A very useful invention for half the population

There is exactly one area where males are indisputably superior to females: Ease of urinating outdoors.

A New Hampshire company called StandNP has developed a disposable cone (nobody wanted to carry around a reusable one – ewww) that lets women – well, stand and pee. Hikers and those unenthusiastic about public toilets, take note!

BusinessNH has a profile of them here.