Science Cafe back in person in Nashua

Science Cafe NH is returning to in-person events in Nashua at Margarita’s Restaurant, 1 Nashua Drive. It’s been a long time!

The first monthly gathering will be Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. Topic: Health Impacts of Climate Change

Panelists will be Dr. Bob Dewey, retired cardiologist, and UNH Prof. Mary Stampone, the state climatologist. While we hear much about the latest data on heat waves, arctic ice melts, fires, floods and famine, we don’t often get information about how a changing climate is impacting us in our daily lives. What health consequences are we suffering? Without crisis events nearby, how is the slow evolution of our environment impacting the quality of life in New Hampshire?

If you’ve forgotten how this works, Science Cafe is a casual conversation led by questions from the audience – not a lecture. Food and drink will flow, so come and have dinner. spend a lot of money so Margarita’s will be glad they’re hosting it!

For those still cautious about meeting indoors, it will still be streamed via Facebook and Youtube.