N.H. patents through May 29

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from May 22 through May 29 .

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Neural Network Kernels

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,342,946, initially filed March 22, 2021) developed by four co-inventors for “neural network kernels for signal processing in lieu of digital signal processing in radio receivers.” The co-inventors are Amit Bhatia, Apex, North Carolina, Joseph M. Carmack, Milford, New Hampshire, Scott A. Kuzdeba, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Joshua W. Robinson, Durham, North Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,342,946.PN.&OS=PN/11,342,946&RS=PN/11,342,946

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Cold Spare Tolerant Radiation Hardened Generic Level Shifter Circuit

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,342,915, initially filed Feb. 11, 2021) developed by Jason F. Ross, Haymarket, Virginia, for a “cold spare tolerant radiation hardened generic level shifter circuit.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,342,915.PN.&OS=PN/11,342,915&RS=PN/11,342,915

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Endfire Antenna Structure on Aerodynamic System

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,342,687, initially filed April 20, 2021) developed by five co-inventors for an ”endfire antenna structure on an aerodynamic system.” The co-inventors are Court E. Rossman, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Maxwell L. Affleck, New Boston, New Hampshire, Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts, James F. Fung, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Paul D. Zemany, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,342,687.PN.&OS=PN/11,342,687&RS=PN/11,342,687

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Low Profile Monocone Antenna

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,342,679, initially filed Sept. 30, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “low profile monocone antenna.” The co-inventors are John Marshall, Bedford, New Hampshire, William G. Collins, Hudson, New Hampshire, Peter J. Frappier, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Timothy J. McLinden, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Robert W. Rogers, Rochester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,342,679.PN.&OS=PN/11,342,679&RS=PN/11,342,679

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Signal Isolator Having at Least One Isolation Island

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,342,288, initially filed June 4, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “signal isolator having at least one isolation island.” The co-inventors are Robert A. Briano, Auburn, New Hampshire, and Alejandro Gabriel Milesi, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,342,288.PN.&OS=PN/11,342,288&RS=PN/11,342,288

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for System for Automated Generation of Q-Codes

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,341,332, initially filed April 29, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “system for automated generation of Q-Codes.” The co-inventors are Ellen N. Hein, San Diego, California, Nazior Rahman, Norwalk, California, and Kalyanaraman Vaidyanathan, San Diego, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,341,332.PN.&OS=PN/11,341,332&RS=PN/11,341,332

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic System Integration Assigned Patent for Nanofabricated Structures for Sub-Beam Resolution

BAE Systems Information and Electronic System Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,340,179, initially filed Oct. 21, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for ”nanofabricated structures for sub-beam resolution and spectral enhancement in tomographic imaging.” The co-inventors are Eugene M. Lavely, Concord, Massachusetts, Amrita V. Masurkar, Burlington, Massachusetts, and Thomas J. Stark, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,340,179.PN.&OS=PN/11,340,179&RS=PN/11,340,179

***

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Wing Deployment Initiator, Locking Mechanism

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,340,052, initially filed Aug. 27, 2019) developed by Kenneth D. Cleveland, Hollis, New Hampshire, for a “wing deployment initiator and locking mechanism.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,340,052.PN.&OS=PN/11,340,052&RS=PN/11,340,052

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for System, Method, Apparatus For Clamping

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,339,918, initially filed Feb. 19, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “system, method, and apparatus for clamping.” The co-inventors are Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Thomas A. Friedrich, Loudon, New Hampshire, Erik N. Sabin, Manchester, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,339,918.PN.&OS=PN/11,339,918&RS=PN/11,339,918

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Flow Meter, Related Method

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,339,887, initially filed Nov. 13, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “flow meter and related method.” The co-inventors are Bob D. Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire, Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire, Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,339,887.PN.&OS=PN/11,339,887&RS=PN/11,339,887

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Adhesive, Peripheral Systems, Methods for Medical Devices

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,339,774, initially filed April 1, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “adhesive and peripheral systems and methods for medical devices.” The co-inventors are Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Eric Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,339,774.PN.&OS=PN/11,339,774&RS=PN/11,339,774

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Direct Current Power Plant

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,339,758, initially filed Aug. 11, 2020) developed by 10 co-inventors for a “direct current power plant.” The co-inventors are Andrew A. Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire, James R. Lowell, Goffstown, New Hampshire, Bryan A. Finseth, Newbury, New Hampshire, Christopher L. Barber, Exeter, Rhode Island, Jason M. Sachs, Chandler, Arizona, Donald J. Lucas, Windham, New Hampshire, Shannon Prescott, Loudon, New Hampshire, Jeffrey W. Kite, Manchester, New Hampshire, Andras K. Fekete, Fremont, New Hampshire, and Douglas R. Adams, Pepperell, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,339,758.PN.&OS=PN/11,339,758&RS=PN/11,339,758

***

New Power Concepts Assigned Patent for Stirling Cycle Machine

New Power Concepts, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,339,743, initially filed Sept. 1, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for a stirling cycle machine. The co-inventors are Michael G. Norris, Manchester, New Hampshire, Felix Winkler, Oakland, California, and Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,339,743.PN.&OS=PN/11,339,743&RS=PN/11,339,743

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Chimeric NK Receptor

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,339,199, initially filed July 1, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for ”chimeric NK receptor and methods for treating cancer.” The co-inventors are Tong Zhang, Beijing, China, and Charles L. Sentman, West Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,339,199.PN.&OS=PN/11,339,199&RS=PN/11,339,199

***

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic Assigned Patent for Method for Scaphoid Fixation

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,337,744, initially filed June 26, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “system and method for scaphoid fixation.” The co-inventors are Matthew C. DeWolf, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Alexander Hartov, Enfield, New Hampshire, and Lance G. Warhold, Norwich, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,337,744.PN.&OS=PN/11,337,744&RS=PN/11,337,744

***

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM MAY 22 – MAY 29

Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, May 29 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

***

LMS Consulting Group Assigned Patent for Thermal Substrate with High-Resistance Magnification, Positive Temperature

LMS Consulting Group, Marion, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,332,632, initially filed Jan. 13, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for a “thermal substrate with high-resistance magnification and positive temperature coefficient ink.” The co-inventors are Shuyong Xiao, St-Laurent, Canada, and Richard C. Abbott, New Boston, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,332,632.PN.&OS=PN/11,332,632&RS=PN/11,332,632

***

MMI-IPCO Assigned Patent for Composite Textile Fabrics

MMI-IPCO, Spartanburg, South Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,338,547, initially filed April 19, 2018) developed by eight co-inventors for composite textile fabrics. The co-inventors are Moshe Rock, Brookline, Massachusetts, William K. Lie, Methuen, Massachusetts, Edward P. Dionne, Oxford, Maine, James Zeiba, Derry, New Hampshire, David Costello, Marblehead, Massachusetts, Jane Hunter, Manassas, Virginia, Gadalia Vainer, Melrose, Massachusetts, and Marcus Webster, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,38,547.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,38,547&RS=PN/1,13,38,547

***

Gentex Assigned Patent for Headset, Headset Coupling System

Gentex, Simpson, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,337,484, initially filed May 17, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “headset and headset coupling system.” The co-inventors are Ross Fade Barber, Auburn, New Hampshire, Zoltan S. Brutler, Groton, Massachusetts, and Michael Pearson Blundell, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,337,484.PN.&OS=PN/11,337,484&RS=PN/11,337,484

***

Avent Assigned Patent for Method for Improved Graphical User Interface That Provides Independent Control

Avent, Alpharetta, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,331,152, initially filed May 20, 2019) developed by eight co-inventors for a “system and method for an improved graphical user interface that provides independent control of multiple radiofrequency probes during an ablation procedure.” The co-inventors are Joseph A. Cesa, Franklin, Massachusetts, Lisa M. McGregor, Chamblee, Georgia, Jennifer J. Barrett, Alpharetta, Georgia, Tyler W. Crone, Atlanta, Georgia, Lee W. Rhein, Hollywood, Florida, Christopher W. Thurrott, Townsend, Massachusetts, Morgan Rudolph, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Scott Woodruff, Chicago, Illinois. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,331,152.PN.&OS=PN/11,331,152&RS=PN/11,331,152

***

Mueller International Assigned Patent for Nozzle Cap Encapsulated Antenna System

Mueller International, Atlanta, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,342,656, initially filed Dec. 28, 2018) developed by eight co-inventors for a “nozzle cap encapsulated antenna system.” The co-inventors are Daryl Lee Gibson, Cleveland, Tennessee, William Mark O’Brien, Toronto, Canada, Andrew Wallace, Richmond Hill, California, David James Carlos Dunn, Limehouse, California, Spencer L. Webb, Windham, New Hampshire, Lian Jie Zhao, North York, Canada, Igor Gorban, Oakville, California, and Mohammad Hassan Sobhani, Burlington, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,342,656.PN.&OS=PN/11,342,656&RS=PN/11,342,656

***

EMC IP Holding Assigned Patent for Test Platform Employing Test-independent Fault Insertion

EMC IP Holding, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,341,012, initially filed May 14, 2020) developed by Charles R. Wilson Jr., Hampstead, New Hampshire, for a “test platform employing test-independent fault insertion.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,41,012.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,41,012&RS=PN/1,13,41,012

***

Analog Devices Assigned Patent for Partitioned Force-Sense System for Test Equipment

Analog Devices, Norwood, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,340,295, initially filed Sept. 30, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “partitioned force-sense system for test equipment.” The co-inventors are Amit Kumar Singh, Woburn, Massachusetts, Christopher C. McQuilkin, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Brian Carey, Stow, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,340,295.PN.&OS=PN/11,340,295&RS=PN/11,340,295

***

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Assigned Patent for Biomass Conversion Reactors

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,339,342, initially filed May 16, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for “biomass conversion reactors and associated systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Kevin S. Kung, Plano, Texas, Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, Santosh Janardhan Shanbhogue, Newton, Massachusetts, Ahmed Fouad Ghoniem, Winchester, Massachusetts, and Robert James Stoner, Boston, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,339,342.PN.&OS=PN/11,339,342&RS=PN/11,339,342

***

Desktop Metal Assigned Patent for Controlling Meniscus Position for Magnetohydrodynamic Metal Manufacturing

Desktop Metal, Burlington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,338,365, initially filed March 6, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “controlling meniscus position for magnetohydrodynamic metal manufacturing.” The co-inventors are Emanuel Michael Sachs, Newton, Massachusetts, and Paul A. Hoisington, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,338,365.PN.&OS=PN/11,338,365&RS=PN/11,338,365

***

Gillette Assigned Patent for Method for Modifying Coated Razor Blade Edges

Gillette, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,338,321, initially filed May 9, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “method for modifying coated razor blade edges.” The co-inventors are Weili “Nancy” Yu, Medfield, Massachusetts, Neville Sonnenberg, Newton, Massachusetts, John Chadwick, Pelham, New Hampshire, and John Lawrence Maziarz, Framingham, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,338,321.PN.&OS=PN/11,338,321&RS=PN/11,338,321

***

ColdSnap Assigned Patent for Rapidly Cooling Food, Drinks

ColdSnap, Billerica, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,337,439, initially filed Aug. 16, 2021) developed by seven co-inventors for a “rapidly cooling food and drinks.” The co-inventors are Matthew Fonte, Concord, Massachusetts, John Heymans, Hampstead, New Hampshire, Nicholas Fonte, Sudbury, Massachusetts, Robert Devaney, Auburndale, Massachusetts, Ian McGinty, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Vincent Weaver, Brighton, Massachusetts, and Benjamin Fichera, Newburyport, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,337,439.PN.&OS=PN/11,337,439&RS=PN/11,337,439

***

ColdSnap Assigned Patent for Rapidly Cooling Food

ColdSnap, Billerica, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,337,438, initially filed March 19, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for a “rapidly cooling food and drinks.” The co-inventors are Matthew Fonte, Concord, Massachusetts, John Heymans, Hampstead, New Hampshire, Nicholas Fonte, Sudbury, Massachusetts, Robert Devaney, Auburndale, Massachusetts, Ian McGinty, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Vincent Weaver, Brighton, Massachusetts, and Benjamin Fichera, Newburyport, Massachusetts.The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,337,438.PN.&OS=PN/11,337,438&RS=PN/11,337,438