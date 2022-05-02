Offshore wind for me but not for thee (for certain thees, at least)

Parochialism is fun in sports, not so fun when tackling global disasters. A UNH study of offshore wind found, alas, we don’t make that distinction.
We conducted two surveys – one in Rhode Island and the other on the New Hampshire coast – to see how people felt about offshore wind power, including energy exports. Overall, both groups supported wind power off their shores.
For people in New Hampshire, wind power projects that send power to their North Woods brethren in Maine were more palatable than projects that would connect to more urban Massachusetts. For Rhode Islanders, a wind power project serving Massachusetts was OK, but not one serving New York.
Sigh …