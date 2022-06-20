N.H. patents through June 19

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from June 12 through June 19.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Base Station Power Management

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,363,538, initially filed January 5, 2021) developed by four co-inventors for a “base station power management using solar panel and battery forecasting.” The co-inventors are Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, and Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,63,538.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,63,538&RS=PN/1,13,63,538

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Enhanced Mobile Base Station

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,363,410, initially filed Oct. 27, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for an “enhanced mobile base station.” The co-inventors are Murali Talluri, Shirley, Massachusetts, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,63,410.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,63,410&RS=PN/1,13,63,410

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Methods for Efficient Adaptive Logging of Cyber Threat Incidents

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,362,996, initially filed July 20, 2021) developed by seven co-inventors for “methods and systems for efficient adaptive logging of cyber threat incidents.” The co-inventors are John Fenton, Ashburn, Virginia, Peter Geremia, Portsmouth, New Jersey, Richard Goodwin, Yorke, Maine, Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, Vincent Mutolo, Summit, New Jersey, Jess Parnell, Herndon, Virginia, and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,62,996.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,62,996&RS=PN/1,13,62,996

Position Imaging Assigned Patent for Machine-learning-assisted Self-improving Object-identification System

Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,361,536, initially filed Sept. 19, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “machine-learning-assisted self-improving object-identification system and method.” The co-inventors are Narasimhachary Nallana Chakravarty, Rollinsford, New Hampshire, Guohua Min, Exeter, New Hampshire, Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire, and Brett Bilbrey, Sunnyvale, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,61,536.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,61,536&RS=PN/1,13,61,536

Wilcox Industries Assigned Patent for High Speed Hot Shoe

Wilcox Industries, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,360,309, initially filed March 26, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “high speed hot shoe.” The co-inventors are Dominic R. Goupil, Kittery, Maine, and Ned A. Dalzell, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,60,309.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,60,309&RS=PN/1,13,60,309

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Pipe Hanger with Lock Tab Washer

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,359,747, initially filed Sept. 17, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “pipe hanger with lock tab washer.” The co-inventors are Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island, Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and Jason F. Santos, Providence, Rhode Island. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,59,747.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,59,747&RS=PN/1,13,59,747

NHI Mechanical Motion Assigned Patent for Conveyor Idler

NHI Mechanical Motion, Claremont, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,358,797, initially filed Feb. 12, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for a “conveyor idler and support structure and methods for constructing the same.” The co-inventors are Kevin J. Guay, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Alexander J. Moskalenko, Springfield, New Hampshire, and Zachary P. Kerin, White River Junction, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,58,797.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,58,797&RS=PN/1,13,58,797

Deka Products Assigned Patent for Pump Assembly with Switch

Deka Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,357,910, initially filed Feb. 12, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “pump assembly with switch.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry Brian Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Gerald Michael Guay, Greenville, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,57,910.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,57,910&RS=PN/1,13,57,910

Iometry Assigned Patent for Device for Enabling Placement of Intra-osseous Infusion Tools

Iometry, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,357,546, initially filed July 24, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for a “device for enabling placement of intra-osseous infusion tools in the upper extremity.” The co-inventors are Douglas W. Van Citters, Hanover, New Hampshire, Alexander H. Slocum Jr., Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Steven D. Reinitz, Minneapolis, Minnesota. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,57,546.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,57,546&RS=PN/1,13,57,546

Pitco Frialator Assigned Patent for Fluid Convection Fryer

Pitco Frialator, Bow, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,357,358, initially filed April 24, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a fluid convection fryer. The co-inventors are Steven Savage, Concord, New Hampshire, Steven J. Cyr, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Michael McGinnis, Windham, New Hampshire, Charles E. Pierce, Boscawen, New Hampshire, and Karl M. Searl, Newmarket, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,57,358.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,57,358&RS=PN/1,13,57,358

Medtronic Navigation Assigned Patent for G-Shaped Arm Imaging Devices, Systems

Medtronic Navigation, Louisville, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,357,461, initially filed July 31, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “G-shaped arm imaging devices, systems, and methods.” The co-inventors are David A. Garlow, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Elizabeth A. Levasseur, New Boston, New Hampshire, and John T. Hickey, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,357,461.PN.&OS=PN/11,357,461&RS=PN/11,357,461

Red Hat Assigned Patent for Latency Reduction for Kernel Same Page Merging

Red Hat, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,360,904, initially filed Sept. 28, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “latency reduction for kernel same page merging.” The co-inventors are Michael Tsirkin, Westford, Massachusetts, and Karen Lee Noel, Pembroke, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,360,904.PN.&OS=PN/11,360,904&RS=PN/11,360,904

IDEXX Laboratories Assigned Patent for Point-of-Care Diagnostic Systems, Containers for Same

IDEXX Laboratories, Westbrook, Maine, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,358,148, initially filed April 8, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for “point-of-care diagnostic systems and containers for same.” The co-inventors are Michael Fletcher, Portland, Maine, David L. Connolly, Eliot, Maine, Anne Leavitt, Gorham, Maine, Matthew M. Furtney, Freeport, Maine, Christopher Labak, Brookline, New Hampshire, Christopher Aiston, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, and Daniel O’Sullivan, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,358,148.PN.&OS=PN/11,358,148&RS=PN/11,358,148

Johnson Controls Tyco Assigned Patent for System, Method for Controlling Building Management Systems for Scheduled Events

Johnson Controls Tyco, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,360,445, initially filed Aug. 24, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “system and method for controlling building management systems for scheduled events.“The co-inventors are Miguel Galvez, Plaistow, New Hampshire, Walter A. Martin, Ballymena, United Kingdom, and Danny Hyun, Irvine, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,60,445.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,60,445&RS=PN/1,13,60,445

EMC IP Holding Assigned Patent for System for Trusted Actuation Via Data Fabric Metadata

EMC IP Holding, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,360,703, initially filed Oct. 22, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “method and system for a trusted actuation via data fabric metadata.” The co-inventors are Stephen James Todd, North Conway, New Hampshire, and Trevor Scott Conn, Austin, Texas. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,360,703.PN.&OS=PN/11,360,703&RS=PN/11,360,703

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Assigned Patent for Transport System Having Magnetically Levitated Transportation Stage

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and ASML Netherlands B.V., AH Veldhoven, The Netherlands, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,360,400, initially filed May 21, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “transport system having a magnetically levitated transportation stage.” The co-inventors are David L. Trumper, Plaistow, New Hampshire, Lei Zhou, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Ruvinda Gunawardana, Easton, Connecticut. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,360,400.PN.&OS=PN/11,360,400&RS=PN/11,360,400

Inari Agriculture Technology Assigned Patent for INIR12 Transgenic Maize

Inari Agriculture Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,359,210, initially filed Feb. 12, 2021) developed by six co-inventors for “INIR12 transgenic maize.” The co-inventors are Joshua L. Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Michael Andreas Kock, Rheinfelden, Switzerland, Michael Lee Nuccio, Salem, New Hampshire, Frederic Van Ex, Kortrijk, Belgium, Alexandra Elata, Arlington, Massachusetts, and Daniel Rodriguez Leal, Belmont, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,359,210.PN.&OS=PN/11,359,210&RS=PN/11,359,210

Diagnosys Assigned Patent for Combined Stimulator, Electrode Assembly

Diagnosys, Lowell, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,357,442, initially filed Oct. 22, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “combined stimulator and electrode assembly for mouse electroretinography (ERG).” The co-inventors are Bruce Doran, Westford, Massachusetts, and Marc Chabot, Hollis, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,57,442.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,57,442&RS=PN/1,13,57,442

Nova Biomedical Assigned Patent for Analyzer Cartridge with Capillary Wiper

Nova Biomedical, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,357,429, initially filed Oct. 3, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for an “analyzer cartridge with capillary wiper.” The co-inventors are Chung Chang Young, Weston, Massachusetts, Jonathan Scott, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Mauro DelleMonache, Dedham, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,57,429.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,57,429&RS=PN/1,13,57,429

Imprivata Assigned Patent for Location-Based Resource Management

Imprivata, Lexington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,363,424, initially filed Dec. 15, 2017) developed by six co-inventors for a “location-based resource management.” The co-inventors are David Ting, Sudbury, Massachusetts, Gus Malezis, Stouffville, Canada, Jason Mafera, Francestown, New Hampshire, Alain Slak, Bedford, Massachusetts, Aaron Miri, Natick, Massachusetts, and Paul Oramasionwu, Somerville, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,363,424.PN.&OS=PN/11,363,424&RS=PN/11,363,424

Raytheon Assigned Patent for Depletion Mode High Electron Mobility Field Effect Transistor Semiconductor Device

Raytheon, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,362,190, initially filed May 22, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “depletion mode high electron mobility field effect transistor (HEMT) semiconductor device having beryllium doped Schottky contact layers.” The co-inventors are Kiuchul Hwang, Amherst, New Hampshire, Brian D. Schultz, Lexington, Massachusetts, John Logan, Lawrence, Massachusetts, Robert E. Leoni, Somerville, Massachusetts, and Nicholas J. Kolias, Winchester, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,362,190.PN.&OS=PN/11,362,190&RS=PN/11,362,190

Alegeus Technologies Assigned Patent for Fraud Detection, Control in Multi-Tiered Centralized Processing

Alegeus Technologies, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,361,320, initially filed Oct. 5, 2020) developed by John Bull, Nashua, New Hampshire, for a “fraud detection and control in multi-tiered centralized processing.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,361,320.PN.&OS=PN/11,361,320&RS=PN/11,361,320