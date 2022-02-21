A ton of offshore wind coming here by 2025 or not much, depending on perspective

Eversource Energy, the biggest electric utility in the Northeast, expects 1,760 MW of offshore wind capacity in service off New York and New England by the end of 2025. (Article is here.)

That’s almost one and a half nuclear power plants worth of capacity (although less total output because of wind variability), so it’s nothing to sneeze at.

Unless you’re China, which installed almost twice that (3,000 MW or so) last year and will do at least as much in 2022, 23, 24 and 25. So our big wind farm installation will be about one-eighth of what China has built while we were working on it.

We are way behind. Let’s hope that we can leapfrog using technical lessons learned by others while we were binging on shale oil.