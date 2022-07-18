UMaine tries 3-D printing homes from wood residue

I have seen many alternatives to traditional stick-built housing construction over the decades. None have done much. Maybe this one will?

Portland Press-Herald reports that the University of Maine is working on 3-D printing homes using wood fiber/ (Story is here)

Home to the world’s largest polymer 3D printer, the university’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center is developing robotic and artificial intelligence technology to automate construction.

The center, which has received $30 million in federal funding and $15 million in state funding, (uses) Maine wood residuals – which could be scrap lumber, sawdust, construction debris – in the 3D printing process, sidestepping the increased costs of traditional construction materials caused by supply chain disruptions.