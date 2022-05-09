Why can’t you get Grade B syrup?

Found an excellent YouTube video about making syrup, spurred by the question of “why can’t you get Grade B syrup any more?” – much more biology, chemistry and technical detail (using reverse osmosis means 11-1 rather than 48-1 ratio of sap-to-syrup) than the usual tourist explainer. It includes two things I didn’t now: explanation of why maple trees are about the only tree that exudes sap when you poke a hole in them, and the fact that boiling off the water from sap doesn’t just concentrate it, it makes some chemical changes like Maillard reactions.

Check it out here.

tl;dr – you can get “Grade B” syrup – it’s just called “Grade A – dark robust” after a 2015 renaming by the USDA.