N.H. patents through April 24

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from April 17 through April 24.

***

Galvion Assigned Patent for Helmets Including Spray on Materials

Galvion, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,304,469, initially filed Aug. 14, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for “helmets including spray on materials.” The co-inventors are David Redpath, Beaconsfield, Canada, Marie-Pierre Gendron, Mercier, Canada, and Curtis Herman, Montreal, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,304,469.PN.&OS=PN/11,304,469&RS=PN/11,304,469

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Demand-Based Dynamic Carrier Scaling

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,310,682, initially filed April 27, 2020) developed by Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, for “demand-based dynamic carrier scaling.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,310,682.PN.&OS=PN/11,310,682&RS=PN/11,310,682

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Quantum Cipher Based on Phase Inversion

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,310,040, initially filed March 2, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “quantum cipher based on phase inversion.” The co-inventors are Vikram Menon, Karnataka, India, and Ayan Chattopadhyay, Bangalore, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,310,040.PN.&OS=PN/11,310,040&RS=PN/11,310,040

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Modular Power Conversion System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,309,715, initially filed Aug. 30, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “modular power conversion system.” The co-inventors are Jason M. Sachs, Chandler, Arizona, and Donald J. Lucas, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,309,715.PN.&OS=PN/11,309,715&RS=PN/11,309,715

***

Endur Idaho Assigned Patent for Flexible Identification Band with Cut Detection

Endur ID, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,308,748, initially filed May 6, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “flexible identification band with cut detection.” The co-inventors are Albert Larose, Dracut, Massachusetts, and Robert Chadwick, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,308,748.PN.&OS=PN/11,308,748&RS=PN/11,308,748

***

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for View-Through Sensors, Apparatuses for Tracking Eye Movement

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,307,656, initially filed Sept. 14, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “view-through sensors and apparatuses for tracking eye movement, and methods and software therefor.” The co-inventors are Li Tianxing, Hanover, New Hampshire, Qiang Liu, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Xia Zhou, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,307,656.PN.&OS=PN/11,307,656&RS=PN/11,307,656

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor Providing Movement Detector

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,307,054, initially filed June 12, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor providing a movement detector.” The co-inventors are Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,307,054.PN.&OS=PN/11,307,054&RS=PN/11,307,054

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Single Channel Magnetoresistance-Based Angle Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,307,017, initially filed Jan. 22, 2020) developed by Hernan D. Romero, Buenos Aires, Arkansas, for “single channel magnetoresistance-based angle sensor.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,307,017.PN.&OS=PN/11,307,017&RS=PN/11,307,017

***

PopFlow Assigned Patent for Cerebral Shunt Valve

PopFlow, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,305,099, initially filed Aug. 8, 2017) developed by seven co-inventors for cerebral shunt valve. The co-inventors are Scott C. Mitchell, Indianapolis, Indiana, David Frederick Bauer, Hanover, New Hampshire, Alexander Joel Crain, Easton, Pennsylvania, Alexandra Payne Hamlin, Hanover, New Hampshire, Eldred Lee, Hanover, New Hampshire, Hunter Johnstone, Lake Forest, Illinois, and Liam Sean Feeney, Braintree, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,305,099.PN.&OS=PN/11,305,099&RS=PN/11,305,099

***

U.S. Army Assigned Patent for Multi-Spectral Photocatalytic Compounds

The U.S. Army, Alexandria, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,298,689, initially filed Aug. 20, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “multi-spectral photocatalytic compounds.” The co-inventors are Emily Asenath-Smith, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Emma K. Ambrogi, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,298,689.PN.&OS=PN/11,298,689&RS=PN/11,298,689

***

LMS Consulting Group Assigned Patent for Electrically Conductive PTC Ink

LMS Consulting Group, Marion, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,302,463, initially filed Dec. 20, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for an “electrically conductive PTC ink with double switching temperatures and applications thereof in flexible double-switching heaters.” The co-inventors are Shuyong Xiao, St-Laurent, Canada, Lee M. Sisler, Marion, Ohio, and Richard C. Abbott, New Boston, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,302,463.PN.&OS=PN/11,302,463&RS=PN/11,302,463

***

Revolutionary Medical Device Assigned Patent for Ventilation Mask

Revolutionary Medical Device, Tucson, Arizona, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,298,492, initially filed Aug. 22, 2017) developed by four co-inventors for a ventilation mask. The co-inventors are Michael J. Pedro, Windham, New Hampshire, Thomas M. Reilly, Tucson, Arizona, Ryan G. Redford, Tucson, Arizona, and David M. Kane, Tucson, Arizona. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,298,492.PN.&OS=PN/11,298,492&RS=PN/11,298,492

***

Bank of America Assigned Patent for Automated Machine with Self-Reconciliation of Resources

Bank of America, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,308,457, initially filed May 9, 2019) developed by nine co-inventors for an “automated machine with self-reconciliation of resources.” The co-inventors are Eric Dryer, Charlotte, North Carolina, Jeffrey R. Goertz, Liberty, Missouri, Douglas Scott Wilson, Nashua, New Hampshire, Carl Parziale, Charlotte, North Carolina, Michael Matthew Wisser, Fort Mill, South Carolina, Edwin Andrew Wegleitner, Aiken, South Carolina, Colleen Marie Powers, Shiloh, Illinois, Gary L. Best Jr., Acworth, Georgia, and Jennifer Ann Raley, Charlotte, North Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,308,457.PN.&OS=PN/11,308,457&RS=PN/11,308,457

***

Mueller International Assigned Patent for Nozzle Cap Encapsulated Antenna System

Mueller International, Atlanta, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,309,624, initially filed Dec. 28, 2018) developed by eight co-inventors for a “nozzle cap encapsulated antenna system.” The co-inventors are Daryl Lee Gibson, Cleveland, Tennessee, William Mark O’Brien, Toronto, Canada, Andrew Wallace, Richmond Hill, Canada, David James Carlos Dunn, Limehouse, Canada, Spencer L. Webb, Windham, New Hampshire, Lian Jie Zhao, North York, Canada, Igor Gorban, Oakville, Canada, and Mohammad Hassan Sobhani, Burlington, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,309,624.PN.&OS=PN/11,309,624&RS=PN/11,309,624

***

24M Technologies Assigned Patent for Stationary Semi-Solid Battery Module

24M Technologies, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,309,531, initially filed Jan. 7, 2020) developed by 11 co-inventors for a “stationary semi-solid battery module and method of manufacture.” The co-inventors are Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, Tristan Doherty, Somerville, Massachusetts, Ricardo Bazzarella, Woburn, Massachusetts, James C. Cross III, Carlisle, Massachusetts, Pimpa Limthongkul, Boston, Massachusetts, Mihai Duduta, Somerville, Massachusetts, Jeffry Disko, North Brookfield, Massachusetts, Allen Yang, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Throop Wilder, Lincoln, Massachusetts, William Craig Carter, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, and Yet-Ming Chiang, Weston, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,309,531.PN.&OS=PN/11,309,531&RS=PN/11,309,531

***

EMC IP Holding Assigned Patent for Dynamic Scoring in Data Confidence Fabrics

EMC IP Holding, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,308,076, initially filed Oct. 29, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “dynamic scoring in data confidence fabrics.” The co-inventors are Stephen James Todd, Conway, New Hampshire, and Trevor Scott Conn, Austin, Texas. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,308,076.PN.&OS=PN/11,308,076&RS=PN/11,308,076

***

Ribbon Communications Operating Assigned Patent for Methods for Detecting, Eliminating, Mitigating Split Brain Occurrences

Ribbon Communications Operating, Westford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,307,945, initially filed Jan. 4, 2021) developed by six co-inventors for “methods and apparatus for detecting, eliminating and/or mitigating split brain occurrences in high availability systems.” The co-inventors are Tolga Asveren, Bordentown, New Jersey, Howard Elliot Finer, Stoughton, Massachusetts, Hemanth Kumar Yathiraju Chenji, Nashua, New Hampshire, George J. Matey, Nashua, New Hampshire, Mark St. Pierre, Groton, Massachusetts, and Subhransu S. Nayak, Acton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,307,945.PN.&OS=PN/11,307,945&RS=PN/11,307,945

***

Ledvance Assigned Patent for Internet of Things Adaptable Downlight

Ledvance, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,306,901, initially filed Feb. 24, 2021) developed by five co-inventors for “internet of things adaptable downlight.” The co-inventors are Anil Jeswani, Acton, Massachusetts, Ahmed Eissa, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Renaud Richard, Manchester, New Hampshire, Janet Milliez, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Valeriy Zolotykh, Abington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,306,901.PN.&OS=PN/11,306,901&RS=PN/11,306,901

***

VertoCOMM Assigned Patent for Enhanced Imaging Devices, Image Construction Methods

VertoCOMM, Weston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,304,661, initially filed Oct. 23, 2015) developed by two co-inventors for “enhanced imaging devices, and image construction methods and processes employing hermetic transforms.” The co-inventors are Harvey C. Woodsum, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Christopher M. Woodsum, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,304,661.PN.&OS=PN/11,304,661&RS=PN/11,304,661