filed Jan. 30, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for an electrostatic discharge protection. The co-inventors are Maxim Klebanov, Palm Coast, Florida, Washington Lamar, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, Sagar Saxena, Manchester, New Hampshire, Chung C. Kuo, Manchester, New Hampshire, Sebastian Courtney, Dracut, Massachusetts, and Sundar Chetlur, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,195,826.PN.&OS=PN/11,195,826&RS=PN/11,195,826

***

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Moving Object Detection Using Digital Read-Out Integrated Circuit

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,195,285, initially filed April 1, 2020) developed by Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for a “moving object detection using a digital read-out integrated circuit and degree of polarization and angle of polarization at the pixel level.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,195,285.PN.&OS=PN/11,195,285&RS=PN/11,195,285

***

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent for Variable Length Deduplication of Stored Data

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,194,497, initially filed July 27, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “variable length deduplication of stored data.” The co-inventors are Zenon Buratta, Swindon, United Kingdom, and Andy Dobbels, Farnborough, United Kingdom. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,194,497.PN.&OS=PN/11,194,497&RS=PN/11,194,497

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Diagnostic Circuits Sensor Test Circuits

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,194,004, initially filed Feb. 12, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “diagnostic circuits and methods for sensor test circuits.” The co-inventors are P. Karl Scheller, Dover, New Hampshire, and Devon Fernandez, Londonderry, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,194,004.PN.&OS=PN/11,194,004&RS=PN/11,194,004

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetoresistance Assembly Having TMR Element

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Commissariat a l’energie atomique et aux energies alternatives, Paris, France, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,193,989, initially filed July 27, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for “magnetoresistance assembly having a TMR element disposed over or under a GMR element.” The co-inventors are Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France, Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire, Amal Hamdache, Limours, France, Florian Pallier, Orsay, France, and Claude Fermon, Orsay, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,193,989.PN.&OS=PN/11,193,989&RS=PN/11,193,989

***

Albany Engineered Composites Assigned Patent for Three-Dimensional Woven Preforms

Albany Engineered Composites, Rochester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,192,312, initially filed Oct. 9, 2018) developed by Jonathan Goering, York, Maine, for “three-dimensional woven preforms for omega stiffeners.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,192,312.PN.&OS=PN/11,192,312&RS=PN/11,192,312

***

NeoNesh Group Assigned Patent for Article of Infant Clothing

NeoNesh Group, Londonderry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,191,307, initially filed March 14, 2019) developed by Scott P. Geraghty, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for an “article of infant clothing.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,191,307.PN.&OS=PN/11,191,307&RS=PN/11,191,307

***

***

Aclara Technologies Assigned Patent for Method for Detection of Line to Neutral Back-Feed Voltage

Aclara Technologies, St. Louis, Missouri, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,190,045, initially filed Dec. 20, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for an “apparatus and method for detection of line to neutral back-feed voltage.” The co-inventors are Curtis W. Crittenden, Milton, New Hampshire, and Carl Oppenheimer, Kingston, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,190,045.PN.&OS=PN/11,190,045&RS=PN/11,190,045

***

FreeWheel Media Assigned Patent for Methods for Anonymous Behavioral-Based Records Identification

FreeWheel Media, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,195,188, initially filed Aug. 8, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “systems and methods for anonymous behavioral-based records identification.” The co-inventors are Seth Haberman, New York, and Claudio Marcus, Andover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,195,188.PN.&OS=PN/11,195,188&RS=PN/11,195,188

***

iRobot Assigned Patent for Lawn Care Robot

iRobot, Bedford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,194,342, initially filed July 27, 2018) developed by 12 co-inventors for a lawn care robot. The co-inventors are Paul E. Sandin, Brookline, New Hampshire, Joseph L. Jones, Acton, Massachusetts, Daniel N. Ozick, Newton, Massachusetts, David A. Cohen, Brookline, Massachusetts, David M. Lewis Jr., Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, Clara Vu, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zivthan A. Dubrovsky, Waltham, Massachusetts, Joshua B. Preneta, Billerica, Massachusetts, Jeffrey W. Mammen, Westford, Massachusetts, Duane L. Gilbert Jr., Goffstown, New Hampshire, Tony L. Campbell, Stoneham, Massachusetts, and John Bergman, River Falls, Wisconsin. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,194,342.PN.&OS=PN/11,194,342&RS=PN/11,194,342

***

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Assigned Patent for Methods for Near-Field Microwave Imaging

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,194,038, initially filed June 6, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for “methods and systems for near-field microwave imaging.” The co-inventors are William F. Moulder, Nashua, New Hampshire, James D. Krieger, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Denise T. Maurais-Galejs, Carlisle, Massachusetts, Huy T. Nguyen, Burlington, Massachusetts, and Jeffrey S. Herd, Rowley, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,194,038.PN.&OS=PN/11,194,038&RS=PN/11,194,038

***

Analog Devices Assigned Patent for 3-Axis Gyroscope with Rotational Vibration Rejection

Analog Devices, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,193,771, initially filed June 5, 2020) developed by nine co-inventors for “3-axis gyroscope with rotational vibration rejection.” The co-inventors are Jeffrey A. Gregory, Malden, Massachusetts, Charles Blackmer, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Tyler Adam Dunn, Westford, Massachusetts, Eugene Oh Hwang, Long Beach, California, Jinbo Kuang, Acton, Massachusetts, Kemiao Jia, Tolland, Connecticut, Laura Cornelia Popa, Madison, New Jersey, Igor P. Prikhodko, Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, and Erdinc Tatar, Burlington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,193,771.PN.&OS=PN/11,193,771&RS=PN/11,193,771

***

Ledvance Assigned Patent for Emergency Backup Ready Downlight

Ledvance, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,193,637, initially filed Jan. 14, 2021) developed by six co-inventors for an “emergency backup ready downlight.” The co-inventors are Anil Jeswani, Acton, Massachusetts, Renaud Richard, Manchester, New Hampshire, Ahmed Eissa, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zhiming Huang, Taoyuan, China, Yufeng Wu, Cixi, China, and Hongbiao Hou, Xiamen, China. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,193,637.PN.&OS=PN/11,193,637&RS=PN/11,193,637

***

Adagio Therapeutics Assigned Patent for Compounds Specific to Coronavirus S Protein

Adagio Therapeutics, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,192,940, initially filed April 9, 2021) developed by five co-inventors for “compounds specific to coronavirus S protein and uses thereof.” The co-inventors are Laura Walker, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Laura Deveau, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Jonathan Belk, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Anna Wec, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and C. Garrett Rappazzo, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,192,940.PN.&OS=PN/11,192,940&RS=PN/11,192,940

***

TransMedics Assigned Patent for Systems, Methods for Ex-Vivo Organ Care

TransMedics, Andover, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,191,263, initially filed April 26, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “systems and methods for ex-vivo organ care.” The co-inventors are Waleed H. Hassanein, North Andover, Massachusetts, Richard Bringham, North Andover, Massachusetts, Giovanni Cecere, Needham, Massachusetts, Tamer I. Khayal, North Andover, Massachusetts, Ronald Taylor Jr., Chester, New Hampshire, and Hossam Algamil, Scranton, Pennsylvania. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,191,263.PN.&OS=PN/11,191,263&RS=PN/11,191,263