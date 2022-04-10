Idea: Launch polar rockets from the ocean off Maine

A company called BluShift that wants to send small rockets into polar orbits from coastal Maine has switched plans to using a “liftboat” – a large, flat boat with long retractable legs that can be lowered to the ocean floor, stabilizing it.

The Bangor Daily News has the story here, noting “By launching from a liftboat offshore, the process of transporting rockets to the launch location would be simpler, and bluShift would not need regulatory approval from any nearby town. The company is required to get approvals from the Coast Guard and from the Federal Aviation Administration before any launch can take place.”

The whole story is here.