U-L profiles smart developments that combine retail, office, housing

The answer to traffic congestion isn’t the Eisenhower Era approach of building more lanes, it’s building communities where everybody doesn’t need to drive everywhere.
The Union-Leader has a profile today of three such developments being built in New Hampshire that combine retail, office space and homes. That’s the future, folks! Read it here.
At least 20 years ago, my aging mother commented that it made sense to add housing to existing malls so older, less mobile folks would have a safe place that included housing, shopping, and (hopefully) medical features. It seems she was a bit ahead of her time. Given that malls are now going vacant, perhaps it’s time to see if they might be repurposed as multi-use facilities.
I very much like the concepts. I think the ‘work’ part is not very important given that people either work from home or switch jobs enough that they’d be commuting anyway.
It would be nice if there were projects going up that didn’t cater just to the ‘lux’ segment of the market. $4K – $5K/month seems awfully high.