NH patents through July 17

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from July 10 through July 17.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Motor Controller with Stall Detection

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,387,756, initially filed Jan. 29, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for “motor controller with stall detection.” The co-inventors are Kamyar Khosravi, Manchester, New Hampshire, Masahira Kurihara, Prague, Czech Republic, and Andrew Adib, Musselburgh, United Kingdom.

The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,387,756.PN.&OS=PN/11,387,756&RS=PN/11,387,756

***

Bottomline TechnologiesAssigned Patent for System for Providing Scores to Customers Based on Financial Data

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,386,487, initially filed June 30, 2020) developed by Anirban Sinharoy, Mumbai, India, for a “system for providing scores to customers based on financial data.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,386,487.PN.&OS=PN/11,386,487&RS=PN/11,386,487

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Satellite Tomography of Rain, Motion Via Synthetic Aperture

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,385,347, initially filed May 30, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “satellite tomography of rain and motion via synthetic aperture.” The co-inventors are Kevin R. Maschhoff, Wakefield, Massachusetts, and Martin F. Ryba, Acton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,385,347.PN.&OS=PN/11,385,347&RS=PN/11,385,347

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Orientation Independent Magnetic Field Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,385,075, initially filed Feb. 21, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “orientation independent magnetic field sensor.” The co-inventors are Andrea Foletto, Andorno Micca, Italy, Yannick Vuillermet, Voglans, France, and Florian Kulla, Annecy, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,385,075.PN.&OS=PN/11,385,075&RS=PN/11,385,075

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Swarm Navigation Using Follow Forward Approach

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,385,025, initially filed Dec. 18, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “swarm navigation using follow the forward approach.” The co-inventors are Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,385,025.PN.&OS=PN/11,385,025&RS=PN/11,385,025

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Orthogonal Interferometry Artillery Guidance

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,385,024, initially filed Sept. 30, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “orthogonal interferometry artillery guidance and navigation.” The co-inventors are Quang M. Lam, Fairfax, Virginia, Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Egor V. Degtiarev, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Ira B. Ekhaus, Arlington, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,385,024.PN.&OS=PN/11,385,024&RS=PN/11,385,024

***

Klear-View Camera Assigned Patent for Method for Providing Front-Oriented Visual Information to Vehicle Driver

Klear-View Camera, Danville, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,383,643, initially filed March 31, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for a “system and method for providing front-oriented visual information to vehicle driver.” The co-inventors are Steven R. Petrillo, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Robert Michael Roeger, Danville, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,383,643.PN.&OS=PN/11,383,643&RS=PN/11,383,643

***

Velcro IP Holdings Assigned Patent for Mold-in Fasteners

Velcro IP Holdings, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,383,625, initially filed April 28, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for mold-in fasteners. The co-inventors are Paul Joseph Voigt, Waterdown, Canada, and Victor Horst Kheil, Kitchener, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,383,625.PN.&OS=PN/11,383,625&RS=PN/11,383,625

***

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Wavy Network Structures Dispersed in Hard Phase

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,383,486, initially filed Aug. 5, 2019) developed by Yaning Li, Durham, New Hampshire, for “wavy network structures dispersed in a hard phase.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,383,486.PN.&OS=PN/11,383,486&RS=PN/11,383,486

***

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Epoxy Core with Expandable Microspheres

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,383,458, initially filed Oct. 31, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “epoxy core with expandable microspheres.” The co-inventors are Adam Gans, Prevost, Canada, and Jerome Le Corvec, Ottawa, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,383,458.PN.&OS=PN/11,383,458&RS=PN/11,383,458

***

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Sprinkler Assembly Connector for Flexible Conduit

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,383,262, initially filed March 15, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “sprinkler assembly connector for flexible conduit.” The co-inventors are Odair Dafonseca, Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Joseph Beagen, Providence, Rhode Island. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,383,262.PN.&OS=PN/11,383,262&RS=PN/11,383,262

***

Dedicated2lmaging Assigned Patent for CT Imaging Systems

Dedicated2lmaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,382,580, initially filed July 22, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “CT imaging systems.” The co-inventors are Eric M. Bailey, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Andrew Tybinkowski, Topsfield, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,382,580.PN.&OS=PN/11,382,580&RS=PN/11,382,580

***

LJE Products Assigned Patent for LED Safety Light for Snowmobile Helmets

LJE Products, Webster, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,382,376, initially filed Feb. 4, 2022) developed by Leonard William Johnson, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, for a “LED safety light for snowmobile helmets.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,382,376.PN.&OS=PN/11,382,376&RS=PN/11,382,376

***

Timken Assigned Patent for Absolute Position Sensor Using Hall Array

Timken, North Canton, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,378,421, initially filed Nov. 23, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for an “absolute position sensor using hall array.” The co-inventors are Alfred John Santos, Keene, New Hampshire, Mark E. LaCroix, Winchester, New Hampshire, and Lei Wang, Solon, Ohio. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,378,421.PN.&OS=PN/11,378,421&RS=PN/11,378,421

***

CommScope Technologies Assigned Patent for Distributed Radio Access Network Implementing Fronthaul Operational Measurements

CommScope Technologies, Hickory, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,388,618, initially filed May 4, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “distributed radio access network implementing fronthaul operational measurements.” The co-inventors are Gopikrishna Charipadi, Bangalore, India, Nandish Chalishazar, Nashua, New Hampshire, Vijayaraghavan Krishnaswamy, Bengaluru, India, and Irfaan Ahamed Salahuddeen, Acton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,388,618.PN.&OS=PN/11,388,618&RS=PN/11,388,618

***

Globus Medical Assigned Patent for Navigated Surgical System with Eye to XR Headset Display Calibration

Globus Medical, Audubon, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,382,713, initially filed June 16, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “navigated surgical system with eye to XR headset display calibration.” The co-inventors are Weston Healy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,382,713.PN.&OS=PN/11,382,713&RS=PN/11,382,713

***

Globus Medical Assigned Patent for Extended Reality Headset Tool Tracking, Control

Globus Medical, Audubon, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,382,700, initially filed May 8, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for an “extended reality headset tool tracking and control.” The co-inventors are Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire, Dana Wisniewski, Audubon, Pennsylvania, Amaya Raphaelson, Upperville, Virginia, and Michael Robinson, Concord, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,382,700.PN.&OS=PN/11,382,700&RS=PN/11,382,700

***

Globus Medical Assigned Patent for Extended Reality Visualization of Optical Tool Tracking Volume

Globus Medical, Audubon, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,382,699, initially filed Feb. 10, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for an “extended reality visualization of optical tool tracking volume for computer assisted navigation in surgery.” The co-inventors are Zachary Wassall, Stow, Massachusetts, and Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,382,699.PN.&OS=PN/11,382,699&RS=PN/11,382,699

***

2seventy Bio Assigned Patent for BCMA Chimeric Antigen Receptors

2seventy Bio , Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,382,965, initially filed Oct. 23, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for ”BCMA chimeric antigen receptors.” The co-inventors are Richard Morgan, Center Harbor, New Hampshire, and Kevin Friedman, Melrose, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,382,965.PN.&OS=PN/11,382,965&RS=PN/11,382,965

***

Chaossearch Assigned Patent for Data Edge Platform

Chaossearch, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,386,063, initially filed May 20, 2021) developed by four co-inventors for a “data edge platform for improved storage and analytics.” The co-inventors are Thomas Hazel, Boston, Massachusetts, David Noblet, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Eric Mann, Arlington, Massachusetts, and Grant Mills, Littleton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,86,063.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,86,063&RS=PN/1,13,86,063

***

Bioverativ Therapeutics Assigned Patent for Device Container

Bioverativ Therapeutics, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,382,831, initially filed Oct. 22, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a device container. The co-inventors are Christine P. Janson, Dedham, Massachusetts, Ethan B. Jacoby, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts, Frederick Carel Steinmann, Milford, Massachusetts, Nikhil Gandhi, Holliston, Massachusetts, and Chad Presher, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,382,831.PN.&OS=PN/11,382,831&RS=PN/11,382,831

***

EMC IP Holding Assigned Patent for Method for Priority Orchestration, Scheduling of Different Background Operations

EMC IP Holding, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,385,928, initially filed Aug. 2, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “system and method for priority orchestration and scheduling of different background operations.” The co-inventors are Vamsi Vankamamidi, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Philippe Armangau, Acton, Massachusetts, John F. Gillono, Methuen, Massachusetts, Maher Kachmar, Marlborough, Massachusetts, and Jason C. Penney, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,385,928.PN.&OS=PN/11,385,928&RS=PN/11,385,928

***

Symbotic Assigned Patent for Automated Storage, Retrieval System with Integral Secured Personnel Access Zones

Symbotic, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,385,634, initially filed Aug. 7, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for an “automated storage and retrieval system with integral secured personnel access zones and remote rover shutdown.” The co-inventors are Rick K. Dorval, Dunbarton, New Hampshire, and Todd Comins, Chelmsford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,385,634.PN.&OS=PN/11,385,634&RS=PN/11,385,634