N.H. patents through Feb. 6

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for X2 Brokering with Aggregation Optimization

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,240,879, initially filed April 24, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “X2 brokering with aggregation optimization.” The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Anupam Goyal, Pune, India, Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India, and Harish Kumar Lohar, Pune, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,240,879.PN.&OS=PN/11,240,879&RS=PN/11,240,879

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Streaming Media Quality of Experience Prediction for 5G Networks

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,240,690, initially filed May 26, 2020) developed by Biswajeet Kumar, Bangalore, India, for “streaming media quality of experience prediction for network slice selection in 5G networks.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,240,690.PN.&OS=PN/11,240,690&RS=PN/11,240,690

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent for Two step Algorithm for Non-Exact Matching

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,238,053, initially filed May 20, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for a “two step algorithm for non-exact matching of large datasets.” The co-inventors are Mark G. Kane, Bayside, New York, Richard J. Diekema, Jr., South Portland, Maine, and Kaiyu Pan, Johns Creek, Georgia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,238,053.PN.&OS=PN/11,238,053&RS=PN/11,238,053

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,237,020, initially filed Nov. 14, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor having two rows of magnetic field sensing elements for measuring an angle of rotation of a magnet.” The co-inventors are Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,237,020.PN.&OS=PN/11,237,020&RS=PN/11,237,020

VentriFlo Assigned Patent for Diaphragm Assembly for Pulsatile Fluid Pump

VentriFlo, Pelham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,236,741, initially filed Feb. 23, 2021) developed by four co-inventors for a “diaphragm assembly for a pulsatile fluid pump.” The co-inventors are Douglas E. Vincent, Pelham, New Hampshire, George Koenig, Nashua, New Hampshire, James W. Poitras, St. Cloud, Florida, and Matthew J. Murphy, Marshfield, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,236,741.PN.&OS=PN/11,236,741&RS=PN/11,236,741

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Synthesis of Triangulene Ring System

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,236,029, initially filed May 18, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “synthesis of a triangulene ring system and derivatives thereof.” The co-inventors are Richard Peter Johnson, Newmarket, New Hampshire, and Carter J. Holt, Dover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,236,029.PN.&OS=PN/11,236,029&RS=PN/11,236,029

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Skate with Injected Boot Form

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,235,225, initially filed Aug. 12, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “skate with injected boot form.” The co-inventors are Marc Andre Lefebvre, Taichung, Taiwan, Aky Hung, Taichung, Taiwan, and Dmitry Rusakov, Van Nuys, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,235,225.PN.&OS=PN/11,235,225&RS=PN/11,235,225

DoseOptics Assigned Patent for Advanced Cherenkov-Based Imaging Systems, Tools

DoseOptics, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,235,177, initially filed Oct. 23, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “advanced cherenkov-based imaging systems, tools, and methods of feedback control, temporal control sequence image capture, and quantification in high resolution dose images.” The co-inventors are Venkataramanan Krishnaswamy, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Brian W. Pogue, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,235,177.PN.&OS=PN/11,235,177&RS=PN/11,235,177

Orthocare Medical Equipment Assigned Patent for Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis Back Brace

Orthocare Medical Equipment, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,234,853, initially filed Feb. 12, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “thoracic lumbar sacral orthosis back brace.” The co-inventors are Steve Santaniello, Milford, New Hampshire, and Rita Carney, Auburn, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,234,853.PN.&OS=PN/11,234,853&RS=PN/11,234,853

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic Assigned Patent for Screen-Mounted Trajectory, Aiming Guide

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,234,768, initially filed Oct. 17, 2016) developed by developed by Eric R. Henderson, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “screen-mounted trajectory and aiming guide for use with fluoroscopy.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,234,768.PN.&OS=PN/11,234,768&RS=PN/11,234,768

Bionic Skins Assigned Patent for Mechanisms for Design, Fabrication of Mechanical Interface

Bionic Skins, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,234,616, initially filed Aug. 28, 2015) developed by Hugh M. Herr, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “mechanisms and methods for the design and fabrication of a mechanical interface between a wearable device and a human body segment.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,234,616.PN.&OS=PN/11,234,616&RS=PN/11,234,616

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Skate

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,234,481, initially filed Dec. 21, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a skate. The co-inventors are Alexis Seguin, Laval, Canada, Jason Clarke, Ottawa, Canada, and Raymond Boissonneault, St-Hippolyte, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,234,481.PN.&OS=PN/11,234,481&RS=PN/11,234,481

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM JAN. 30 – FEB. 6

Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

Citrix Systems Assigned Patent for Instant Hyper-V Streaming

Citrix Systems, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,238,015, initially filed Jan. 25, 2018) developed by Moso Lee, Nashua, New Hampshire, for an instant hyper-v streaming. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,238,015.PN.&OS=PN/11,238,015&RS=PN/11,238,015

RAI Strategic Holdings Assigned Patent for Atomizer for Aerosol Delivery Device

RAI Strategic Holdings, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,234,463, initially filed Feb. 7, 2018) developed by 11 co-inventors for an “atomizer for an aerosol delivery device and related input, aerosol production assembly, cartridge, and method.” The co-inventors are John DePiano, Burlington, Massachusetts, David Smith, Needham, Massachusetts, Patsy Coppola, Bedford, Massachusetts, Charles Jacob Novak III, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Steven Lee Alderman, Lewisville, North Carolina, James William McClellan, Hollis, New Hampshire, John William Wolber, Nashua, New Hampshire, Frank S. Silveira, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Michael Laine, Newburyport, Massachusetts, Paul A. Brinkley, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Grady Lance Dooly, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,234,463.PN.&OS=PN/11,234,463&RS=PN/11,234,463

Pokos Communications Assigned Patent for Method for Using Bluetooth, Other Nearby-Communications Technologies to Help Governments

Pokos Communications, Arroyo Seco, New Mexico, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,238,466, initially filed April 26, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “method and system for using bluetooth and other nearby-communications technologies to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of novel corona viruses and other highly-contagious diseases, with user privacy and security central to the design.” The co-inventors are Timo Platt, Bozeman, Montana, Stephan Krueger, Salem, New Hampshire, and Barbara Roselle, Andover, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,238,466.PN.&OS=PN/11,238,466&RS=PN/11,238,466

RISC Networks Assigned Patent for Methods for Intelligent Application Grouping

RISC Networks, Asheville, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,240,174, initially filed June 1, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “systems and methods for intelligent application grouping.” The co-inventors are Jeremy Littlejohn, Fairview, North Carolina, and Greg Watts, Nottingham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,240,174.PN.&OS=PN/11,240,174&RS=PN/11,240,174

CommScope Technologies Assigned Patent for MIMO Antenna Module

CommScope Technologies, Hickory, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,239,886, initially filed Feb. 16, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for a “MIMO antenna module and MIMO antenna unit for distributed antenna system.” The co-inventors are Michael Pollman, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Kevin E. Craig, Dudley, Massachusetts, and David Davies, Chelmsford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,239,886.PN.&OS=PN/11,239,886&RS=PN/11,239,886

Red Hat Assigned Patent for Batched Storage Hinting with Fast Guest Storage Allocation

Red Hat, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,237,879, initially filed March 2, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “batched storage hinting with fast guest storage allocation.” The co-inventors are Henri Han van Riel, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Michael Tsirkin, Lexington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,237,879.PN.&OS=PN/11,237,879&RS=PN/11,237,879

Boston Scientific Scimed Assigned Patent for Steerable Medical Device Having Control Member Holding Mechanism

Boston Scientific Scimed, Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,236,806, initially filed March 11, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “steerable medical device having a control member holding mechanism.” The co-inventors are Jonathan M. Currier, Nashua, New Hampshire, James R. Black, Medina, Ohio, and Paul K. Barner, Waltham, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,236,806.PN.&OS=PN/11,236,806&RS=PN/11,236,806