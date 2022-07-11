N.H. patents through July 10

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from July 3 through July 10.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for End-to-End Prioritization for Mobile Base Station

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,381,995, initially filed Feb. 25, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for “end-to-end prioritization for mobile base station.” The co-inventors are Pratik Vinod Mehta, Pune, India, Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, and Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,381,995.PN.&OS=PN/11,381,995&RS=PN/11,381,995

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Automated Installation Location Detection for Ethernet-Based Devices

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,381,523, initially filed April 15, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “automated installation location detection for ethernet-based devices.” The co-inventors are Christopher L. Jones, Georgetown, Texas, Paul W. Davis, Austin, Texas, Dylan George, Austin, Texas, and Jonathon E. Kruger, Pflugerville, Texas. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,381,523.PN.&OS=PN/11,381,523&RS=PN/11,381,523

Nanoscale Components Assigned Patent for Method for Forming SEI Layer on Anode

Nanoscale Components, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,380,879, initially filed July 9, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “method for forming an SEI layer on an anode.” The co-inventors are Jose A. Vega, Nashua, New Hampshire, Asela Maha Acharige, Brookline, New Hampshire, and Ronald A. Wohl, Woodside, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,380,879.PN.&OS=PN/11,380,879&RS=PN/11,380,879

BAE Systems Information & Electronic System Integration Assigned Patent for Method for Radiation Hardening Synchronous DRAM

BAE Systems Information and Electronic System Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,379,306, initially filed July 29, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for a “method for radiation hardening synchronous DRAM.” The co-inventors are Jason F. Ross, Haymarket, Virginia, John Foster, Falls Church, Virginia, and David M. Hutcheson, Brightwood, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,379,306.PN.&OS=PN/11,379,306&RS=PN/11,379,306

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for RF Fingerprint

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,378,646, initially filed Aug. 13, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for ”RF fingerprint enhancement by manipulation of an abstracted digital signal.” The co-inventors are Scott A. Kuzdeba, Framingham, Massachusetts, Amit Bhatia, Apex, North Carolina, David J. Couto, Pepperell, Massachusetts, Denis Garagic, Wayland, Massachusetts, and John A. Tranquilli Jr., Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,378,646.PN.&OS=PN/11,378,646&RS=PN/11,378,646

SIG Sauer Assigned Patent for Target Dot Sight Having Target Illumination Sensor

SIG Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,378,357, initially filed Jan. 19, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for a “target dot sight having target illumination sensor.” The co-inventors are John P. Nichols, Portland, Oregon, and David Pierson, Tualatin, Oregon. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,378,357.PN.&OS=PN/11,378,357&RS=PN/11,378,357

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Pipe Couplings

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,378,208, initially filed Dec. 14, 2016) developed by six co-inventors for pipe couplings. The co-inventors are Gregory Nicholas Stagliano Ohnemus, Providence, Rhode Island, Stephen Eric Scott, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, Thomas Borawski, Coventry, Rhode Island, Patrick Chien Chen, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, and Michael T. Thornley II, Johnston, Rhode Island. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,378,208.PN.&OS=PN/11,378,208&RS=PN/11,378,208

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Mobility Device Seat

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,376,175, initially filed Dec. 1, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for a mobility device seat. The co-inventors are Matthew A. Norris, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Trevor A. Conway, Manchester, New Hampshire, Paul R. Curtin, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Dale B. McGrath, Manchester, New Hampshire, Zachary E. Cranfield, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,376,175.PN.&OS=PN/11,376,175&RS=PN/11,376,175

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Adjustable Helmet for Hockey or Lacrosse Player

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,375,766, initially filed April 30, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for an “adjustable helmet for a hockey or lacrosse player.” The co-inventors are Jacques Durocher, Saint-Jerome, California, and Marie-Claude Genereux, Sainte-Therese, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,375,766.PN.&OS=PN/11,375,766&RS=PN/11,375,766

NortonLifeLock Assigned Patent for Systems for Stateless Asynchronous Database Loading While Maintaining Ordering

NortonLifeLock, Tempe, Arizona, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,372,844, initially filed Nov. 2, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “systems and methods for stateless asynchronous database loading while maintaining ordering.“The co-inventors are Paola Gallardo, Culver City, California, Christian Tallarico, Redondo Beach, California, and Michael Shavell, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,72,844.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,72,844&RS=PN/1,13,72,844

National Technology & Engineering Solutions of Sandia Assigned Patent for Ductile Coatings on Additive Manufactured Components

National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia, Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,377,750, initially filed Sept. 8, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “ductile coatings on additive manufactured components.” The co-inventors are Stephen D. Racca, Allenstown, New Hampshire, and Daniel Paul Gillund, Edgewood, New Mexico. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,377,750.PN.&OS=PN/11,377,750&RS=PN/11,377,750

Ension, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Assigned Patent for Adult, Pediatric Extracorporeal Life Support System

Ension, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,376,413, initially filed Dec. 14, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for an “adult and pediatric extracorporeal life support system with heparin treated oxygenator surface and magnetic levitation motor.” The co-inventors are Mark Gartner, Wexford, Pennsylvania, Minkyun Noh, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and David L. Trumper, Plaistow, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,376,413.PN.&OS=PN/11,376,413&RS=PN/11,376,413